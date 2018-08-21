Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : linemen win regional contest; advance to International Lineman's Rodeo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen Duke Energy apprentice and journeyman lineworkers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky earned the right to advance to the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kans., Oct. 12-13, after competing in the Duke Energy Midwest Lineman's Rodeo in Plainfield on Aug. 11.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Contestants were tested on job-related skills such as equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures. This year, 79 lineworkers from Duke Energy's Midwest service area participated in the regional event.

"Lineworkers are continually refining their skills," said Andy Cassidy, who leads the Midwest rodeo planning committee. "Every event helps our linemen perfect their skills to work at the highest level of safety and customer service."

Family-friendly activities at the regional rodeo included a rock wall for climbing, corn hole games, rides in a bucket truck and face painting for the children.

Duke Energy Midwest winners advancing to the international event include:

APPRENTICE OVERALL AWARDS

  • 1st place – James Riddell, Fairfield, Ohio
  • 2nd place – Daniel Goley, Madison, Ind.
  • 3rd place – John Wilson, Avon, Ind.

JOURNEYMAN OVERALL AWARDS

  • 1st place team
    • Bryan Fry, Terre Haute, Ind.
    • Jan Newton, Terre Haute, Ind.
    • Kyle Tapp, Greencastle, Ind.
  • 2nd place team
    • Andy Irwin, Sullivan, Ind.
    • T.J. Lewis, Aurora, Ind.
    • Marc Lewis, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 3rd place team
    • Matt Dugan, Cincinnati, Ohio
    • Chris Simpson, Milford, Ohio
    • T.J. Ball, Connersville, Ind.

SENIOR OVERALL (only one senior team competed)

    • Curt Addison, Cincinnati, Ohio
    • Dave Barricklow, Fairfield, Ohio
    • Craig Allen, Milford, Ohio

Duke Energy Midwest (Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky)

Duke Energy Indiana's operations provide about 6,700 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 820,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it the state's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky's operations provide electric service to about 850,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to approximately 533,000 customers.

Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky are subsidiaries of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:    

Lew Middleton (Indiana)

Office: 317.838.1505

Sally Thelen (Ohio/Kentucky)

Office: 513.247.2432

24-hour:     

800.559.3853

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-linemen-win-regional-contest-advance-to-international-linemans-rodeo-300700333.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
07:11pDUKE ENERGY : linemen win regional contest; advance to International Lineman's R..
PR
08/20DUKE ENERGY : selects six companies to receive Power Partner award
PR
08/20DUKE ENERGY : boosts economic development and job growth with $275,000 in urban ..
AQ
08/17DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
08/16DUKE ENERGY CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
08/15DUKE ENERGY : Foundation grants will help strengthen nonprofits, provide access ..
PU
08/14DUKE ENERGY : boosts economic development and job growth with $275,000 in urban ..
PR
08/10DUKE ENERGY : and EY announce strategic tax relationship
AQ
08/09DUKE ENERGY : Storms topple trees, knock out power across Triad Storms topple tr..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Virginia governor urged to freeze permits for two major gas pipelines 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/13U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lira Tumbles (Wall Stree.. 
08/13WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lir.. 
08/13All work stops on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline following FERC ruling 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.