Duke Energy : makes list of North America's top sustainable companies for 14th straight year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long-running record of sustainability leadership, Duke Energy was recently named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 14th consecutive year.

"The Dow Jones Sustainability Index thoroughly looks at hundreds of companies each year. To be on the North America list for 14 straight years is a clear indication Duke Energy employees are incorporating sustainability into their daily work to benefit our customers and communities," said Cari Boyce, Duke Energy's senior vice president, stakeholder strategy and sustainability, and president, Duke Energy Foundation.

"We are continuing to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions – leading by example in the energy industry," she added.

Since 1999, the DJSI has evaluated the sustainability of leading companies worldwide.

In selecting the top performers in each business sector, the DJSI reviews companies on several general and industry-specific topics related to economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Among the topics are corporate governance, innovation management, environmental policy, climate strategy and corporate citizenship.

The index is compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones and Zurich-based RobecoSAM (Sustainable Asset Management).

Since 2007, Duke Energy has published an annual Sustainability Report that summarizes its efforts to advance energy efficiency, develop renewable energy, reduce emissions and more.

The 2018 report is available online.

Some of the highlights covered:

Since 2005, Duke Energy's carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions decreased by 31%, sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emissions decreased by 96% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions decreased by 74%.

) emissions decreased by 31%, sulfur dioxide (SO ) emissions decreased by 96% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions decreased by 74%. Since 2007, Duke Energy has grown its renewable generation portfolio and now has more than 7,100 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass capacity – owned or under contract.

Electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average in all customer classes and all service areas.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues.

