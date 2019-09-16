Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : makes list of North America's top sustainable companies for 14th straight year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:30am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long-running record of sustainability leadership, Duke Energy was recently named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 14th consecutive year.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"The Dow Jones Sustainability Index thoroughly looks at hundreds of companies each year. To be on the North America list for 14 straight years is a clear indication Duke Energy employees are incorporating sustainability into their daily work to benefit our customers and communities," said Cari Boyce, Duke Energy's senior vice president, stakeholder strategy and sustainability, and president, Duke Energy Foundation.

"We are continuing to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions – leading by example in the energy industry," she added.

Since 1999, the DJSI has evaluated the sustainability of leading companies worldwide.

In selecting the top performers in each business sector, the DJSI reviews companies on several general and industry-specific topics related to economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Among the topics are corporate governance, innovation management, environmental policy, climate strategy and corporate citizenship.

The index is compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones and Zurich-based RobecoSAM (Sustainable Asset Management).

Since 2007, Duke Energy has published an annual Sustainability Report that summarizes its efforts to advance energy efficiency, develop renewable energy, reduce emissions and more.

The 2018 report is available online.

Some of the highlights covered:

  • Since 2005, Duke Energy's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions decreased by 31%, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions decreased by 96% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions decreased by 74%.
  • Since 2007, Duke Energy has grown its renewable generation portfolio and now has more than 7,100 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass capacity – owned or under contract.
  • Electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average in all customer classes and all service areas.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Randy Wheeless
Office: 704.382.8379
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_RandyW

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-makes-list-of-north-americas-top-sustainable-companies-for-14th-straight-year-300918551.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
08:37aDUKE ENERGY : makes list of North America's top sustainable companies for 14th s..
PU
08:30aDUKE ENERGY : makes list of North America's top sustainable companies for 14th s..
PR
09/13DUKE ENERGY : 10-d
PU
09/12Duke Energy Acquires Texas Solar Project From Canadian Solar
DJ
09/12DUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
09/12DUKE ENERGY CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendmen..
AQ
09/12DUKE ENERGY : Renewables acquires 200-MWac Texas solar project from Canadian Sol..
PU
09/11DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
09/10DUKE ENERGY : Transit bus charging in Asheville gets $200,000 boost from Duke En..
PR
09/09DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group