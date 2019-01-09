Duke Energy : programs available to help manage energy bills in Indiana

Duke Energy contributes $500,000 to assistance agencies in state

PLAINFIELD, Ind. - Duke Energy today reiterated that help managing energy bills is available for any customer who may be experiencing financial hardship, including workers affected by the federal government shutdown, which is moving into its third week.

'While the government shutdown is a very visible issue now, we recognize that unforeseen hardships can happen to anyone at any time,' said Lesley Quick, Duke Energy's vice president of revenue services. 'To assist our customers who are having difficulties paying their bills, we have long offered programs and assistance agencies to help.'

Billing / Payment Assistance Programs

For customers who are unable to commit to specific dates for payments, Duke Energy partners with local assistance agencies across our service areas, who distribute funds to individuals in need. Each state has specific programs and eligibility requirements. See the links below for what's available in Indiana:

Budget Billing / Equal Payment Plans

Customers who have more than 12-months of usage history at their current residence may qualify for one of our billing and payment plans that gives customers the option of levelized monthly payments.

These billing plans are ideal for customers who are unable to pay a large bill now, but can afford to pay the average amount. Please visit the link below to enroll and learn more.

Deferred Payments

In the event a customer is unable to pay a past due bill, Duke Energy's customer service specialists are available to discuss a customer's situation and provide assistance to meet the customer's specific needs.

Residential customer service specialists are available Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST in Indiana. Contact information is below:

Duke Energy Indiana: 800.521.2232

