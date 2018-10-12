Duke Energy : provides information about power restoration for Carolinas customers following Tropical Storm Michael

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today provided information about power restoration for North Carolina and South Carolina customers impacted by Tropical Storm Michael.

Damage assessment and repairs to the electric system are under way in all areas.

Power restoration information, by geographical zone, is available at:

https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/carolinas/hurricane-michael-restoration-in-the-carolinas

Duke Energy crews have repaired 750,000 power outages in the Carolinas so far.





287,000 customers – almost all of them in North Carolina – remain without power, as of 5 p.m. ET .





– remain without power, as of . Latest outage numbers can be found here. Information about how to report a power outage also can be found at that link.





More than 9,000 workers – including power line technicians, damage assessors and tree specialists – are responding to the storm's impact in the Carolinas.





For the latest storm and power restoration updates, visit https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/carolinas – or follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).





Duke Energy urges all customers to check on neighbors who have special needs and might require extra assistance due to a power outage.

Power line safety

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.





Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.





If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.





Click here for a video about power line safety.

