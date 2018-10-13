Duke Energy : provides information about power restoration for Florida customers impacted by Hurricane Michael

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy tonight provided additional information about power restoration for Florida customers impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Damage assessment and repairs to the electric system are continuing in all areas that crews are able to access.

The hurricane damaged numerous electric transmission and distribution facilities, including substations, utility poles, power lines and other key system components – all of which will need to be repaired or replaced before power can be restored to individual customers.

Below are power restoration details by geographical zone.

Zone 1 – Taylor, Madison, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie and Gilchrist counties. Individual power restoration times are available at https://www.duke-energy.com/outages

Zone 2 – Jefferson and Leon counties. Estimated power restoration time is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13. Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.

Zone 3 – This zone (described below) experienced significant, widespread damage. Duke Energy crews are assessing damage and making repairs as conditions allow. Some areas are difficult to access or totally inaccessible due to road damage, downed trees and large amounts of debris.

Wakulla County : The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than 11:59 p.m. , Sunday, Oct. 14 . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.





The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than , . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details. Franklin County communities of Carabelle, Lanark Village and Panacea : The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than 11:59 p.m. , Monday, Oct. 15 . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.





The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than , . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details. Franklin County communities of Dog Island , St. George Island , Eastpoint , Apalachicola

and Alligator Point : Estimated power restoration times for these areas will be available on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

Zone 4 – Bay and Gulf counties. This zone is where the center of the hurricane made landfall, causing massive destruction. Many parts of this zone are difficult to access or totally inaccessible. Some areas will require extensive reconstruction of the electric system. Duke Energy currently is unable to provide an estimated power restoration time for this zone. The company is working hard to determine this information as soon as possible.

Duke Energy's transmission system in this zone experienced extensive damage. Many roads are impassable because they have been either washed away or covered with downed trees and storm debris – making it difficult to access many sections of the zone.

More information

In all counties, estimated times indicate when power will be restored to the majority of customers whose properties did not experience damage or flooding that would prevent electrical service restoration. Many customers will be restored sooner.





Power restoration times in isolated areas might be extended, depending on damage severity.





Damaged or flooded properties first might require repairs by a licensed electrician and/or an electrical inspection by local officials before electric service can be restored. This includes properties whose electric meter boxes were damaged.





An estimated total of 31,000 Duke Energy Florida customers lost power due to the hurricane. Latest outage numbers can be found here.





For storm or power restoration updates, visit

https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/florida – or follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).





https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/florida – or follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy). Latest damage photos – https://news.duke-energy.com/multimedia-gallery/photos/hurricane-michael-florida

How to report a power outage

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.





Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Power line safety

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.





Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.





Report power line hazards by calling 800.228.8485.





If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.





Click here for a video about power line safety.

High-water safety

People who live along lakes and rivers, and in other low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding, should pay close attention to local emergency management officials, the National Weather Service and local media for information about changing weather conditions and rising lake and river levels.





High water conditions can create navigational hazards. The public should use caution and adhere to the advice of local emergency management officials before going on area lakes or rivers.





Members of the public who have electrical service to facilities (piers, outside lighting on seawalls, etc.) on or near water, should have this service de-energized to avoid injuries and equipment damage.

(NYSE: DUK)

Contact: 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-provides-information-about-power-restoration-for-florida-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-michael-300730523.html

SOURCE Duke Energy