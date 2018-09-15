Duke Energy : reports more than 500,000 power outages as of 10 a.m. Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy reported that more than 500,000 customers in North Carolina and South Carolina were without power as of 10 a.m. today due to what is now Tropical Storm Florence.

Duke Energy has staged more than 20,000 personnel at 39 key locations across the two states. Power restoration will continue where the weather allows and will begin in the hardest-hit areas as soon as heavy winds and rain subside.

Duke Energy's modeling continues to project an eventual total of between 1 million and 3 million power outages across the Carolinas as the storm slowly crosses the states today and Sunday. Customer outages are expected to climb as that happens.

Despite growing outages, the company continues to restore power in areas where crews can work safely. Still, it could take weeks – not days – to restore power to all areas.

Duke Energy thanks customers for their patience, in advance, as its repair crews prepare to begin what will be a lengthy power restoration process.

Following several storm-related deaths Friday, Duke Energy today urges customers and the public to make safety a top priority.

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines

Stay away from fallen and sagging power lines. Keep children, pets and others away from power lines.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, branches and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

High-water safety reminders

People who live along lakes and rivers, and in other low-lying or flood-prone areas, should pay close attention to local emergency management officials, the National Weather Service and local media for changing weather conditions and rising water levels.

How to report power outages

Visit www.dukeenergyupdates.com

Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers; 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

