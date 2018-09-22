Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : restoring power to remaining 26,000 customers after repairing nearly 1.8 million outages in Carolinas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:08am CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews today focused on the remaining 26,000 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m., after restoring nearly 1.8 million outages in North Carolina and South Carolina during the past week in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Duke Energy expects to restore power to 99% of customers whose properties are able to receive power by Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

See the latest map for estimated power restoration times by specific location. The latest outage numbers can be found here.

Almost all of the remaining impacted customers are located in North Carolina's coastal and inland areas that experienced severe flooding, multiple road closures and significant structural damage.

'We'll stand by these communities'

"We greatly appreciate the ongoing patience of our customers as our crews have worked as quickly as possible to safely restore power following this extremely powerful and damaging storm," said Duke Energy incident commander Howard Fowler. "We'll stand by these communities until everyone's power is restored."

"We're also very thankful for the kind words and other acts of kindness expressed by hundreds of customers to our workers in the field to show their gratitude during the power restoration process," Fowler said.

Situation at Sutton plant remains stable

Meanwhile, the situation remains stable at Duke Energy's L.V. Sutton plant in Wilmington, N.C., where Cape Fear River flooding conditions caused breaches in the cooling lake dam surrounding the cooling lake and caused the company to shut down the 625-megawatt natural gas plant located there. See news release issued earlier today.

Meter box damage might delay service 

Estimated power restoration times apply to customers whose homes and businesses did not experience flooding or other damage to their meter box or electrical wiring – both customer-owned – which might prevent electric service restoration due to safety reasons.

For the safety of customers and the public, when a home's electrical service or equipment is damaged or flooded, Duke Energy will either disconnect the service or remove the meter. These steps will allow a customer-hired licensed electrician to safely and more quickly make necessary repairs. Once repairs are complete, an inspection by local officials is required. Duke Energy will reinstall a meter once the property passes the local inspection passes.

Communicators posting local updates

Duke Energy communicators have been posting the latest local information about power restoration at Hurricane Florence Journal: Reports from the field. Today will be their last entry.

The communicators also are posting on Twitter:

Jeff Brooks@DE_JeffB

Grace Rountree@DE_GraceR

Ana Gibbs@DE_AnaGibbs

Chris Rimel@ChrisRimel

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. (NYSE: DUK).

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-restoring-power-to-remaining-26-000-customers-after-repairing-nearly-1-8-million-outages-in-carolinas-300717106.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
12:08aDUKE ENERGY : restoring power to remaining 26,000 customers after repairing near..
PR
09/21DUKE ENERGY : Zeroes In on Remaining 26,000 Customers Without Power
DJ
09/21DUKE ENERGY : Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River
DJ
09/21DUKE ENERGY : Cape Fear River flooding damages Sutton Lake, causes safe shutdown..
PR
09/21DUKE ENERGY : Update on Sutton Plant following Hurricane Florence
AQ
09/21DUKE ENERGY : reaches agreement with consumer groups on Edwardsport costs
PR
09/21DUKE ENERGY : focuses on remaining 49,000 customers without power after repairin..
PR
09/21PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS : assists North Carolina customers impacted by Hurricane Fl..
PR
09/20DUKE ENERGY : Florence Rains Continue to Hit Duke's Sutton Plant
DJ
09/20DUKE ENERGY : Rising Cape Fear River overtops cooling lake at Duke Energy's Sutt..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21REPORT : Duke Energy dam breached, coal ash said flowing to Cape Fear River 
09/21The Market Rally Is Sustainable - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/18) 
09/20Environmentalists to appeal Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction 
09/20Cape Fear floodwaters inundate lake at Duke Energy power plant 
09/19Tests show water quality remains protected at Sutton Plant, Duke Energy says 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.