Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/01 09:44:19 am
88.08 USD   -0.18%
09:25aDuke Energy to Acquire Fuel Cell Technology Projects From Bloom Energy
DJ
08:31aDUKE ENERGY : to Offer Bloom Energy Distributed Fuel Cell Technology to Customers
BU
06/27DUKE ENERGY : 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy to Acquire Fuel Cell Technology Projects From Bloom Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:25am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Corp said it would acquire a portfolio of distributed fuel cell technology projects from Bloom Energy Corp.

Bloom Energy shares were up 14% to $14 premarket.

Duke will purchase about 37 megawatts of Bloom Energy Servers and has secured long-term power purchase agreements with customers mostly in California, Connecticut, Maryland and New York. Bloom Energy Servers produce energy by converting natural gas or biogas into electricity without combustion.

Over the next 18 months, the companies will deploy the servers at more than 30 sites for customers including hospitals, technology companies, data centers and universities.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOOM ENERGY CORP 5.41% 12.27 Delayed Quote.22.95%
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.35% 88.24 Delayed Quote.2.25%
WTI 0.54% 59.83 Delayed Quote.30.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
09:25aDuke Energy to Acquire Fuel Cell Technology Projects From Bloom Energy
DJ
08:31aDUKE ENERGY : to Offer Bloom Energy Distributed Fuel Cell Technology to Customer..
BU
06/27DUKE ENERGY : 3
PU
06/27DUKE ENERGY : Renewables' largest solar project now online in California
AQ
06/26DUKE ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26DUKE ENERGY : board appoints Nicholas Fanandakis as board member
PR
06/21DUKE ENERGY : 11-k
PU
06/19DUKE ENERGY : Renewables' largest solar project now online in California
PR
06/19DUKE ENERGY : Renewables' largest solar project now online in California
PU
06/18Utilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 342 M
EBIT 2019 5 940 M
Net income 2019 3 533 M
Debt 2019 62 119 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 4,97x
Capitalization 64 243 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,1  $
Last Close Price 88,2  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.25%64 243
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.86%98 115
ENEL21.73%70 996
IBERDROLA24.91%62 212
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.20%62 039
SOUTHERN COMPANY25.87%57 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About