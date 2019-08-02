Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORP

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : to Continue Appealing N.C. Regulator's Coal Ash Closure Order

0
08/02/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said Friday it plans to continue appealing a decision from a North Carolina environmental regulator to excavate coal ash from all storage basins in the state.

The decision comes after an administrative law judge ruled Friday to dismiss several claims in the company's appeal of a decision by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, while allowing other claims to proceed, Duke said.

"While we are disappointed in the ruling on this issue, we will proceed with the appeal, standing firm in our belief that the NCDEQ decision is wrong, not based in science and engineering -- and not in the best interest of our customers and communities," Duke said in a statement.

In April, the company appealed an order by the state government agency requiring the excavation of nine coal ash basins at the company's Allen, Belews Creek, Cliffside/Rogers, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro facilities. The state regulator had rejected the company's proposal to cover some ponds and leave that ash in place.

The Charlotte, N.C., utility company filed a case with the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings, challenging the timing of the state's mandate, the standard it used to arrive at the decision and whether it was the correct decision.

Duke has said the regulator's order would cause financial harm on its customers and the state economy. Duke previously said the order would add decades and more than $4 billion to the original $5.6 billion estimate for cleanup at its plants.

The state agency called the judge's decision "a significant ruling" in its favor, saying the judge affirmed that department had the proper legal authority to elect the closure option for each coal ash impoundment.

"DEQ stands by its determination that the best way to protect public health, communities and the environment is to excavate coal ash impoundments across the state," DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said in prepared remarks. "We will continue to defend that decision as this appeal moves forward."

Duke originally had planned to remove coal ash from 22 of its 31 basins in the state and move it to lined landfills. The company proposed capping nine of its basins that it viewed as structurally sound and posed little threat to groundwater.

Coal ash is a byproduct from coal-fired power plants, which scrub potential air pollutants from their emissions. That ash can contain arsenic, selenium, lead and mercury.

Duke is in the process of gradually retiring its coal plants. Some of the coal-ash basins are at plants that have already closed.

In July, the company said it has made progress closing ash basins across North Carolina. In May, Duke Energy completed excavation of the two coal ash basins at the former Dan River Steam Station, which closed in 2012 and was replaced with a combined-cycle station that same year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP 1.17% 88.52 Delayed Quote.1.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 222 M
EBIT 2019 5 842 M
Net income 2019 3 555 M
Debt 2019 62 645 M
Yield 2019 4,33%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 5,00x
Capitalization 63 704 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 93,88  $
Last Close Price 87,50  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.39%63 704
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.96%100 736
ENEL23.71%70 193
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.23%60 985
SOUTHERN COMPANY29.74%59 545
IBERDROLA22.80%59 493
