Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : to build solar power plant at Discovery Park District near Purdue University

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

PLAINFIELD, Ind. - Duke Energy is building a 1.6-megawatt solar power plant in the Discovery Park District near Purdue University.

'We'll use the clean, renewable energy from this solar plant for our Indiana customers,' said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. 'Discovery Park at Purdue is a hub for innovation in science, technology and engineering, so building this plant there is a natural fit.'

Duke Energy will lease about 10 acres south of the Purdue Technology Center Aerospace building from the Purdue Research Foundation. Duke Energy will build and operate the new ground-mount solar power plant, to be named the Tippecanoe County Solar Power Plant.

'Sustainability has been one of four global advancements Purdue University has been celebrating this year while marking the 150th anniversary of the university's founding, so this is an optimum time to add a solar facility at the Discovery Park District,' said Jeremy Slater, director of the Discovery Park District. 'It's another key step toward sustainability as we continue to develop the district.'

The solar power plant will generate enough electricity annually to power about 240 average homes with carbon-free energy. The plant will have approximately 7,000 solar panels, and is expected to provide energy for more than 30 years. The new solar power plant will be constructed this summer and is expected to start providing power in late 2019.

Additional Renewable Energy Projects

This project joins the company's other efforts to promote clean, renewable solar power, including building and operating a 17 MW solar plant at a southern Indiana naval base and purchasing up to 20 MW of solar power from four Indiana solar sites. The company also recently rolled out a pilot solar leasing program to make it easier for businesses, schools and nonprofits to have solar energy at their facilities.

In addition, Duke Energy is investing in battery storage technology in Indiana in the town of Nabb and at Camp Atterbury, which also includes 2 MW of solar power. The company is also funding $1.5 million in research at the Battery Innovation Center at the Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center to study how battery storage can maximize renewable power sources.

Other renewable programs include the company's GoGreen Indiana program, which gives customers the ability to support the development of green power sources.

And the current upgrade and modernization of the company's nearly 50-year-old Markland Hydro Station near Florence, Ind., along the Ohio River, will ensure customers can continue to reap the benefits of low-cost, carbon-free electric generation for years to come.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

About Discovery Park District

The $1 billion Discovery Park District is a transformational center of innovation on the western edge of the Purdue University campus. The more than 400-acre district offers a thriving, walkable, urban setting that provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with thought leaders, visionaries, researchers and students at Purdue University. The district includes laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities, offices, retail shops, restaurants, housing, green space and trails. Managed by the Purdue Research Foundation and its master planning partner Browning Investments LLC, the district already includes a public airport with a 7,000-foot runway, and international companies including Rolls-Royce, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Saab. For more information, visit Discovery Park District.

Duke Energy contact: Lew Middleton
Office: 317.838.1505 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Purdue Discovery Park District contact: Jeremy Slater
Office: 765.588.1221

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
02:25pDUKE ENERGY : to build solar power plant at Discovery Park District near Purdue ..
PU
03:48aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
07/10DUKE ENERGY : awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, train..
PR
07/08DUKE ENERGY : increases quarterly dividend payments to shareholders
PR
07/03DUKE ENERGY : to announce second-quarter 2019 financial results on Aug. 6
PR
07/02DUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
07/02DUKE ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02DUKE ENERGY : Cleaner power and more reliable energy drive Duke Energy Indiana r..
PR
07/02DUKE ENERGY PASSES MAJOR RENEWABLE M : 1 gigawatt of owned solar energy capacity
PR
07/01Duke Energy to Acquire Fuel Cell Technology Projects From Bloom Energy
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 342 M
EBIT 2019 5 940 M
Net income 2019 3 533 M
Debt 2019 62 119 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,03x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
Capitalization 65 255 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,1  $
Last Close Price 89,6  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.86%65 255
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.52%100 327
ENEL27.40%73 505
IBERDROLA22.74%61 181
SOUTHERN COMPANY29.58%59 203
EXELON CORPORATION9.47%47 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About