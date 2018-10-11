Duke : Hurricane Michael Caused Outages for 31,000 Customers in Florida Panhandle

By Bowdeya Tweh



An estimated 31,000 Duke Energy Corp. customers in Florida lost power because of Hurricane Michael, the Charlotte-based utility-holding company said Thursday.

Duke said while it is still assessing the damage, largely in the Florida Panhandle, crews have to repair transmission towers, substations and key electric system components.

Among the hardest-hit areas were Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties, as at least 80% customers in those areas lost power Wednesday as the storm hit, Duke said.

The company said the assessment will help determine estimated power restoration times.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com