Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke : Hurricane Michael Caused Outages for 31,000 Customers in Florida Panhandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

An estimated 31,000 Duke Energy Corp. customers in Florida lost power because of Hurricane Michael, the Charlotte-based utility-holding company said Thursday.

Duke said while it is still assessing the damage, largely in the Florida Panhandle, crews have to repair transmission towers, substations and key electric system components.

Among the hardest-hit areas were Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties, as at least 80% customers in those areas lost power Wednesday as the storm hit, Duke said.

The company said the assessment will help determine estimated power restoration times.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -2.32% 79.98 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
WTI -2.41% 70.81 Delayed Quote.24.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
10:34pDUKE : Hurricane Michael Caused Outages for 31,000 Customers in Florida Panhandl..
DJ
10:02pDUKE ENERGY : assessing massive damage in Florida Panhandle following Hurricane ..
PR
10/10DUKE ENERGY : projects Hurricane Michael could cause 300,000 to 500,000 power ou..
PR
10/10DUKE ENERGY : Hurricane Michael Could Cause 500,000 Power Outages in Carolinas
DJ
10/10DUKE ENERGY : to invest $500 million in battery storage in the Carolinas over th..
PR
10/10DUKE ENERGY : estimates Hurricane Michael could cause between 100,000 and 200,00..
PR
10/09DUKE ENERGY : Expects 100,000 to 200,000 Florida Outages From Hurricane Michael
DJ
10/09DUKE ENERGY : encourages Carolinas customers to prepare for Hurricane Michael
PR
10/09DUKE ENERGY : announces executive rotations across the company
PR
10/08DUKE ENERGY : urges Florida customers to prepare for Hurricane Michael
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:37pDuke Energy, Southern Co. assessing massive damage after hurricane 
04:48aMichael slams Florida, charges into Southeast 
10/10Michael transforms into Category 4 storm 
10/09Duke Energy prepares for second hurricane as Michael moves toward Florida 
10/09John's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 065 M
EBIT 2018 5 722 M
Net income 2018 3 284 M
Debt 2018 57 729 M
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 18,02
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
EV / Sales 2018 4,83x
EV / Sales 2019 4,90x
Capitalization 58 591 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 84,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.65%58 591
DOMINION ENERGY-9.68%47 960
IBERDROLA-1.55%47 028
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 744
EXELON CORPORATION10.53%42 519
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-0.71%36 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.