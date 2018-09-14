Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Hurricane Florence : Over Half a Million Without Power in Carolinas and Virginia

09/14/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Power outages are racking up as Hurricane Florence continues to hammer the shore, with more than a half million customers currently offline in the Carolinas and Virginia, according to reports from utilities.

Most of the outages were reported along the coast, but extended all the way into Wake County, home to Raleigh, N.C., where 4% of customers were without power. The bulk are concentrated in North Carolina, where Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) alone has more than 300,000 customers without service. That utility had warned as many as 3 million customers could lose power in the storm, and after Florence's landfall issued a safety warning on Twitter.

Utility companies have assembled hundreds of line crews and other repair teams outside of the expected impacted areas, ready to begin restoration work when the storm passes.

With Florence still hovering near the coast, blowing hurricane-force winds and dropping tremendous amounts of rain, utilities and power customers likely have a long way to go.

-Write to Jon Kamp at jon.jkamp@wsj.com and Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.52% 81.69 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
WTI 0.57% 69.22 Delayed Quote.16.72%
