DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
My previous session
  Report  
Top sustainable companies: Duke Energy makes it 13 years in a row

10/02/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long-running record of sustainability leadership, Duke Energy was recently named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 13th consecutive year.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"Duke Energy employees continue to sharpen their focus on sustainability every year," said Cari Boyce, Duke Energy's senior vice president, stakeholder strategy and sustainability, and president, Duke Energy Foundation. "The Dow Jones Sustainability Index thoroughly looks at hundreds of companies. To be on the North America list for 13 straight years is a clear acknowledgment of Duke Energy's commitment to implementing best practices that best serve our customers and our communities."

Read a recent column by Boyce on Duke Energy's sustainability.

Since 1999, the DJSI has evaluated the sustainability of leading companies worldwide.

In selecting the top performers in each business sector, the DJSI reviews companies on several general and industry-specific topics related to economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Among the topics are corporate governance, innovation management, environmental policy, climate strategy and corporate citizenship.

The index is compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones and Zurich-based RobecoSAM (Sustainable Asset Management). More information is available at http://www.sustainability-index.com/.

Duke Energy has a long history of communicating about its environmental and sustainability efforts, including the 2017 Climate Report to Shareholders. https://www.duke-energy.com/_/media/pdfs/our-company/shareholder-climate-report.pdf

Since 2002, Duke Energy has published an annual Sustainability Report that summarizes its efforts to advance energy efficiency, develop renewable energy, reduce emissions and more.

The 2017 report is available online at sustainabilityreport.duke-energy.com.

Some of the highlights covered:

  • Since 2005, Duke Energy's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions decreased by 31 percent, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions decreased by 96 percent and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions decreased by 75 percent.
  • By 2030, the company plans to reduce CO2 emissions 40 percent from 2005 levels.
  • Since 2007, Duke Energy has grown its renewable generation portfolio and now has more than 6,400 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass capacity – owned or under contract.
  • The company is teaming up with customers to reduce customer energy consumption by 15,000 gigawatt-hours by 2020, which is equivalent to the annual usage of 1.25 million homes.
  • Electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average in all customer classes and all service areas.
  • The company met its goal to recycle 80 percent of its solid waste a year earlier than planned.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Randy Wheeless
Office: 704.382.8379
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_RandyW

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-sustainable-companies-duke-energy-makes-it-13-years-in-a-row-300722700.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
