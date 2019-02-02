Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
02/01 04:03:17 pm
87.78 USD
What's News : World-Wide

02/02/2019

The U.S. said it plans to withdraw from a 1987 nuclear treaty with Russia, setting up potential development of new missiles to counter China, officials say.

The firm that certified the safety of a Brazilian dam that collapsed has worked as both a consultant and an independent safety evaluator for the dam's owner, Vale.

Virginia Gov. Northam apologized for appearing in a racist photograph in his 1984 medical yearbook.

Sen. Warren apologized to a Native American group that criticized her release of a genetic test last year.

Sen. Booker entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, joining a growing field.

Anti-Clinton allegations by an evangelist from India were a spur for Stone's pursuit of WikiLeaks documents.

Duke Energy faces a record fine from federal authorities for violations of rules designed to keep the nation's electric system safe.

The DOE said it will ban its scientists from talent-recruitment programs sponsored by China and other countries.

India unveiled huge handouts for farmers, setting the stage for an election-year spending spree.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP 0.00% 87.78 Delayed Quote.1.71%
WTI 2.71% 55.33 Delayed Quote.19.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 202 M
EBIT 2018 5 601 M
Net income 2018 3 174 M
Debt 2018 57 382 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 19,46
P/E ratio 2019 17,69
EV / Sales 2018 4,96x
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
Capitalization 62 576 M
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.71%62 576
DOMINION ENERGY-1.71%54 543
IBERDROLA2.08%53 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.41%50 004
EXELON CORPORATION5.90%46 184
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER5.86%39 015
