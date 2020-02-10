Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 09:46:45 am
95.825 USD   -0.46%
DUKE ENERGY : 424b3
PU
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
DUKE ENERGY : restores power to 380,000 Carolinas customers following powerful two-day storm
AQ
Duke Energy : 424B3

02/10/2020 | 09:33am EST

Registration No. 333-234348

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

DUKE ENERGY PREMIERNOTES®

VARIABLE DENOMINATION FLOATING RATE DEMAND NOTES

PRICING SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus dated October 28, 2019)

The Date of this Pricing Supplement is February 10, 2020

The Duke Energy PremierNotes Variable Denomination Floating Rate Demand Notes ("the Notes") bear interest at a floating rate per annum determined by the Duke Energy PremierNotes Committee, or its designee, on a weekly basis to be effective on the following Monday. Under the terms of the PremierNotes program, the interest rate payable on the Notes may vary based on the principal amount of the Notes that an investor owns.

The current Registration Statement for the Notes (No. 333-234348) was automatically effective on October 28, 2019. As of February 10, 2020, the interest rates on the Notes will be decreased by 0.25% per annum at each ownership level, and as a result will be as follows:

Amount of Notes

Interest Rate Per Annum

$0-$9,999.99

1.71% Yield

1.70% Rate

$10,000-$49,999.99

1.77% Yield

1.75% Rate

$50,000 and above

1.92% Yield

1.90% Rate

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:32:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 437 M
EBIT 2019 5 938 M
Net income 2019 3 624 M
Debt 2019 61 907 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,19x
EV / Sales2020 5,17x
Capitalization 70 184 M
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,39  $
Last Close Price 96,27  $
Spread / Highest target 9,07%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.55%71 059
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.11.31%131 935
ENEL S.P.A.15.63%90 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.35%74 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.40%71 181
IBERDROLA11.93%69 465
