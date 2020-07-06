Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
07/06 04:10:00 pm
79.81 USD   -2.48%
Duke Energy : Charting a path forward

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By Stephen De May
Duke Energy's North Carolina President

Six years ago, we announced the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) project to bring cleaner, affordable, reliable energy for eastern North Carolina and drive economic development and create thousands of jobs across our state. Since then, thousands of businesses, organizations and individuals across North Carolina and our neighboring states have supported this important infrastructure project - and we cannot thank them enough.

While we're disappointed that the ACP will not move forward, we must not lose sight of the progress we've made together to build a cleaner energy future. In fact, we must build on our successes and continue to collaborate to build a shared vision to meet the energy needs of our state.

Moving forward, we'll continue to focus on cleaner energy for our customers, including renewables, battery storage and grid projects that will deliver benefits for customers and create jobs at a time when policymakers at all levels are looking for ways to rebuild our economy in 2020 and beyond.

We're currently participating in the state's Clean Energy Plan, a collaborative process to develop a path forward for achieving ambitious clean energy goals and lowering carbon emissions. We've already reduced carbon emissions by 39% from 2005 and remain on track to cut carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

We also have an ambitious clean energy goal of reaching net-zero emissions from electricity generation by 2050 and our decision on ACP does not change it.

We're proud to work with our state's leaders, policymakers, customers and all stakeholders to chart a path forward that builds a cleaner energy future for generations to come and protects the reliability and affordability of electric power that helps make North Carolina a strong economic engine.

We must do this together, and we welcome the opportunity.

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 674 M - -
Net income 2020 3 761 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 58 649 M 58 649 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 793
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,50 $
Last Close Price 79,81 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.27%60 140
NEXTERA ENERGY1.75%120 600
ENEL S.P.A.11.34%89 983
IBERDROLA16.88%77 555
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.16%69 398
SOUTHERN COMPANY-17.13%55 744
