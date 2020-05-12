Duke Energy : First Quarter 2020 Earnings release

Duke Energy reports first quarter 2020 financial results
First quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EPS of $1.14
Strong results from gas distribution and commercial renewables businesses Maintained operational excellence for our communities during COVID-19 crisis Company affirms 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced first quarter 2020 reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.14. This is compared to reported and adjusted EPS of $1.24 for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results are consistent with internal plans with the exception of mild winter weather and storms.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between first quarter 2020 reported EPS and adjusted EPS was due to the deferral of 2018 severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement.
For the quarter, we saw improved results in our Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case and Commercial Renewables experienced growth from new projects. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure was positively impacted by electric base rate case increases in South Carolina and Florida, and higher rider revenues in the Midwest, net of forecasted higher depreciation and amortization. However, these fundamental improvements in our results were offset by mild winter weather along with severe storms that impacted much of our Carolinas utilities territory as well as unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts and higher financing costs at Other. Together these items resulted in lower first quarter 2020 adjusted results.
"As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts are with those who have felt the impact first-hand, and with those on the front lines who have selflessly stepped forward to serve," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. "I am proud of our employees' unwavering commitment to our customers and communities during this trying time.
"The first part of the year has been marked by strong financial results, as well as operational excellence as we adjusted work practices to protect our employees and customers. We successfully managed three nuclear outages, brought a natural gas combined-cycle plant and solar facility online and responded to multiple storms. We are in the early stages of managing through this crisis and still evaluating the financial and economic impacts. Given we are
Duke Energy News Release
2
already taking proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, we are affirming our 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45, assuming an economic recovery beginning later this year. We remain focused on generating value for both customers and shareholders in 2020 and beyond, and will draw on the benefits of our size and scale, balance sheet strength, diverse operations and constructive service areas to do so."
Business segment results
In addition to the following summary of first quarter 2020 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the first quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.
The discussion below of first quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported and adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $705 million, compared to $750 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a decrease of $0.06 per share, excluding share dilution of $0.01 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to mild weather (-$0.05 per share), unfavorable O&M expenses (-$0.03 per share) and higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base (-$0.06 per share). These results were partially offset by contributions from base rate case changes (+$0.02 per share), higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.05 per share), volumes (+$0.02 per share) and formula rate adjustments to wholesale contracts (+$0.01 per share).
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $249 million, compared to $226 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share. Higher quarterly results were driven by contributions from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case (+$0.06 per share) and higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.02 per share) partially offset by a prior year income tax adjustment for equity method investments.
Commercial Renewables
On a reported and adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $57 million, compared to a reported and adjusted segment income of $13 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.06 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily impacted by growth from renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04 per share) and favorable wind resource and power pricing.
Other
Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.
Duke Energy News Release
3
On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a first quarter 2020 net loss of $112 million and $187 million, respectively. This is compared to a reported and adjusted net loss of $89 million in the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results were impacted by a $75 million after-tax reversal of severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement previously recognized during 2018. The severance charges were deferred as regulatory assets. As the 2018 severance charges were treated as a special item, the reversal in the first quarter of 2020 is a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings.
Lower adjusted quarterly results at Other were primarily due to unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts, and higher financing costs.
Effective tax rate
Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 13.3% compared to 9.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the first quarter of 2020 was 12.2% compared to the effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests of 9.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.
Earnings conference call for analysts
An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET today to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800.458.4148 in the United States or 323.794.2093 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 1555838. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 22, 2020, by calling 888.203.1112 in the United States or 719.457.0820 outside the United States and using the code 1555838. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors section of the company's website.
Duke Energy News Release
4
Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported to adjusted EPS for first quarter
2020 financial results:
After-
1Q 2020
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Tax
Amount
EPS
EPS, as reported
$
1.24
Adjustments to reported EPS:
First Quarter 2020
Severance
$
(75)
(0.10)
Total adjustments
$
(0.10)
EPS, adjusted
$
1.14
Non-GAAP financial measures
Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income Available to Duke Energy common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings), Basic EPS Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.
The periods presented include a special item for the reversal of 2018 Severance charges, which were deferred as a result of the partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas 2019 North Carolina rate case. Management believes the special item does not reflect ongoing benefits or costs.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).
Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income is defined as income from continuing operations net of income attributable to
Duke Energy News Release
5
noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.
Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.
Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Centercontains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illuminationfeatures stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagramand Facebook.
Duke Energy News Release
6
Forward-Looking Information
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;
The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;
The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;
The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;
Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;
Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;
Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;
Advancements in technology;
Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;
The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;
The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources;
The ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals and to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects in our natural gas business;
Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;
The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;
The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;
The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;
The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;
Duke Energy News Release
7
The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions;
Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;
Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;
Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;
Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;
The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;
The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;
The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;
Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;
The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);
The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities;
The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies;
The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;
The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and
The ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems.
Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Item
Reported
Severance
Total
Adjusted
Earnings
Adjustments
Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
705
$
-
$
-
$
705
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
249
-
-
249
Commercial Renewables
57
-
-
57
Total Reportable Segment Income
1,011
-
-
1,011
Other
(112)
(75) A
(75)
(187)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
899
$
(75)
$
(75)
$
824
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
1.24
$
(0.10)
$
(0.10)
$
1.14
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02.
A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million
8
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION March 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
$
1,027
Severance
(98)
Noncontrolling Interests
48
Preferred Dividends
(39)
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
938
Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations
$
137
13.3%
Severance
(23)
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
114
12.2%
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
$
988
Noncontrolling Interests
7
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests
$
995
Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations
$
95
9.6%
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests
$
95
9.5%
9
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
March 2020 YTD vs. Prior Year
Electric
Gas
Commercial
(Dollars per share)
Utilities and
Utilities and
Other
Consolidated
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Renewables
2019 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
1.03
$
0.32
$
0.02
$
(0.13)
$
1.24
Weather
(0.05)
-
-
-
(0.05)
Volume(a)
0.02
-
-
-
0.02
Riders and Other Retail Margin(b)
0.05
0.02
-
-
0.07
Rate case impacts, net(c)
0.02
0.06
-
-
0.08
Wholesale
0.01
-
-
-
0.01
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d)
(0.03)
-
-
-
(0.03)
Midstream Gas Pipelines(e)
-
(0.05)
-
-
(0.05)
Duke Energy Renewables(f)
-
-
0.06
-
0.06
AFUDC Equity
0.01
-
-
-
0.01
Depreciation and amortization(g)
(0.06)
-
-
-
(0.06)
Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
(0.04)
(0.04)
Other(h)
(0.03)
-
-
(0.08)
(0.11)
Total variance before share count
$
(0.06)
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
(0.12)
$
(0.09)
Change in share count
(0.01)
-
-
-
(0.01)
2020 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
0.96
$
0.35
$
0.08
$
(0.25)
$
1.14
Severance
-
-
-
0.10
0.10
2020 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
0.96
$
0.35
$
0.08
$
(0.15)
$
1.24
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 727 million shares to 734 million.
Includes unbilled revenue true-up related to prior years.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily driven by higher energy efficiency and grid modernization rider programs (+$0.03).
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the DEC and DEP South Carolina rate cases, effective June 2019, and the DEF SBRA and multi-year rate plan, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the Piedmont North Carolina rate case, effective November 1, 2019.
Includes higher employee related expenses due to timing and storm costs at DEC and DEP partially offset by lower customer delivery charges.
Primarily related to a favorable income tax adjustment for equity method investments in the prior year.
Primarily includes renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04) and favorable wind resource and power pricing.
Excludes rate case impacts.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the impact of insurance proceeds received in the prior year (-$0.01). Other includes unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts.
10
March 2020
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts and where noted)
2020
2019
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
Basic and Diluted
$
1.24
$
1.24
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
734
727
Diluted
736
727
INCOME (LOSS) BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
705
$
750
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
249
226
Commercial Renewables
57
13
Total Reportable Segment Income
1,011
989
Other(a)
(112)
(89)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
$
899
$
900
CAPITALIZATION
Total Common Equity (%)
43%
43%
Total Debt (%)
57%
57%
Total Debt
$
64,421
$
59,211
Book Value Per Share
$
65.42
$
61.88
Actual Shares Outstanding
735
728
CAPITAL AND INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
2,060
$
2,113
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
327
364
Commercial Renewables
451
90
Other
71
63
Total Capital and Investment Expenditures
$
2,909
$
2,630
Includes a $98 million (after tax $75M) reversal of 2018 severance charges due to the partial settlement of the Duke Energy Carolina's North Carolina rate case for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
11
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,124
$
5,285
Regulated natural gas
638
728
Nonregulated electric and other
187
150
Total operating revenues
5,949
6,163
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,447
1,609
Cost of natural gas
199
327
Operation, maintenance and other
1,339
1,419
Depreciation and amortization
1,130
1,089
Property and other taxes
345
343
Impairment charges
2
-
Total operating expenses
4,462
4,787
Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
1
(3)
Operating Income
1,488
1,373
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
44
43
Other income and expenses, net
46
115
Total other income and expenses
90
158
Interest Expense
551
543
Income Before Income Taxes
1,027
988
Income Tax Expense
137
95
Net Income
890
893
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(48)
(7)
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
938
900
Less: Preferred Dividends
39
-
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
899
$
900
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
Basic and Diluted
$
1.24
$
1.24
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
734
727
Diluted
736
727
12
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,450
$
311
Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 at 2020 and $22 at 2019)
809
1,066
Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $61 at 2020 and $54 at 2019)
1,828
1,994
Inventory
3,324
3,232
Regulatory assets (includes $53 at 2020 and $52 at 2019 related to VIEs)
1,770
1,796
Other (includes $300 at 2020 and $242 at 2019 related to VIEs)
1,000
764
Total current assets
10,181
9,163
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
149,676
147,654
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(46,599)
(45,773)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
31
246
Net property, plant and equipment
103,108
102,127
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
19,303
19,303
Regulatory assets (includes $980 at 2020 and $989 at 2019 related to VIEs)
13,413
13,222
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
7,052
8,140
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,633
1,658
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
2,067
1,936
Other (includes $87 at 2020 and $110 at 2019 related to VIEs)
3,315
3,289
Total other noncurrent assets
46,783
47,548
Total Assets
$
160,072
$
158,838
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,364
$
3,487
Notes payable and commercial paper
3,033
3,135
Taxes accrued
493
392
Interest accrued
571
565
Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $216 at 2020 and 2019 related to VIEs)
5,077
3,141
Asset retirement obligations
802
881
Regulatory liabilities
826
784
Other
2,004
2,367
Total current liabilities
15,170
14,752
Long-Term Debt (includes $3,966 at 2020 and $3,997 at 2019 related to VIEs)
56,311
54,985
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
9,321
8,878
Asset retirement obligations
12,497
12,437
Regulatory liabilities
14,029
15,264
Operating lease liabilities
1,414
1,432
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
919
934
Investment tax credits
659
624
Other (includes $258 at 2020 and $228 at 2019 related to VIEs)
1,669
1,581
Total other noncurrent liabilities
40,508
41,150
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and
973
973
outstanding at 2020 and 2019
Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2020
989
989
and 2019
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 735 million shares outstanding at
1
1
2020 and 733 million shares outstanding at 2019
Additional paid-in capital
40,930
40,881
Retained earnings
4,221
4,108
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(193)
(130)
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
46,921
46,822
Noncontrolling interests
1,162
1,129
Total equity
48,083
47,951
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
160,072
$
158,838
13
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
$
890
$
893
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
664
346
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,554
1,239
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,022)
(2,713)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,593
1,433
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,125
(41)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
573
591
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,698
$
550
14
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Electric
Gas
Commercial
Eliminations/
(In millions)
Utilities and
Utilities and
Other
Duke Energy
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Renewables
Adjustments
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,183
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
(60)
$
5,124
Regulated natural gas
-
661
-
-
(23)
638
Nonregulated electric and other
-
3
128
23
33
187
Total operating revenues
5,183
664
129
23
(50)
5,949
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,467
-
-
-
(20)
1,447
Cost of natural gas
-
199
-
-
-
199
Operation, maintenance and other
1,325
110
69
(138)
(27)
1,339
Depreciation and amortization
977
66
48
45
(6)
1,130
Property and other taxes
303
30
8
4
-
345
Impairment charges
2
-
-
-
-
2
Total operating expenses
4,074
405
125
(89)
(53)
4,462
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
1
-
-
-
-
1
Operating Income
1,110
259
4
112
3
1,488
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
37
(2)
7
-
44
Other income and expenses, net
83
12
1
(40)
(10)
46
Total Other Income and Expenses
85
49
(1)
(33)
(10)
90
Interest Expense
339
31
18
171
(8)
551
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
856
277
(15)
(92)
1
1,027
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
151
28
(24)
(19)
1
137
Net Income (Loss)
705
249
9
(73)
-
890
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(a)
-
-
(48)
-
-
(48)
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
705
249
57
(73)
-
938
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
39
-
39
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation
$
705
$
249
$
57
$
(112)
$
-
$
899
Common Stockholders
Special Item
-
-
-
(75)
-
(75)
Adjusted Earnings(b)
$
705
$
249
$
57
$
(187)
$
-
$
824
Includes the allocation of losses to noncontrolling members primarily due to new solar tax equity projects being placed in service.
See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
15
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Electric
Gas
Commercial
Eliminations/
(In millions)
Utilities and
Utilities and
Other
Duke Energy
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Renewables
Adjustments
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,329
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(44)
$
5,285
Regulated natural gas
-
752
-
-
(24)
728
Nonregulated electric and other
-
4
106
21
19
150
Total operating revenues
5,329
756
106
21
(49)
6,163
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,630
-
-
-
(21)
1,609
Cost of natural gas
-
327
-
-
-
327
Operation, maintenance and other
1,282
110
66
(13)
(26)
1,419
Depreciation and amortization
947
65
40
38
(1)
1,089
Property and other taxes
301
33
6
3
-
343
Total operating expenses
4,160
535
112
28
(48)
4,787
Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
(3)
-
-
-
-
(3)
Operating Income (Loss)
1,166
221
(6)
(7)
(1)
1,373
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
33
(1)
9
-
43
Other income and expenses, net
89
7
(1)
35
(15)
115
Total Other Income and Expenses
91
40
(2)
44
(15)
158
Interest Expense
338
30
21
171
(17)
543
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
919
231
(29)
(134)
1
988
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
169
5
(35)
(45)
1
95
Net Income (Loss)
750
226
6
(89)
-
893
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
(7)
-
-
(7)
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy
$
750
$
226
$
13
$
(89)
$
-
$
900
Corporation
16
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Electric
Gas
Commercial
Eliminations/
(In millions)
Utilities and
Utilities and
Other
Duke Energy
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Renewables
Adjustments
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
85
$
7
$
7
$
1,350
$
1
$
1,450
Receivables, net
509
187
98
16
(1)
809
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
1,828
-
-
-
-
1,828
Receivables from affiliated companies
96
15
601
624
(1,336)
-
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
616
-
-
810
(1,426)
-
Inventory
3,164
65
68
27
-
3,324
Regulatory assets
1,576
97
-
98
(1)
1,770
Other
155
13
198
687
(53)
1,000
Total current assets
8,029
384
972
3,612
(2,816)
10,181
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
129,190
12,044
6,233
2,311
(102)
149,676
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(41,715)
(2,555)
(1,073)
(1,255)
(1)
(46,599)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
31
-
-
-
-
31
Net property, plant and equipment
87,506
9,489
5,160
1,056
(103)
103,108
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
17,379
1,924
-
-
-
19,303
Regulatory assets
12,270
636
-
507
-
13,413
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
7,052
-
-
-
-
7,052
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,215
23
104
290
1
1,633
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
124
1,452
380
110
1
2,067
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
378
7
3
63,334
(63,722)
-
Other
2,166
159
169
1,456
(635)
3,315
Total other noncurrent assets
40,584
4,201
656
65,697
(64,355)
46,783
Total Assets
136,119
14,074
6,788
70,365
(67,274)
160,072
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(1,281)
24
(604)
(65,401)
67,262
-
Segment Assets
$
134,838
$
14,098
$
6,184
$
4,964
$
(12)
$
160,072
17
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Electric
Gas
Commercial
Eliminations/
(In millions)
Utilities and
Utilities and
Other
Duke Energy
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Renewables
Adjustments
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,671
$
189
$
128
$
376
$
-
$
2,364
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
599
16
80
582
(1,277)
-
Notes payable to affiliated companies
443
620
35
335
(1,433)
-
Notes payable and commercial paper
-
-
157
2,876
-
3,033
Taxes accrued
465
50
323
(345)
-
493
Interest accrued
395
39
1
136
-
571
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,355
26
162
2,537
(3)
5,077
Asset retirement obligations
802
-
-
-
-
802
Regulatory liabilities
706
117
-
2
1
826
Other
1,463
60
71
517
(107)
2,004
Total current liabilities
8,899
1,117
957
7,016
(2,819)
15,170
Long-Term Debt
34,713
3,066
1,538
17,093
(99)
56,311
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
618
7
9
-
(634)
-
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
10,511
1,108
(580)
(1,718)
-
9,321
Asset retirement obligations
12,311
55
131
-
-
12,497
Regulatory liabilities
12,523
1,482
-
24
-
14,029
Operating lease liabilities
1,096
22
106
190
-
1,414
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
590
32
3
295
(1)
919
Investment tax credits
657
2
-
-
-
659
Other
822
255
287
494
(189)
1,669
Total other noncurrent liabilities
38,510
2,956
(53)
(715)
(190)
40,508
Equity
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
53,379
6,928
3,178
46,969
(63,533)
46,921
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
1,159
2
1
1,162
Total equity
53,379
6,928
4,337
46,971
(63,532)
48,083
Total Liabilities and Equity
136,119
14,074
6,788
70,365
(67,274)
160,072
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(1,281)
24
(604)
(65,401)
67,262
-
Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
134,838
$
14,098
$
6,184
$
4,964
$
(12)
$
160,072
18
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Eliminations/
Electric
(In millions)
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Utilities and
Carolinas
Progress
Florida
Ohio(a)
Indiana
Other
Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
1,748
$
1,338
$
1,080
$
346
$
692
$
(21)
$
5,183
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
453
405
358
87
194
(30)
1,467
Operation, maintenance and other
453
337
245
94
185
11
1,325
Depreciation and amortization
343
287
165
47
132
3
977
Property and other taxes
81
47
88
65
22
-
303
Impairment charges
2
-
-
-
-
-
2
Total operating expenses
1,332
1,076
856
293
533
(16)
4,074
Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
1
(1)
-
-
-
1
1
Operating Income
417
261
224
53
159
(4)
1,110
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
43
22
10
2
10
(2)
85
Interest Expense
123
69
84
20
43
-
339
Income Before Income Taxes
337
214
150
35
126
(6)
856
Income Tax Expense
50
34
30
5
27
5
151
Segment Income
$
287
$
180
$
120
$
30
$
99
$
(11)
$
705
Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $14 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $10 million for Duke Energy Progress, $4 million for Duke Energy Florida, $1 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $6 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
19
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Eliminations/
Electric
(In millions)
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Utilities and
Carolinas
Progress
Florida
Ohio(a)
Indiana
Adjustments(b)
Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16
$
32
$
12
$
10
$
15
$
-
$
85
Receivables, net
212
77
80
88
50
2
509
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
616
410
335
-
-
467
1,828
Receivables from affiliated companies
87
50
-
46
76
(163)
96
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
436
-
-
-
543
(363)
616
Inventory
1,067
956
508
94
538
1
3,164
Regulatory assets
524
503
451
17
78
3
1,576
Other
32
56
37
(3)
36
(3)
155
Total current assets
2,990
2,084
1,423
252
1,336
(56)
8,029
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
49,534
34,898
20,880
7,005
16,482
391
129,190
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(16,884)
(12,114)
(5,339)
(2,031)
(5,350)
3
(41,715)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
-
31
-
-
-
-
31
Net property, plant and equipment
32,650
22,815
15,541
4,974
11,132
394
87,506
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
-
-
-
596
-
16,783
17,379
Regulatory assets
3,427
4,392
2,097
355
1,098
901
12,270
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
3,717
2,644
691
-
-
-
7,052
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
132
377
386
21
57
242
1,215
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
-
-
-
124
124
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
31
5
1
179
1
161
378
Other
1,136
682
329
45
213
(239)
2,166
Total other noncurrent assets
8,443
8,100
3,504
1,196
1,369
17,972
40,584
Total Assets
44,083
32,999
20,468
6,422
13,837
18,310
136,119
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(344)
(136)
(103)
(184)
(135)
(379)
(1,281)
Reportable Segment Assets
$
43,739
$
32,863
$
20,365
$
6,238
$
13,702
$
17,931
$
134,838
Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.
20
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Eliminations/
Electric
(In millions)
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Utilities and
Carolinas
Progress
Florida
Ohio(a)
Indiana
Adjustments(b)
Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
605
$
319
$
411
$
180
$
157
$
(1)
$
1,671
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
225
208
111
15
66
(26)
599
Notes payable to affiliated companies
-
229
305
265
-
(356)
443
Taxes accrued
117
43
74
145
81
5
465
Interest accrued
144
90
79
22
60
-
395
Current maturities of long-term debt
457
1,006
322
(26)
503
93
2,355
Asset retirement obligations
197
421
-
3
181
-
802
Regulatory liabilities
275
263
84
37
46
1
706
Other
478
429
383
65
92
16
1,463
Total current liabilities
2,498
3,008
1,769
706
1,186
(268)
8,899
Long-Term Debt
12,050
7,903
7,384
2,046
3,950
1,380
34,713
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
300
150
-
18
150
-
618
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
4,015
2,458
2,193
665
1,158
22
10,511
Asset retirement obligations
5,552
5,442
578
40
645
54
12,311
Regulatory liabilities
5,766
3,790
918
381
1,672
(4)
12,523
Operating lease liabilities
112
344
334
20
54
232
1,096
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
82
235
214
76
148
(165)
590
Investment tax credits
230
135
119
3
170
-
657
Other
641
85
50
66
30
(50)
822
Total other noncurrent liabilities
16,398
12,489
4,406
1,251
3,877
89
38,510
Equity
12,837
9,449
6,909
2,401
4,674
17,109
53,379
Total Liabilities and Equity
44,083
32,999
20,468
6,422
13,837
18,310
136,119
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(344)
(136)
(103)
(184)
(135)
(379)
(1,281)
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
43,739
$
32,863
$
20,365
$
6,238
$
13,702
$
17,931
$
134,838
Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
21
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Duke
Piedmont
Midstream
Eliminations/
Gas
(In millions)
Energy
Natural Gas
Pipelines and
Utilities and
Ohio(a)
LDC
Storage(b)
Adjustments
Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
152
$
512
$
-
$
-
$
664
Operating Expenses
Cost of natural gas
37
162
-
-
199
Operation, maintenance and other
29
79
2
-
110
Depreciation and amortization
21
45
-
-
66
Property and other taxes
18
12
-
-
30
Total operating expenses
105
298
2
-
405
Operating Income (Loss)
47
214
(2)
-
259
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
37
-
37
Other income and expenses, net
1
9
-
2
12
Total other income and expenses
1
9
37
2
49
Interest Expense
4
27
-
-
31
Income Before Income Taxes
44
196
35
2
277
Income Tax Expense
8
28
-
(8)
28
Segment Income
$
36
$
168
$
35
$
10
$
249
Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes earnings from investments in ACP, Sabal Trail, Constitution and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
22
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Duke
Piedmont
Midstream
Eliminations/
Gas
(In millions)
Energy
Natural Gas
Pipelines and
Utilities and
Ohio(a)
LDC
Storage
Adjustments(b)
Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4
$
4
$
-
$
(1)
$
7
Receivables, net
(4)
191
-
-
187
Receivables from affiliated companies
5
89
-
(79)
15
Inventory
27
39
-
(1)
65
Regulatory assets
1
96
-
-
97
Other
(1)
11
1
2
13
Total current assets
32
430
1
(79)
384
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
3,396
8,648
-
-
12,044
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(852)
(1,703)
-
-
(2,555)
Net property, plant and equipment
2,544
6,945
-
-
9,489
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
324
49
-
1,551
1,924
Regulatory assets
226
263
-
147
636
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
-
23
-
-
23
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
1,442
10
1,452
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
-
-
-
7
7
Other
10
132
16
1
159
Total other noncurrent assets
560
467
1,458
1,716
4,201
Total Assets
3,136
7,842
1,459
1,637
14,074
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(1)
(18)
(13)
56
24
Reportable Segment Assets
$
3,135
$
7,824
$
1,446
$
1,693
$
14,098
Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
23
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Duke
Piedmont
Midstream
Eliminations/
Gas
(In millions)
Energy
Natural Gas
Pipelines and
Utilities and
Ohio(a)
LDC
Storage
Adjustments(b)
Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
44
$
144
$
-
$
1
$
189
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
-
17
79
(80)
16
Notes payable to affiliated companies
134
486
-
-
620
Taxes accrued
15
32
4
(1)
50
Interest accrued
8
32
-
(1)
39
Current maturities of long-term debt
26
-
-
-
26
Regulatory liabilities
26
91
-
-
117
Other
4
55
-
1
60
Total current liabilities
257
857
83
(80)
1,117
Long-Term Debt
549
2,385
-
132
3,066
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
7
-
-
-
7
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
288
727
114
(21)
1,108
Asset retirement obligations
38
17
-
-
55
Regulatory liabilities
381
1,087
-
14
1,482
Operating lease liabilities
-
22
-
-
22
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
25
7
-
-
32
Investment tax credits
2
-
-
-
2
Other
28
119
11
97
255
Total other noncurrent liabilities
762
1,979
125
90
2,956
Equity
1,561
2,621
1,251
1,495
6,928
Total Liabilities and Equity
3,136
7,842
1,459
1,637
14,074
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(1)
(18)
(13)
56
24
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
3,135
$
7,824
$
1,446
$
1,693
$
14,098
Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
24
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a)
Residential
20,874
22,218
(6.0%)
(0.9%)
General Service
17,682
17,917
(1.3%)
0.6%
Industrial
11,983
12,048
(0.5%)
-%
Other Energy Sales
144
145
(0.7%)
n/a
Unbilled Sales
(585)
(1,336)
56.2%
n/a
Total Retail Sales
50,098
50,992
(1.8%)
(0.2%)
Wholesale and Other
8,854
9,702
(8.7%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
58,952
60,694
(2.9%)
Average Number of Customers (Electric)
Residential
6,811,644
6,709,086
1.5%
General Service
996,789
988,438
0.8%
Industrial
17,314
17,398
(0.5%)
Other Energy Sales
30,930
28,556
8.3%
Total Retail Customers
7,856,677
7,743,478
1.5%
Wholesale and Other
46
51
(9.8%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
7,856,723
7,743,529
1.5%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
7,152
11,486
(37.7%)
Nuclear
18,804
18,590
1.2%
Hydro
1,021
1,053
(3.0%)
Oil and Natural Gas
19,587
17,649
11.0%
Renewable Energy
215
125
72.0%
Total Generation(d)
46,779
48,903
(4.3%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
15,163
14,912
1.7%
Total Sources of Energy
61,942
63,815
(2.9%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
2,990
3,121
(4.2%)
Total GWh Sources
58,952
60,694
(2.9%)
Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c)
Summer
50,635
50,888
Winter
54,175
54,574
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
97
98
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
25
Duke Energy Carolinas
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
7,361
7,755
(5.1%)
General Service
6,815
6,822
(0.1%)
Industrial
4,875
4,934
(1.2%)
Other Energy Sales
79
80
(1.3%)
Unbilled Sales
(75)
(355)
78.9%
Total Retail Sales
19,055
19,236
(0.9%)
0.8%
Wholesale and Other
2,181
2,592
(15.9%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas
21,236
21,828
(2.7%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
2,285,112
2,244,914
1.8%
General Service
364,075
360,183
1.1%
Industrial
6,113
6,131
(0.3%)
Other Energy Sales
22,787
20,522
11.0%
Total Retail Customers
2,678,087
2,631,750
1.8%
Wholesale and Other
24
20
20.0%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas
2,678,111
2,631,770
1.8%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
2,459
3,222
(23.7%)
Nuclear
11,522
11,466
0.5%
Hydro
743
779
(4.6%)
Oil and Natural Gas
4,868
4,081
19.3%
Renewable Energy
44
34
29.4%
Total Generation(d)
19,636
19,582
0.3%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
2,415
2,902
(16.8%)
Total Sources of Energy
22,051
22,484
(1.9%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
815
656
24.2%
Total GWh Sources
21,236
21,828
(2.7%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
20,192
20,209
Winter
21,127
21,137
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
99
100
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
1,390
1,603
(13.3%)
Cooling Degree Days
35
4
775.0%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(19.6%)
(6.9%)
Cooling Degree Days
382.8%
(46.0%)
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
26
Duke Energy Progress
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
4,618
4,898
(5.7%)
General Service
3,471
3,538
(1.9%)
Industrial
2,497
2,501
(0.2%)
Other Energy Sales
19
19
-%
Unbilled Sales
(355)
(364)
2.5%
Total Retail Sales
10,250
10,592
(3.2%)
(0.3%)
Wholesale and Other
5,420
5,756
(5.8%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress
15,670
16,348
(4.1%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,362,360
1,341,886
1.5%
General Service
237,477
235,425
0.9%
Industrial
4,002
4,047
(1.1%)
Other Energy Sales
1,416
1,417
(0.1%)
Total Retail Customers
1,605,255
1,582,775
1.4%
Wholesale and Other
9
14
(35.7%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress
1,605,264
1,582,789
1.4%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
615
1,781
(65.5%)
Nuclear
7,282
7,124
2.2%
Hydro
241
252
(4.4%)
Oil and Natural Gas
5,891
5,438
8.3%
Renewable Energy
52
46
13.0%
Total Generation(d)
14,081
14,641
(3.8%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
2,099
2,201
(4.6%)
Total Sources of Energy
16,180
16,842
(3.9%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
510
494
3.2%
Total GWh Sources
15,670
16,348
(4.1%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
12,442
12,779
Winter
13,497
13,942
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
93
92
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
1,186
1,483
(20.0%)
Cooling Degree Days
52
6
766.7%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(25.8%)
(7.8%)
Cooling Degree Days
349.1%
(45.5%)
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
27
Duke Energy Florida
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
4,060
4,214
(3.7%)
General Service
3,285
3,273
0.4%
Industrial
769
677
13.6%
Other Energy Sales
6
6
-%
Unbilled Sales
183
(232)
178.9%
Total Retail Sales
8,303
7,938
4.6%
0.7%
Wholesale and Other
314
383
(18.0%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida
8,617
8,321
3.6%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,642,342
1,616,295
1.6%
General Service
204,184
202,710
0.7%
Industrial
2,010
2,039
(1.4%)
Other Energy Sales
1,492
1,504
(0.8%)
Total Retail Customers
1,850,028
1,822,548
1.5%
Wholesale and Other
8
12
(33.3%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida
1,850,036
1,822,560
1.5%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
35
618
(94.3%)
Oil and Natural Gas
8,266
7,487
10.4%
Renewable Energy
114
41
178.0%
Total Generation(d)
8,415
8,146
3.3%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
901
860
4.8%
Total Sources of Energy
9,316
9,006
3.4%
Less: Line Loss and Other
699
685
2.0%
Total GWh Sources
8,617
8,321
3.6%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
10,302
10,218
Winter
11,347
11,308
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
220
271
(18.8%)
Cooling Degree Days
470
244
92.6%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(9.8%)
(26.9%)
Cooling Degree Days
138.0%
27.8%
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
28
Duke Energy Ohio
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
2,290
2,523
(9.2%)
General Service
2,198
2,275
(3.4%)
Industrial
1,365
1,394
(2.1%)
Other Energy Sales
27
27
-%
Unbilled Sales
(152)
(197)
22.8%
Total Retail Sales
5,728
6,022
(4.9%)
(0.8%)
Wholesale and Other
95
142
(33.1%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio
5,823
6,164
(5.5%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
779,652
772,754
0.9%
General Service
88,871
88,493
0.4%
Industrial
2,491
2,481
0.4%
Other Energy Sales
3,431
3,377
1.6%
Total Retail Customers
874,445
867,105
0.8%
Wholesale and Other
1
1
-%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio
874,446
867,106
0.8%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
622
371
67.7%
Oil and Natural Gas
(1)
1
(200.0%)
Total Generation(d)
621
372
66.9%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
5,874
6,601
(11.0%)
Total Sources of Energy
6,495
6,973
(6.9%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
672
809
(16.9%)
Total GWh Sources
5,823
6,164
(5.5%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
1,076
1,076
Winter
1,164
1,164
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
2,186
2,571
(15.0%)
Cooling Degree Days
5
-
-%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(15.1%)
0.6%
Cooling Degree Days
45.7%
(100.0%)
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
29
Duke Energy Indiana
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
% Inc. (Dec.)
2020
2019
Inc.
Weather
(Dec.)
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
2,545
2,828
(10.0%)
General Service
1,913
2,009
(4.8%)
Industrial
2,477
2,542
(2.6%)
Other Energy Sales
13
13
-%
Unbilled Sales
(186)
(188)
(1.1%)
Total Retail Sales
6,762
7,204
(6.1%)
(3.1%)
Wholesale and Other
844
829
1.8%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana
7,606
8,033
(5.3%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
742,178
733,237
1.2%
General Service
102,182
101,627
0.5%
Industrial
2,698
2,700
(0.1%)
Other Energy Sales
1,804
1,736
3.9%
Total Retail Customers
848,862
839,300
1.1%
Wholesale and Other
4
4
-%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana
848,866
839,304
1.1%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
3,421
5,494
(37.7%)
Hydro
37
22
68.2%
Oil and Natural Gas
563
642
(12.3%)
Renewable Energy
5
4
25.0%
Total Generation(d)
4,026
6,162
(34.7%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
3,874
2,348
65.0%
Total Sources of Energy
7,900
8,510
(7.2%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
294
477
(38.4%)
Total GWh Sources
7,606
8,033
(5.3%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
6,623
6,606
Winter
7,040
7,023
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
2,457
2,884
(14.8%)
Cooling Degree Days
-
-
-%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(10.6%)
4.6%
Cooling Degree Days
(100.0%)
(100.0%)
Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
30
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
March 2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
%
Inc. (Dec.)
Total Sales
Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a)
148,503,995
151,662,741
(2.1%)
Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf)
33,785,834
38,538,272
(12.3%)
Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
Residential
998,267
983,440
1.5%
Commercial
105,460
104,720
0.7%
Industrial
974
966
0.8%
Power Generation
17
17
-%
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
1,104,718
1,089,143
1.4%
Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
Residential
496,426
493,168
0.7%
General Service
45,131
45,347
(0.5%)
Industrial
1,622
1,679
(3.4%)
Other
132
135
(2.2%)
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
543,311
540,329
0.6%
Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.
