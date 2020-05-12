Log in
Duke Energy : First Quarter 2020 Earnings release

05/12/2020 | 06:25am EDT

News Release

Media Contact: Catherine Butler

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst Contact: Bryan Buckler

Office: 704.382.2640

May 12, 2020

Duke Energy reports first quarter 2020 financial results

First quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EPS of $1.14

Strong results from gas distribution and commercial renewables businesses Maintained operational excellence for our communities during COVID-19 crisis Company affirms 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced first quarter 2020 reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.14. This is compared to reported and adjusted EPS of $1.24 for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results are consistent with internal plans with the exception of mild winter weather and storms.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between first quarter 2020 reported EPS and adjusted EPS was due to the deferral of 2018 severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement.

For the quarter, we saw improved results in our Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case and Commercial Renewables experienced growth from new projects. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure was positively impacted by electric base rate case increases in South Carolina and Florida, and higher rider revenues in the Midwest, net of forecasted higher depreciation and amortization. However, these fundamental improvements in our results were offset by mild winter weather along with severe storms that impacted much of our Carolinas utilities territory as well as unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts and higher financing costs at Other. Together these items resulted in lower first quarter 2020 adjusted results.

"As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts are with those who have felt the impact first-hand, and with those on the front lines who have selflessly stepped forward to serve," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. "I am proud of our employees' unwavering commitment to our customers and communities during this trying time.

"The first part of the year has been marked by strong financial results, as well as operational excellence as we adjusted work practices to protect our employees and customers. We successfully managed three nuclear outages, brought a natural gas combined-cycle plant and solar facility online and responded to multiple storms. We are in the early stages of managing through this crisis and still evaluating the financial and economic impacts. Given we are

Duke Energy News Release

2

already taking proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, we are affirming our 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45, assuming an economic recovery beginning later this year. We remain focused on generating value for both customers and shareholders in 2020 and beyond, and will draw on the benefits of our size and scale, balance sheet strength, diverse operations and constructive service areas to do so."

Business segment results

In addition to the following summary of first quarter 2020 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the first quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.

The discussion below of first quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

On a reported and adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $705 million, compared to $750 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a decrease of $0.06 per share, excluding share dilution of $0.01 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to mild weather (-$0.05 per share), unfavorable O&M expenses (-$0.03 per share) and higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base (-$0.06 per share). These results were partially offset by contributions from base rate case changes (+$0.02 per share), higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.05 per share), volumes (+$0.02 per share) and formula rate adjustments to wholesale contracts (+$0.01 per share).

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $249 million, compared to $226 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share. Higher quarterly results were driven by contributions from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case (+$0.06 per share) and higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.02 per share) partially offset by a prior year income tax adjustment for equity method investments.

Commercial Renewables

On a reported and adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $57 million, compared to a reported and adjusted segment income of $13 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.06 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily impacted by growth from renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04 per share) and favorable wind resource and power pricing.

Other

Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.

Duke Energy News Release

3

On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a first quarter 2020 net loss of $112 million and $187 million, respectively. This is compared to a reported and adjusted net loss of $89 million in the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results were impacted by a $75 million after-tax reversal of severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement previously recognized during 2018. The severance charges were deferred as regulatory assets. As the 2018 severance charges were treated as a special item, the reversal in the first quarter of 2020 is a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings.

Lower adjusted quarterly results at Other were primarily due to unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts, and higher financing costs.

Effective tax rate

Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 13.3% compared to 9.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.

The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the first quarter of 2020 was 12.2% compared to the effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests of 9.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.

The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.

Earnings conference call for analysts

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET today to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800.458.4148 in the United States or 323.794.2093 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 1555838. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 22, 2020, by calling 888.203.1112 in the United States or 719.457.0820 outside the United States and using the code 1555838. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors section of the company's website.

Duke Energy News Release

4

Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported to adjusted EPS for first quarter

2020 financial results:

After-

1Q 2020

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Tax

Amount

EPS

EPS, as reported

$

1.24

Adjustments to reported EPS:

First Quarter 2020

Severance

$

(75)

(0.10)

Total adjustments

$

(0.10)

EPS, adjusted

$

1.14

Non-GAAP financial measures

Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income Available to Duke Energy common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings), Basic EPS Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.

The periods presented include a special item for the reversal of 2018 Severance charges, which were deferred as a result of the partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas 2019 North Carolina rate case. Management believes the special item does not reflect ongoing benefits or costs.

Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).

Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income is defined as income from continuing operations net of income attributable to

Duke Energy News Release

5

noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss.

Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.

Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Centercontains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illuminationfeatures stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagramand Facebook.

Duke Energy News Release

6

Forward-Looking Information

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;

The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;

The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;

The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;

Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;

Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;

Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;

Advancements in technology;

Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;

The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;

The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources;

The ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals and to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects in our natural gas business;

Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;

The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;

The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;

The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;

The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;

Duke Energy News Release

7

The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions;

Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;

Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;

Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;

Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;

The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;

The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;

The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;

Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;

The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);

The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities;

The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies;

The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;

The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and

The ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems.

Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Special Item

Reported

Severance

Total

Adjusted

Earnings

Adjustments

Earnings

SEGMENT INCOME

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

$

705

$

-

$

-

$

705

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

249

-

-

249

Commercial Renewables

57

-

-

57

Total Reportable Segment Income

1,011

-

-

1,011

Other

(112)

(75) A

(75)

(187)

Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders

$

899

$

(75)

$

(75)

$

824

EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

1.24

$

(0.10)

$

(0.10)

$

1.14

Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02.

A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million

8

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION March 2020

(Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Balance

Effective Tax Rate

Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

1,027

Severance

(98)

Noncontrolling Interests

48

Preferred Dividends

(39)

Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items

$

938

Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations

$

137

13.3%

Severance

(23)

Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items

$

114

12.2%

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Balance

Effective Tax Rate

Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

988

Noncontrolling Interests

7

Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests

$

995

Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations

$

95

9.6%

Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests

$

95

9.5%

9

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS VARIANCES

March 2020 YTD vs. Prior Year

Electric

Gas

Commercial

(Dollars per share)

Utilities and

Utilities and

Other

Consolidated

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Renewables

2019 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share

$

1.03

$

0.32

$

0.02

$

(0.13)

$

1.24

Weather

(0.05)

-

-

-

(0.05)

Volume(a)

0.02

-

-

-

0.02

Riders and Other Retail Margin(b)

0.05

0.02

-

-

0.07

Rate case impacts, net(c)

0.02

0.06

-

-

0.08

Wholesale

0.01

-

-

-

0.01

Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d)

(0.03)

-

-

-

(0.03)

Midstream Gas Pipelines(e)

-

(0.05)

-

-

(0.05)

Duke Energy Renewables(f)

-

-

0.06

-

0.06

AFUDC Equity

0.01

-

-

-

0.01

Depreciation and amortization(g)

(0.06)

-

-

-

(0.06)

Preferred Dividends

-

-

-

(0.04)

(0.04)

Other(h)

(0.03)

-

-

(0.08)

(0.11)

Total variance before share count

$

(0.06)

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

(0.12)

$

(0.09)

Change in share count

(0.01)

-

-

-

(0.01)

2020 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$

0.96

$

0.35

$

0.08

$

(0.25)

$

1.14

Severance

-

-

-

0.10

0.10

2020 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share

$

0.96

$

0.35

$

0.08

$

(0.15)

$

1.24

Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 727 million shares to 734 million.

  1. Includes unbilled revenue true-up related to prior years.
  2. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily driven by higher energy efficiency and grid modernization rider programs (+$0.03).
  3. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the DEC and DEP South Carolina rate cases, effective June 2019, and the DEF SBRA and multi-year rate plan, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the Piedmont North Carolina rate case, effective November 1, 2019.
  4. Includes higher employee related expenses due to timing and storm costs at DEC and DEP partially offset by lower customer delivery charges.
  5. Primarily related to a favorable income tax adjustment for equity method investments in the prior year.
  6. Primarily includes renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04) and favorable wind resource and power pricing.
  7. Excludes rate case impacts.
  8. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the impact of insurance proceeds received in the prior year (-$0.01). Other includes unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts.

10

March 2020

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts and where noted)

2020

2019

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders

Basic and Diluted

$

1.24

$

1.24

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

734

727

Diluted

736

727

INCOME (LOSS) BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

$

705

$

750

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

249

226

Commercial Renewables

57

13

Total Reportable Segment Income

1,011

989

Other(a)

(112)

(89)

Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders

$

899

$

900

CAPITALIZATION

Total Common Equity (%)

43%

43%

Total Debt (%)

57%

57%

Total Debt

$

64,421

$

59,211

Book Value Per Share

$

65.42

$

61.88

Actual Shares Outstanding

735

728

CAPITAL AND INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

$

2,060

$

2,113

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

327

364

Commercial Renewables

451

90

Other

71

63

Total Capital and Investment Expenditures

$

2,909

$

2,630

  1. Includes a $98 million (after tax $75M) reversal of 2018 severance charges due to the partial settlement of the Duke Energy Carolina's North Carolina rate case for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

11

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Operating Revenues

Regulated electric

$

5,124

$

5,285

Regulated natural gas

638

728

Nonregulated electric and other

187

150

Total operating revenues

5,949

6,163

Operating Expenses

Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power

1,447

1,609

Cost of natural gas

199

327

Operation, maintenance and other

1,339

1,419

Depreciation and amortization

1,130

1,089

Property and other taxes

345

343

Impairment charges

2

-

Total operating expenses

4,462

4,787

Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net

1

(3)

Operating Income

1,488

1,373

Other Income and Expenses

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

44

43

Other income and expenses, net

46

115

Total other income and expenses

90

158

Interest Expense

551

543

Income Before Income Taxes

1,027

988

Income Tax Expense

137

95

Net Income

890

893

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(48)

(7)

Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation

938

900

Less: Preferred Dividends

39

-

Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders

$

899

$

900

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders

Basic and Diluted

$

1.24

$

1.24

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

734

727

Diluted

736

727

12

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,450

$

311

Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 at 2020 and $22 at 2019)

809

1,066

Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $61 at 2020 and $54 at 2019)

1,828

1,994

Inventory

3,324

3,232

Regulatory assets (includes $53 at 2020 and $52 at 2019 related to VIEs)

1,770

1,796

Other (includes $300 at 2020 and $242 at 2019 related to VIEs)

1,000

764

Total current assets

10,181

9,163

Property, Plant and Equipment

Cost

149,676

147,654

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(46,599)

(45,773)

Generation facilities to be retired, net

31

246

Net property, plant and equipment

103,108

102,127

Other Noncurrent Assets

Goodwill

19,303

19,303

Regulatory assets (includes $980 at 2020 and $989 at 2019 related to VIEs)

13,413

13,222

Nuclear decommissioning trust funds

7,052

8,140

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,633

1,658

Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates

2,067

1,936

Other (includes $87 at 2020 and $110 at 2019 related to VIEs)

3,315

3,289

Total other noncurrent assets

46,783

47,548

Total Assets

$

160,072

$

158,838

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

2,364

$

3,487

Notes payable and commercial paper

3,033

3,135

Taxes accrued

493

392

Interest accrued

571

565

Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $216 at 2020 and 2019 related to VIEs)

5,077

3,141

Asset retirement obligations

802

881

Regulatory liabilities

826

784

Other

2,004

2,367

Total current liabilities

15,170

14,752

Long-Term Debt (includes $3,966 at 2020 and $3,997 at 2019 related to VIEs)

56,311

54,985

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

9,321

8,878

Asset retirement obligations

12,497

12,437

Regulatory liabilities

14,029

15,264

Operating lease liabilities

1,414

1,432

Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs

919

934

Investment tax credits

659

624

Other (includes $258 at 2020 and $228 at 2019 related to VIEs)

1,669

1,581

Total other noncurrent liabilities

40,508

41,150

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity

Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and

973

973

outstanding at 2020 and 2019

Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2020

989

989

and 2019

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 735 million shares outstanding at

1

1

2020 and 733 million shares outstanding at 2019

Additional paid-in capital

40,930

40,881

Retained earnings

4,221

4,108

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(193)

(130)

Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity

46,921

46,822

Noncontrolling interests

1,162

1,129

Total equity

48,083

47,951

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

160,072

$

158,838

13

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In millions)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Income

$

890

$

893

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

664

346

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,554

1,239

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,022)

(2,713)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,593

1,433

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,125

(41)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

573

591

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,698

$

550

14

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Electric

Gas

Commercial

Eliminations/

(In millions)

Utilities and

Utilities and

Other

Duke Energy

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Renewables

Adjustments

Operating Revenues

Regulated electric

$

5,183

$

-

$

1

$

-

$

(60)

$

5,124

Regulated natural gas

-

661

-

-

(23)

638

Nonregulated electric and other

-

3

128

23

33

187

Total operating revenues

5,183

664

129

23

(50)

5,949

Operating Expenses

Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power

1,467

-

-

-

(20)

1,447

Cost of natural gas

-

199

-

-

-

199

Operation, maintenance and other

1,325

110

69

(138)

(27)

1,339

Depreciation and amortization

977

66

48

45

(6)

1,130

Property and other taxes

303

30

8

4

-

345

Impairment charges

2

-

-

-

-

2

Total operating expenses

4,074

405

125

(89)

(53)

4,462

Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net

1

-

-

-

-

1

Operating Income

1,110

259

4

112

3

1,488

Other Income and Expenses

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

2

37

(2)

7

-

44

Other income and expenses, net

83

12

1

(40)

(10)

46

Total Other Income and Expenses

85

49

(1)

(33)

(10)

90

Interest Expense

339

31

18

171

(8)

551

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

856

277

(15)

(92)

1

1,027

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

151

28

(24)

(19)

1

137

Net Income (Loss)

705

249

9

(73)

-

890

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(a)

-

-

(48)

-

-

(48)

Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation

705

249

57

(73)

-

938

Less: Preferred Dividends

-

-

-

39

-

39

Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation

$

705

$

249

$

57

$

(112)

$

-

$

899

Common Stockholders

Special Item

-

-

-

(75)

-

(75)

Adjusted Earnings(b)

$

705

$

249

$

57

$

(187)

$

-

$

824

  1. Includes the allocation of losses to noncontrolling members primarily due to new solar tax equity projects being placed in service.
  2. See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.

15

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Electric

Gas

Commercial

Eliminations/

(In millions)

Utilities and

Utilities and

Other

Duke Energy

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Renewables

Adjustments

Operating Revenues

Regulated electric

$

5,329

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(44)

$

5,285

Regulated natural gas

-

752

-

-

(24)

728

Nonregulated electric and other

-

4

106

21

19

150

Total operating revenues

5,329

756

106

21

(49)

6,163

Operating Expenses

Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power

1,630

-

-

-

(21)

1,609

Cost of natural gas

-

327

-

-

-

327

Operation, maintenance and other

1,282

110

66

(13)

(26)

1,419

Depreciation and amortization

947

65

40

38

(1)

1,089

Property and other taxes

301

33

6

3

-

343

Total operating expenses

4,160

535

112

28

(48)

4,787

Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net

(3)

-

-

-

-

(3)

Operating Income (Loss)

1,166

221

(6)

(7)

(1)

1,373

Other Income and Expenses

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

2

33

(1)

9

-

43

Other income and expenses, net

89

7

(1)

35

(15)

115

Total Other Income and Expenses

91

40

(2)

44

(15)

158

Interest Expense

338

30

21

171

(17)

543

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

919

231

(29)

(134)

1

988

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

169

5

(35)

(45)

1

95

Net Income (Loss)

750

226

6

(89)

-

893

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

-

-

(7)

-

-

(7)

Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy

$

750

$

226

$

13

$

(89)

$

-

$

900

Corporation

16

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Electric

Gas

Commercial

Eliminations/

(In millions)

Utilities and

Utilities and

Other

Duke Energy

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Renewables

Adjustments

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

85

$

7

$

7

$

1,350

$

1

$

1,450

Receivables, net

509

187

98

16

(1)

809

Receivables of variable interest entities, net

1,828

-

-

-

-

1,828

Receivables from affiliated companies

96

15

601

624

(1,336)

-

Notes receivable from affiliated companies

616

-

-

810

(1,426)

-

Inventory

3,164

65

68

27

-

3,324

Regulatory assets

1,576

97

-

98

(1)

1,770

Other

155

13

198

687

(53)

1,000

Total current assets

8,029

384

972

3,612

(2,816)

10,181

Property, Plant and Equipment

Cost

129,190

12,044

6,233

2,311

(102)

149,676

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(41,715)

(2,555)

(1,073)

(1,255)

(1)

(46,599)

Generation facilities to be retired, net

31

-

-

-

-

31

Net property, plant and equipment

87,506

9,489

5,160

1,056

(103)

103,108

Other Noncurrent Assets

Goodwill

17,379

1,924

-

-

-

19,303

Regulatory assets

12,270

636

-

507

-

13,413

Nuclear decommissioning trust funds

7,052

-

-

-

-

7,052

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,215

23

104

290

1

1,633

Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates

124

1,452

380

110

1

2,067

Investment in consolidated subsidiaries

378

7

3

63,334

(63,722)

-

Other

2,166

159

169

1,456

(635)

3,315

Total other noncurrent assets

40,584

4,201

656

65,697

(64,355)

46,783

Total Assets

136,119

14,074

6,788

70,365

(67,274)

160,072

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(1,281)

24

(604)

(65,401)

67,262

-

Segment Assets

$

134,838

$

14,098

$

6,184

$

4,964

$

(12)

$

160,072

17

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Electric

Gas

Commercial

Eliminations/

(In millions)

Utilities and

Utilities and

Other

Duke Energy

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Renewables

Adjustments

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,671

$

189

$

128

$

376

$

-

$

2,364

Accounts payable to affiliated companies

599

16

80

582

(1,277)

-

Notes payable to affiliated companies

443

620

35

335

(1,433)

-

Notes payable and commercial paper

-

-

157

2,876

-

3,033

Taxes accrued

465

50

323

(345)

-

493

Interest accrued

395

39

1

136

-

571

Current maturities of long-term debt

2,355

26

162

2,537

(3)

5,077

Asset retirement obligations

802

-

-

-

-

802

Regulatory liabilities

706

117

-

2

1

826

Other

1,463

60

71

517

(107)

2,004

Total current liabilities

8,899

1,117

957

7,016

(2,819)

15,170

Long-Term Debt

34,713

3,066

1,538

17,093

(99)

56,311

Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies

618

7

9

-

(634)

-

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

10,511

1,108

(580)

(1,718)

-

9,321

Asset retirement obligations

12,311

55

131

-

-

12,497

Regulatory liabilities

12,523

1,482

-

24

-

14,029

Operating lease liabilities

1,096

22

106

190

-

1,414

Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs

590

32

3

295

(1)

919

Investment tax credits

657

2

-

-

-

659

Other

822

255

287

494

(189)

1,669

Total other noncurrent liabilities

38,510

2,956

(53)

(715)

(190)

40,508

Equity

Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity

53,379

6,928

3,178

46,969

(63,533)

46,921

Noncontrolling interests

-

-

1,159

2

1

1,162

Total equity

53,379

6,928

4,337

46,971

(63,532)

48,083

Total Liabilities and Equity

136,119

14,074

6,788

70,365

(67,274)

160,072

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(1,281)

24

(604)

(65,401)

67,262

-

Segment Liabilities and Equity

$

134,838

$

14,098

$

6,184

$

4,964

$

(12)

$

160,072

18

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Eliminations/

Electric

(In millions)

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Utilities and

Carolinas

Progress

Florida

Ohio(a)

Indiana

Other

Infrastructure

Operating Revenues

$

1,748

$

1,338

$

1,080

$

346

$

692

$

(21)

$

5,183

Operating Expenses

Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power

453

405

358

87

194

(30)

1,467

Operation, maintenance and other

453

337

245

94

185

11

1,325

Depreciation and amortization

343

287

165

47

132

3

977

Property and other taxes

81

47

88

65

22

-

303

Impairment charges

2

-

-

-

-

-

2

Total operating expenses

1,332

1,076

856

293

533

(16)

4,074

Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net

1

(1)

-

-

-

1

1

Operating Income

417

261

224

53

159

(4)

1,110

Other Income and Expenses, net(b)

43

22

10

2

10

(2)

85

Interest Expense

123

69

84

20

43

-

339

Income Before Income Taxes

337

214

150

35

126

(6)

856

Income Tax Expense

50

34

30

5

27

5

151

Segment Income

$

287

$

180

$

120

$

30

$

99

$

(11)

$

705

  1. Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $14 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $10 million for Duke Energy Progress, $4 million for Duke Energy Florida, $1 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $6 million for Duke Energy Indiana.

19

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Eliminations/

Electric

(In millions)

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Utilities and

Carolinas

Progress

Florida

Ohio(a)

Indiana

Adjustments(b)

Infrastructure

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16

$

32

$

12

$

10

$

15

$

-

$

85

Receivables, net

212

77

80

88

50

2

509

Receivables of variable interest entities, net

616

410

335

-

-

467

1,828

Receivables from affiliated companies

87

50

-

46

76

(163)

96

Notes receivable from affiliated companies

436

-

-

-

543

(363)

616

Inventory

1,067

956

508

94

538

1

3,164

Regulatory assets

524

503

451

17

78

3

1,576

Other

32

56

37

(3)

36

(3)

155

Total current assets

2,990

2,084

1,423

252

1,336

(56)

8,029

Property, Plant and Equipment

Cost

49,534

34,898

20,880

7,005

16,482

391

129,190

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(16,884)

(12,114)

(5,339)

(2,031)

(5,350)

3

(41,715)

Generation facilities to be retired, net

-

31

-

-

-

-

31

Net property, plant and equipment

32,650

22,815

15,541

4,974

11,132

394

87,506

Other Noncurrent Assets

Goodwill

-

-

-

596

-

16,783

17,379

Regulatory assets

3,427

4,392

2,097

355

1,098

901

12,270

Nuclear decommissioning trust funds

3,717

2,644

691

-

-

-

7,052

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

132

377

386

21

57

242

1,215

Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

-

-

124

124

Investment in consolidated subsidiaries

31

5

1

179

1

161

378

Other

1,136

682

329

45

213

(239)

2,166

Total other noncurrent assets

8,443

8,100

3,504

1,196

1,369

17,972

40,584

Total Assets

44,083

32,999

20,468

6,422

13,837

18,310

136,119

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(344)

(136)

(103)

(184)

(135)

(379)

(1,281)

Reportable Segment Assets

$

43,739

$

32,863

$

20,365

$

6,238

$

13,702

$

17,931

$

134,838

  1. Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.

20

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Eliminations/

Electric

(In millions)

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Utilities and

Carolinas

Progress

Florida

Ohio(a)

Indiana

Adjustments(b)

Infrastructure

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

605

$

319

$

411

$

180

$

157

$

(1)

$

1,671

Accounts payable to affiliated companies

225

208

111

15

66

(26)

599

Notes payable to affiliated companies

-

229

305

265

-

(356)

443

Taxes accrued

117

43

74

145

81

5

465

Interest accrued

144

90

79

22

60

-

395

Current maturities of long-term debt

457

1,006

322

(26)

503

93

2,355

Asset retirement obligations

197

421

-

3

181

-

802

Regulatory liabilities

275

263

84

37

46

1

706

Other

478

429

383

65

92

16

1,463

Total current liabilities

2,498

3,008

1,769

706

1,186

(268)

8,899

Long-Term Debt

12,050

7,903

7,384

2,046

3,950

1,380

34,713

Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies

300

150

-

18

150

-

618

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

4,015

2,458

2,193

665

1,158

22

10,511

Asset retirement obligations

5,552

5,442

578

40

645

54

12,311

Regulatory liabilities

5,766

3,790

918

381

1,672

(4)

12,523

Operating lease liabilities

112

344

334

20

54

232

1,096

Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs

82

235

214

76

148

(165)

590

Investment tax credits

230

135

119

3

170

-

657

Other

641

85

50

66

30

(50)

822

Total other noncurrent liabilities

16,398

12,489

4,406

1,251

3,877

89

38,510

Equity

12,837

9,449

6,909

2,401

4,674

17,109

53,379

Total Liabilities and Equity

44,083

32,999

20,468

6,422

13,837

18,310

136,119

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(344)

(136)

(103)

(184)

(135)

(379)

(1,281)

Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity

$

43,739

$

32,863

$

20,365

$

6,238

$

13,702

$

17,931

$

134,838

  1. Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

21

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Duke

Piedmont

Midstream

Eliminations/

Gas

(In millions)

Energy

Natural Gas

Pipelines and

Utilities and

Ohio(a)

LDC

Storage(b)

Adjustments

Infrastructure

Operating Revenues

$

152

$

512

$

-

$

-

$

664

Operating Expenses

Cost of natural gas

37

162

-

-

199

Operation, maintenance and other

29

79

2

-

110

Depreciation and amortization

21

45

-

-

66

Property and other taxes

18

12

-

-

30

Total operating expenses

105

298

2

-

405

Operating Income (Loss)

47

214

(2)

-

259

Other Income and Expenses

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

37

-

37

Other income and expenses, net

1

9

-

2

12

Total other income and expenses

1

9

37

2

49

Interest Expense

4

27

-

-

31

Income Before Income Taxes

44

196

35

2

277

Income Tax Expense

8

28

-

(8)

28

Segment Income

$

36

$

168

$

35

$

10

$

249

  1. Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes earnings from investments in ACP, Sabal Trail, Constitution and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.

22

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Duke

Piedmont

Midstream

Eliminations/

Gas

(In millions)

Energy

Natural Gas

Pipelines and

Utilities and

Ohio(a)

LDC

Storage

Adjustments(b)

Infrastructure

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4

$

4

$

-

$

(1)

$

7

Receivables, net

(4)

191

-

-

187

Receivables from affiliated companies

5

89

-

(79)

15

Inventory

27

39

-

(1)

65

Regulatory assets

1

96

-

-

97

Other

(1)

11

1

2

13

Total current assets

32

430

1

(79)

384

Property, Plant and Equipment

Cost

3,396

8,648

-

-

12,044

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(852)

(1,703)

-

-

(2,555)

Net property, plant and equipment

2,544

6,945

-

-

9,489

Other Noncurrent Assets

Goodwill

324

49

-

1,551

1,924

Regulatory assets

226

263

-

147

636

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

-

23

-

-

23

Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

1,442

10

1,452

Investment in consolidated subsidiaries

-

-

-

7

7

Other

10

132

16

1

159

Total other noncurrent assets

560

467

1,458

1,716

4,201

Total Assets

3,136

7,842

1,459

1,637

14,074

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(1)

(18)

(13)

56

24

Reportable Segment Assets

$

3,135

$

7,824

$

1,446

$

1,693

$

14,098

  1. Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

23

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Duke

Piedmont

Midstream

Eliminations/

Gas

(In millions)

Energy

Natural Gas

Pipelines and

Utilities and

Ohio(a)

LDC

Storage

Adjustments(b)

Infrastructure

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

44

$

144

$

-

$

1

$

189

Accounts payable to affiliated companies

-

17

79

(80)

16

Notes payable to affiliated companies

134

486

-

-

620

Taxes accrued

15

32

4

(1)

50

Interest accrued

8

32

-

(1)

39

Current maturities of long-term debt

26

-

-

-

26

Regulatory liabilities

26

91

-

-

117

Other

4

55

-

1

60

Total current liabilities

257

857

83

(80)

1,117

Long-Term Debt

549

2,385

-

132

3,066

Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies

7

-

-

-

7

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

Deferred income taxes

288

727

114

(21)

1,108

Asset retirement obligations

38

17

-

-

55

Regulatory liabilities

381

1,087

-

14

1,482

Operating lease liabilities

-

22

-

-

22

Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs

25

7

-

-

32

Investment tax credits

2

-

-

-

2

Other

28

119

11

97

255

Total other noncurrent liabilities

762

1,979

125

90

2,956

Equity

1,561

2,621

1,251

1,495

6,928

Total Liabilities and Equity

3,136

7,842

1,459

1,637

14,074

Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other

(1)

(18)

(13)

56

24

Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity

$

3,135

$

7,824

$

1,446

$

1,693

$

14,098

  1. Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
  2. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

24

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

Quarterly Highlights

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a)

Residential

20,874

22,218

(6.0%)

(0.9%)

General Service

17,682

17,917

(1.3%)

0.6%

Industrial

11,983

12,048

(0.5%)

-%

Other Energy Sales

144

145

(0.7%)

n/a

Unbilled Sales

(585)

(1,336)

56.2%

n/a

Total Retail Sales

50,098

50,992

(1.8%)

(0.2%)

Wholesale and Other

8,854

9,702

(8.7%)

Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

58,952

60,694

(2.9%)

Average Number of Customers (Electric)

Residential

6,811,644

6,709,086

1.5%

General Service

996,789

988,438

0.8%

Industrial

17,314

17,398

(0.5%)

Other Energy Sales

30,930

28,556

8.3%

Total Retail Customers

7,856,677

7,743,478

1.5%

Wholesale and Other

46

51

(9.8%)

Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

7,856,723

7,743,529

1.5%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

7,152

11,486

(37.7%)

Nuclear

18,804

18,590

1.2%

Hydro

1,021

1,053

(3.0%)

Oil and Natural Gas

19,587

17,649

11.0%

Renewable Energy

215

125

72.0%

Total Generation(d)

46,779

48,903

(4.3%)

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

15,163

14,912

1.7%

Total Sources of Energy

61,942

63,815

(2.9%)

Less: Line Loss and Other

2,990

3,121

(4.2%)

Total GWh Sources

58,952

60,694

(2.9%)

Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c)

Summer

50,635

50,888

Winter

54,175

54,574

Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)

97

98

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
  6. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

25

Duke Energy Carolinas

Quarterly Highlights

Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

GWh Sales(a)

Residential

7,361

7,755

(5.1%)

General Service

6,815

6,822

(0.1%)

Industrial

4,875

4,934

(1.2%)

Other Energy Sales

79

80

(1.3%)

Unbilled Sales

(75)

(355)

78.9%

Total Retail Sales

19,055

19,236

(0.9%)

0.8%

Wholesale and Other

2,181

2,592

(15.9%)

Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas

21,236

21,828

(2.7%)

Average Number of Customers

Residential

2,285,112

2,244,914

1.8%

General Service

364,075

360,183

1.1%

Industrial

6,113

6,131

(0.3%)

Other Energy Sales

22,787

20,522

11.0%

Total Retail Customers

2,678,087

2,631,750

1.8%

Wholesale and Other

24

20

20.0%

Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas

2,678,111

2,631,770

1.8%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

2,459

3,222

(23.7%)

Nuclear

11,522

11,466

0.5%

Hydro

743

779

(4.6%)

Oil and Natural Gas

4,868

4,081

19.3%

Renewable Energy

44

34

29.4%

Total Generation(d)

19,636

19,582

0.3%

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

2,415

2,902

(16.8%)

Total Sources of Energy

22,051

22,484

(1.9%)

Less: Line Loss and Other

815

656

24.2%

Total GWh Sources

21,236

21,828

(2.7%)

Owned MW Capacity(c)

Summer

20,192

20,209

Winter

21,127

21,137

Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)

99

100

Heating and Cooling Degree Days

Actual

Heating Degree Days

1,390

1,603

(13.3%)

Cooling Degree Days

35

4

775.0%

Variance from Normal

Heating Degree Days

(19.6%)

(6.9%)

Cooling Degree Days

382.8%

(46.0%)

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
  6. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

26

Duke Energy Progress

Quarterly Highlights

Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

GWh Sales(a)

Residential

4,618

4,898

(5.7%)

General Service

3,471

3,538

(1.9%)

Industrial

2,497

2,501

(0.2%)

Other Energy Sales

19

19

-%

Unbilled Sales

(355)

(364)

2.5%

Total Retail Sales

10,250

10,592

(3.2%)

(0.3%)

Wholesale and Other

5,420

5,756

(5.8%)

Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress

15,670

16,348

(4.1%)

Average Number of Customers

Residential

1,362,360

1,341,886

1.5%

General Service

237,477

235,425

0.9%

Industrial

4,002

4,047

(1.1%)

Other Energy Sales

1,416

1,417

(0.1%)

Total Retail Customers

1,605,255

1,582,775

1.4%

Wholesale and Other

9

14

(35.7%)

Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress

1,605,264

1,582,789

1.4%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

615

1,781

(65.5%)

Nuclear

7,282

7,124

2.2%

Hydro

241

252

(4.4%)

Oil and Natural Gas

5,891

5,438

8.3%

Renewable Energy

52

46

13.0%

Total Generation(d)

14,081

14,641

(3.8%)

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

2,099

2,201

(4.6%)

Total Sources of Energy

16,180

16,842

(3.9%)

Less: Line Loss and Other

510

494

3.2%

Total GWh Sources

15,670

16,348

(4.1%)

Owned MW Capacity(c)

Summer

12,442

12,779

Winter

13,497

13,942

Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)

93

92

Heating and Cooling Degree Days

Actual

Heating Degree Days

1,186

1,483

(20.0%)

Cooling Degree Days

52

6

766.7%

Variance from Normal

Heating Degree Days

(25.8%)

(7.8%)

Cooling Degree Days

349.1%

(45.5%)

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
  6. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

27

Duke Energy Florida

Quarterly Highlights

Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

GWh Sales(a)

Residential

4,060

4,214

(3.7%)

General Service

3,285

3,273

0.4%

Industrial

769

677

13.6%

Other Energy Sales

6

6

-%

Unbilled Sales

183

(232)

178.9%

Total Retail Sales

8,303

7,938

4.6%

0.7%

Wholesale and Other

314

383

(18.0%)

Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida

8,617

8,321

3.6%

Average Number of Customers

Residential

1,642,342

1,616,295

1.6%

General Service

204,184

202,710

0.7%

Industrial

2,010

2,039

(1.4%)

Other Energy Sales

1,492

1,504

(0.8%)

Total Retail Customers

1,850,028

1,822,548

1.5%

Wholesale and Other

8

12

(33.3%)

Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida

1,850,036

1,822,560

1.5%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

35

618

(94.3%)

Oil and Natural Gas

8,266

7,487

10.4%

Renewable Energy

114

41

178.0%

Total Generation(d)

8,415

8,146

3.3%

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

901

860

4.8%

Total Sources of Energy

9,316

9,006

3.4%

Less: Line Loss and Other

699

685

2.0%

Total GWh Sources

8,617

8,321

3.6%

Owned MW Capacity(c)

Summer

10,302

10,218

Winter

11,347

11,308

Heating and Cooling Degree Days

Actual

Heating Degree Days

220

271

(18.8%)

Cooling Degree Days

470

244

92.6%

Variance from Normal

Heating Degree Days

(9.8%)

(26.9%)

Cooling Degree Days

138.0%

27.8%

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

28

Duke Energy Ohio

Quarterly Highlights

Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

GWh Sales(a)

Residential

2,290

2,523

(9.2%)

General Service

2,198

2,275

(3.4%)

Industrial

1,365

1,394

(2.1%)

Other Energy Sales

27

27

-%

Unbilled Sales

(152)

(197)

22.8%

Total Retail Sales

5,728

6,022

(4.9%)

(0.8%)

Wholesale and Other

95

142

(33.1%)

Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio

5,823

6,164

(5.5%)

Average Number of Customers

Residential

779,652

772,754

0.9%

General Service

88,871

88,493

0.4%

Industrial

2,491

2,481

0.4%

Other Energy Sales

3,431

3,377

1.6%

Total Retail Customers

874,445

867,105

0.8%

Wholesale and Other

1

1

-%

Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio

874,446

867,106

0.8%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

622

371

67.7%

Oil and Natural Gas

(1)

1

(200.0%)

Total Generation(d)

621

372

66.9%

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

5,874

6,601

(11.0%)

Total Sources of Energy

6,495

6,973

(6.9%)

Less: Line Loss and Other

672

809

(16.9%)

Total GWh Sources

5,823

6,164

(5.5%)

Owned MW Capacity(c)

Summer

1,076

1,076

Winter

1,164

1,164

Heating and Cooling Degree Days

Actual

Heating Degree Days

2,186

2,571

(15.0%)

Cooling Degree Days

5

-

-%

Variance from Normal

Heating Degree Days

(15.1%)

0.6%

Cooling Degree Days

45.7%

(100.0%)

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

29

Duke Energy Indiana

Quarterly Highlights

Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

%

% Inc. (Dec.)

2020

2019

Inc.

Weather

(Dec.)

Normal(b)

GWh Sales(a)

Residential

2,545

2,828

(10.0%)

General Service

1,913

2,009

(4.8%)

Industrial

2,477

2,542

(2.6%)

Other Energy Sales

13

13

-%

Unbilled Sales

(186)

(188)

(1.1%)

Total Retail Sales

6,762

7,204

(6.1%)

(3.1%)

Wholesale and Other

844

829

1.8%

Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana

7,606

8,033

(5.3%)

Average Number of Customers

Residential

742,178

733,237

1.2%

General Service

102,182

101,627

0.5%

Industrial

2,698

2,700

(0.1%)

Other Energy Sales

1,804

1,736

3.9%

Total Retail Customers

848,862

839,300

1.1%

Wholesale and Other

4

4

-%

Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana

848,866

839,304

1.1%

Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)

Generated - Net Output(c)

Coal

3,421

5,494

(37.7%)

Hydro

37

22

68.2%

Oil and Natural Gas

563

642

(12.3%)

Renewable Energy

5

4

25.0%

Total Generation(d)

4,026

6,162

(34.7%)

Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)

3,874

2,348

65.0%

Total Sources of Energy

7,900

8,510

(7.2%)

Less: Line Loss and Other

294

477

(38.4%)

Total GWh Sources

7,606

8,033

(5.3%)

Owned MW Capacity(c)

Summer

6,623

6,606

Winter

7,040

7,023

Heating and Cooling Degree Days

Actual

Heating Degree Days

2,457

2,884

(14.8%)

Cooling Degree Days

-

-

-%

Variance from Normal

Heating Degree Days

(10.6%)

4.6%

Cooling Degree Days

(100.0%)

(100.0%)

  1. Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
  2. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
  3. Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
  4. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
  5. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

30

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

Quarterly Highlights

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

%

Inc. (Dec.)

Total Sales

Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a)

148,503,995

151,662,741

(2.1%)

Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf)

33,785,834

38,538,272

(12.3%)

Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas

Residential

998,267

983,440

1.5%

Commercial

105,460

104,720

0.7%

Industrial

974

966

0.8%

Power Generation

17

17

-%

Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas

1,104,718

1,089,143

1.4%

Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest

Residential

496,426

493,168

0.7%

General Service

45,131

45,347

(0.5%)

Industrial

1,622

1,679

(3.4%)

Other

132

135

(2.2%)

Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest

543,311

540,329

0.6%

  1. Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.

Commercial Renewables

Quarterly Highlights

March 2020

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Inc. (Dec.)

Renewable Plant Production, GWh

2,437

2,068

17.8%

Net Proportional MW Capacity in Operation(a)

3,502

2,996

16.9%

  1. Includes 100% tax equity project capacity.

31

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:24:10 UTC
