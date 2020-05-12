MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Duke Energy Corporation DUK DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION (DUK) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/11 04:10:00 pm 81.66 USD -0.15% 06:38a DUKE ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:31a DUKE ENERGY : reports first-quarter 2020 financial results PR 06:25a DUKE ENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Duke Energy : First Quarter 2020 Earnings release 0 05/12/2020 | 06:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release Media Contact: Catherine Butler 24-Hour: 800.559.3853 Analyst Contact: Bryan Buckler Office: 704.382.2640 May 12, 2020 Duke Energy reports first quarter 2020 financial results First quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EPS of $1.14 Strong results from gas distribution and commercial renewables businesses Maintained operational excellence for our communities during COVID-19 crisis Company affirms 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45 CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced first quarter 2020 reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.14. This is compared to reported and adjusted EPS of $1.24 for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results are consistent with internal plans with the exception of mild winter weather and storms. Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between first quarter 2020 reported EPS and adjusted EPS was due to the deferral of 2018 severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement. For the quarter, we saw improved results in our Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case and Commercial Renewables experienced growth from new projects. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure was positively impacted by electric base rate case increases in South Carolina and Florida, and higher rider revenues in the Midwest, net of forecasted higher depreciation and amortization. However, these fundamental improvements in our results were offset by mild winter weather along with severe storms that impacted much of our Carolinas utilities territory as well as unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts and higher financing costs at Other. Together these items resulted in lower first quarter 2020 adjusted results. "As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts are with those who have felt the impact first-hand, and with those on the front lines who have selflessly stepped forward to serve," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. "I am proud of our employees' unwavering commitment to our customers and communities during this trying time. "The first part of the year has been marked by strong financial results, as well as operational excellence as we adjusted work practices to protect our employees and customers. We successfully managed three nuclear outages, brought a natural gas combined-cycle plant and solar facility online and responded to multiple storms. We are in the early stages of managing through this crisis and still evaluating the financial and economic impacts. Given we are Duke Energy News Release 2 already taking proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, we are affirming our 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45, assuming an economic recovery beginning later this year. We remain focused on generating value for both customers and shareholders in 2020 and beyond, and will draw on the benefits of our size and scale, balance sheet strength, diverse operations and constructive service areas to do so." Business segment results In addition to the following summary of first quarter 2020 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the first quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release. The discussion below of first quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported and adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $705 million, compared to $750 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a decrease of $0.06 per share, excluding share dilution of $0.01 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to mild weather (-$0.05 per share), unfavorable O&M expenses (-$0.03 per share) and higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base (-$0.06 per share). These results were partially offset by contributions from base rate case changes (+$0.02 per share), higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.05 per share), volumes (+$0.02 per share) and formula rate adjustments to wholesale contracts (+$0.01 per share). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $249 million, compared to $226 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share. Higher quarterly results were driven by contributions from the Piedmont North Carolina rate case (+$0.06 per share) and higher riders and other retail margin (+$0.02 per share) partially offset by a prior year income tax adjustment for equity method investments. Commercial Renewables On a reported and adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized first quarter 2020 segment income of $57 million, compared to a reported and adjusted segment income of $13 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $0.06 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily impacted by growth from renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04 per share) and favorable wind resource and power pricing. Other Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company. Duke Energy News Release 3 On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a first quarter 2020 net loss of $112 million and $187 million, respectively. This is compared to a reported and adjusted net loss of $89 million in the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results were impacted by a $75 million after-tax reversal of severance charges resulting from a North Carolina regulatory settlement previously recognized during 2018. The severance charges were deferred as regulatory assets. As the 2018 severance charges were treated as a special item, the reversal in the first quarter of 2020 is a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings. Lower adjusted quarterly results at Other were primarily due to unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts, and higher financing costs. Effective tax rate Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 13.3% compared to 9.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the first quarter of 2020 was 12.2% compared to the effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests of 9.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes. The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Earnings conference call for analysts An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET today to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800.458.4148 in the United States or 323.794.2093 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 1555838. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 22, 2020, by calling 888.203.1112 in the United States or 719.457.0820 outside the United States and using the code 1555838. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors section of the company's website. Duke Energy News Release 4 Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported to adjusted EPS for first quarter 2020 financial results: After- 1Q 2020 (In millions, except per share amounts) Tax Amount EPS EPS, as reported $ 1.24 Adjustments to reported EPS: First Quarter 2020 Severance $ (75) (0.10) Total adjustments $ (0.10) EPS, adjusted $ 1.14 Non-GAAP financial measures Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income Available to Duke Energy common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings), Basic EPS Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively. The periods presented include a special item for the reversal of 2018 Severance charges, which were deferred as a result of the partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas 2019 North Carolina rate case. Management believes the special item does not reflect ongoing benefits or costs. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments). Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income is defined as income from continuing operations net of income attributable to Duke Energy News Release 5 noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above. Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner. Duke Energy Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Centercontains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illuminationfeatures stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagramand Facebook. Duke Energy News Release 6 Forward-Looking Information This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices; The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate; The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process; The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process; Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims; Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies; Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs; Advancements in technology; Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation; The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change; The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources; The ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals and to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects in our natural gas business; Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities; The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply; The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers; The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets; Duke Energy News Release 7 The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions; Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected; Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds; Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all; Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants; The ability to control operation and maintenance costs; The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions; The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs; Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent); The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies; The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings; The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and The ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Special Item Reported Severance Total Adjusted Earnings Adjustments Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 705 $ - $ - $ 705 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 249 - - 249 Commercial Renewables 57 - - 57 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,011 - - 1,011 Other (112) (75) A (75) (187) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 899 $ (75) $ (75) $ 824 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.24 $ (0.10) $ (0.10) $ 1.14 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02. A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million 8 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION March 2020 (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 1,027 Severance (98) Noncontrolling Interests 48 Preferred Dividends (39) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 938 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 137 13.3% Severance (23) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 114 12.2% Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 988 Noncontrolling Interests 7 Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests $ 995 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 95 9.6% Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests $ 95 9.5% 9 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS VARIANCES March 2020 YTD vs. Prior Year Electric Gas Commercial (Dollars per share) Utilities and Utilities and Other Consolidated Infrastructure Infrastructure Renewables 2019 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 1.03 $ 0.32 $ 0.02 $ (0.13) $ 1.24 Weather (0.05) - - - (0.05) Volume(a) 0.02 - - - 0.02 Riders and Other Retail Margin(b) 0.05 0.02 - - 0.07 Rate case impacts, net(c) 0.02 0.06 - - 0.08 Wholesale 0.01 - - - 0.01 Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d) (0.03) - - - (0.03) Midstream Gas Pipelines(e) - (0.05) - - (0.05) Duke Energy Renewables(f) - - 0.06 - 0.06 AFUDC Equity 0.01 - - - 0.01 Depreciation and amortization(g) (0.06) - - - (0.06) Preferred Dividends - - - (0.04) (0.04) Other(h) (0.03) - - (0.08) (0.11) Total variance before share count $ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ (0.12) $ (0.09) Change in share count (0.01) - - - (0.01) 2020 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.96 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ (0.25) $ 1.14 Severance - - - 0.10 0.10 2020 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 0.96 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ (0.15) $ 1.24 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 727 million shares to 734 million. Includes unbilled revenue true-up related to prior years. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily driven by higher energy efficiency and grid modernization rider programs (+$0.03). Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the DEC and DEP South Carolina rate cases, effective June 2019, and the DEF SBRA and multi-year rate plan, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the Piedmont North Carolina rate case, effective November 1, 2019. Includes higher employee related expenses due to timing and storm costs at DEC and DEP partially offset by lower customer delivery charges. Primarily related to a favorable income tax adjustment for equity method investments in the prior year. Primarily includes renewable projects placed in service in the prior year (+$0.04) and favorable wind resource and power pricing. Excludes rate case impacts. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the impact of insurance proceeds received in the prior year (-$0.01). Other includes unrealized investment losses on non-pension executive benefit trusts. 10 March 2020 QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts and where noted) 2020 2019 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 734 727 Diluted 736 727 INCOME (LOSS) BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 705 $ 750 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 249 226 Commercial Renewables 57 13 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,011 989 Other(a) (112) (89) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders $ 899 $ 900 CAPITALIZATION Total Common Equity (%) 43% 43% Total Debt (%) 57% 57% Total Debt $ 64,421 $ 59,211 Book Value Per Share $ 65.42 $ 61.88 Actual Shares Outstanding 735 728 CAPITAL AND INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 2,060 $ 2,113 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 327 364 Commercial Renewables 451 90 Other 71 63 Total Capital and Investment Expenditures $ 2,909 $ 2,630 Includes a $98 million (after tax $75M) reversal of 2018 severance charges due to the partial settlement of the Duke Energy Carolina's North Carolina rate case for the three months ended March 31, 2020. 11 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,124 $ 5,285 Regulated natural gas 638 728 Nonregulated electric and other 187 150 Total operating revenues 5,949 6,163 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,447 1,609 Cost of natural gas 199 327 Operation, maintenance and other 1,339 1,419 Depreciation and amortization 1,130 1,089 Property and other taxes 345 343 Impairment charges 2 - Total operating expenses 4,462 4,787 Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 1 (3) Operating Income 1,488 1,373 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 44 43 Other income and expenses, net 46 115 Total other income and expenses 90 158 Interest Expense 551 543 Income Before Income Taxes 1,027 988 Income Tax Expense 137 95 Net Income 890 893 Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (48) (7) Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 938 900 Less: Preferred Dividends 39 - Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 899 $ 900 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 734 727 Diluted 736 727 12 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,450 $ 311 Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 at 2020 and $22 at 2019) 809 1,066 Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $61 at 2020 and $54 at 2019) 1,828 1,994 Inventory 3,324 3,232 Regulatory assets (includes $53 at 2020 and $52 at 2019 related to VIEs) 1,770 1,796 Other (includes $300 at 2020 and $242 at 2019 related to VIEs) 1,000 764 Total current assets 10,181 9,163 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 149,676 147,654 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (46,599) (45,773) Generation facilities to be retired, net 31 246 Net property, plant and equipment 103,108 102,127 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 19,303 19,303 Regulatory assets (includes $980 at 2020 and $989 at 2019 related to VIEs) 13,413 13,222 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 7,052 8,140 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,633 1,658 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 2,067 1,936 Other (includes $87 at 2020 and $110 at 2019 related to VIEs) 3,315 3,289 Total other noncurrent assets 46,783 47,548 Total Assets $ 160,072 $ 158,838 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,364 $ 3,487 Notes payable and commercial paper 3,033 3,135 Taxes accrued 493 392 Interest accrued 571 565 Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $216 at 2020 and 2019 related to VIEs) 5,077 3,141 Asset retirement obligations 802 881 Regulatory liabilities 826 784 Other 2,004 2,367 Total current liabilities 15,170 14,752 Long-Term Debt (includes $3,966 at 2020 and $3,997 at 2019 related to VIEs) 56,311 54,985 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 9,321 8,878 Asset retirement obligations 12,497 12,437 Regulatory liabilities 14,029 15,264 Operating lease liabilities 1,414 1,432 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 919 934 Investment tax credits 659 624 Other (includes $258 at 2020 and $228 at 2019 related to VIEs) 1,669 1,581 Total other noncurrent liabilities 40,508 41,150 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and 973 973 outstanding at 2020 and 2019 Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2020 989 989 and 2019 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 735 million shares outstanding at 1 1 2020 and 733 million shares outstanding at 2019 Additional paid-in capital 40,930 40,881 Retained earnings 4,221 4,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (193) (130) Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 46,921 46,822 Noncontrolling interests 1,162 1,129 Total equity 48,083 47,951 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 160,072 $ 158,838 13 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 890 $ 893 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 664 346 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,554 1,239 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (3,022) (2,713) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities 2,593 1,433 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,125 (41) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 573 591 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,698 $ 550 14 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Electric Gas Commercial Eliminations/ (In millions) Utilities and Utilities and Other Duke Energy Infrastructure Infrastructure Renewables Adjustments Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,183 $ - $ 1 $ - $ (60) $ 5,124 Regulated natural gas - 661 - - (23) 638 Nonregulated electric and other - 3 128 23 33 187 Total operating revenues 5,183 664 129 23 (50) 5,949 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,467 - - - (20) 1,447 Cost of natural gas - 199 - - - 199 Operation, maintenance and other 1,325 110 69 (138) (27) 1,339 Depreciation and amortization 977 66 48 45 (6) 1,130 Property and other taxes 303 30 8 4 - 345 Impairment charges 2 - - - - 2 Total operating expenses 4,074 405 125 (89) (53) 4,462 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 1 - - - - 1 Operating Income 1,110 259 4 112 3 1,488 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 37 (2) 7 - 44 Other income and expenses, net 83 12 1 (40) (10) 46 Total Other Income and Expenses 85 49 (1) (33) (10) 90 Interest Expense 339 31 18 171 (8) 551 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 856 277 (15) (92) 1 1,027 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 151 28 (24) (19) 1 137 Net Income (Loss) 705 249 9 (73) - 890 Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(a) - - (48) - - (48) Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 705 249 57 (73) - 938 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 39 - 39 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation $ 705 $ 249 $ 57 $ (112) $ - $ 899 Common Stockholders Special Item - - - (75) - (75) Adjusted Earnings(b) $ 705 $ 249 $ 57 $ (187) $ - $ 824 Includes the allocation of losses to noncontrolling members primarily due to new solar tax equity projects being placed in service. See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings. 15 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Electric Gas Commercial Eliminations/ (In millions) Utilities and Utilities and Other Duke Energy Infrastructure Infrastructure Renewables Adjustments Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,329 $ - $ - $ - $ (44) $ 5,285 Regulated natural gas - 752 - - (24) 728 Nonregulated electric and other - 4 106 21 19 150 Total operating revenues 5,329 756 106 21 (49) 6,163 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,630 - - - (21) 1,609 Cost of natural gas - 327 - - - 327 Operation, maintenance and other 1,282 110 66 (13) (26) 1,419 Depreciation and amortization 947 65 40 38 (1) 1,089 Property and other taxes 301 33 6 3 - 343 Total operating expenses 4,160 535 112 28 (48) 4,787 Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net (3) - - - - (3) Operating Income (Loss) 1,166 221 (6) (7) (1) 1,373 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 33 (1) 9 - 43 Other income and expenses, net 89 7 (1) 35 (15) 115 Total Other Income and Expenses 91 40 (2) 44 (15) 158 Interest Expense 338 30 21 171 (17) 543 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 919 231 (29) (134) 1 988 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 169 5 (35) (45) 1 95 Net Income (Loss) 750 226 6 (89) - 893 Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - (7) - - (7) Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy $ 750 $ 226 $ 13 $ (89) $ - $ 900 Corporation 16 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Electric Gas Commercial Eliminations/ (In millions) Utilities and Utilities and Other Duke Energy Infrastructure Infrastructure Renewables Adjustments Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 85 $ 7 $ 7 $ 1,350 $ 1 $ 1,450 Receivables, net 509 187 98 16 (1) 809 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 1,828 - - - - 1,828 Receivables from affiliated companies 96 15 601 624 (1,336) - Notes receivable from affiliated companies 616 - - 810 (1,426) - Inventory 3,164 65 68 27 - 3,324 Regulatory assets 1,576 97 - 98 (1) 1,770 Other 155 13 198 687 (53) 1,000 Total current assets 8,029 384 972 3,612 (2,816) 10,181 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 129,190 12,044 6,233 2,311 (102) 149,676 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (41,715) (2,555) (1,073) (1,255) (1) (46,599) Generation facilities to be retired, net 31 - - - - 31 Net property, plant and equipment 87,506 9,489 5,160 1,056 (103) 103,108 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 17,379 1,924 - - - 19,303 Regulatory assets 12,270 636 - 507 - 13,413 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 7,052 - - - - 7,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,215 23 104 290 1 1,633 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 124 1,452 380 110 1 2,067 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 378 7 3 63,334 (63,722) - Other 2,166 159 169 1,456 (635) 3,315 Total other noncurrent assets 40,584 4,201 656 65,697 (64,355) 46,783 Total Assets 136,119 14,074 6,788 70,365 (67,274) 160,072 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (1,281) 24 (604) (65,401) 67,262 - Segment Assets $ 134,838 $ 14,098 $ 6,184 $ 4,964 $ (12) $ 160,072 17 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Electric Gas Commercial Eliminations/ (In millions) Utilities and Utilities and Other Duke Energy Infrastructure Infrastructure Renewables Adjustments Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,671 $ 189 $ 128 $ 376 $ - $ 2,364 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 599 16 80 582 (1,277) - Notes payable to affiliated companies 443 620 35 335 (1,433) - Notes payable and commercial paper - - 157 2,876 - 3,033 Taxes accrued 465 50 323 (345) - 493 Interest accrued 395 39 1 136 - 571 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,355 26 162 2,537 (3) 5,077 Asset retirement obligations 802 - - - - 802 Regulatory liabilities 706 117 - 2 1 826 Other 1,463 60 71 517 (107) 2,004 Total current liabilities 8,899 1,117 957 7,016 (2,819) 15,170 Long-Term Debt 34,713 3,066 1,538 17,093 (99) 56,311 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 618 7 9 - (634) - Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 10,511 1,108 (580) (1,718) - 9,321 Asset retirement obligations 12,311 55 131 - - 12,497 Regulatory liabilities 12,523 1,482 - 24 - 14,029 Operating lease liabilities 1,096 22 106 190 - 1,414 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 590 32 3 295 (1) 919 Investment tax credits 657 2 - - - 659 Other 822 255 287 494 (189) 1,669 Total other noncurrent liabilities 38,510 2,956 (53) (715) (190) 40,508 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 53,379 6,928 3,178 46,969 (63,533) 46,921 Noncontrolling interests - - 1,159 2 1 1,162 Total equity 53,379 6,928 4,337 46,971 (63,532) 48,083 Total Liabilities and Equity 136,119 14,074 6,788 70,365 (67,274) 160,072 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (1,281) 24 (604) (65,401) 67,262 - Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 134,838 $ 14,098 $ 6,184 $ 4,964 $ (12) $ 160,072 18 ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Eliminations/ Electric (In millions) Energy Energy Energy Energy Energy Utilities and Carolinas Progress Florida Ohio(a) Indiana Other Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 1,748 $ 1,338 $ 1,080 $ 346 $ 692 $ (21) $ 5,183 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 453 405 358 87 194 (30) 1,467 Operation, maintenance and other 453 337 245 94 185 11 1,325 Depreciation and amortization 343 287 165 47 132 3 977 Property and other taxes 81 47 88 65 22 - 303 Impairment charges 2 - - - - - 2 Total operating expenses 1,332 1,076 856 293 533 (16) 4,074 Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 1 (1) - - - 1 1 Operating Income 417 261 224 53 159 (4) 1,110 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 43 22 10 2 10 (2) 85 Interest Expense 123 69 84 20 43 - 339 Income Before Income Taxes 337 214 150 35 126 (6) 856 Income Tax Expense 50 34 30 5 27 5 151 Segment Income $ 287 $ 180 $ 120 $ 30 $ 99 $ (11) $ 705 Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $14 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $10 million for Duke Energy Progress, $4 million for Duke Energy Florida, $1 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $6 million for Duke Energy Indiana. 19 ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Eliminations/ Electric (In millions) Energy Energy Energy Energy Energy Utilities and Carolinas Progress Florida Ohio(a) Indiana Adjustments(b) Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16 $ 32 $ 12 $ 10 $ 15 $ - $ 85 Receivables, net 212 77 80 88 50 2 509 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 616 410 335 - - 467 1,828 Receivables from affiliated companies 87 50 - 46 76 (163) 96 Notes receivable from affiliated companies 436 - - - 543 (363) 616 Inventory 1,067 956 508 94 538 1 3,164 Regulatory assets 524 503 451 17 78 3 1,576 Other 32 56 37 (3) 36 (3) 155 Total current assets 2,990 2,084 1,423 252 1,336 (56) 8,029 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 49,534 34,898 20,880 7,005 16,482 391 129,190 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (16,884) (12,114) (5,339) (2,031) (5,350) 3 (41,715) Generation facilities to be retired, net - 31 - - - - 31 Net property, plant and equipment 32,650 22,815 15,541 4,974 11,132 394 87,506 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill - - - 596 - 16,783 17,379 Regulatory assets 3,427 4,392 2,097 355 1,098 901 12,270 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 3,717 2,644 691 - - - 7,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 132 377 386 21 57 242 1,215 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - - - - 124 124 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 31 5 1 179 1 161 378 Other 1,136 682 329 45 213 (239) 2,166 Total other noncurrent assets 8,443 8,100 3,504 1,196 1,369 17,972 40,584 Total Assets 44,083 32,999 20,468 6,422 13,837 18,310 136,119 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (344) (136) (103) (184) (135) (379) (1,281) Reportable Segment Assets $ 43,739 $ 32,863 $ 20,365 $ 6,238 $ 13,702 $ 17,931 $ 134,838 Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company. 20 ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Eliminations/ Electric (In millions) Energy Energy Energy Energy Energy Utilities and Carolinas Progress Florida Ohio(a) Indiana Adjustments(b) Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 605 $ 319 $ 411 $ 180 $ 157 $ (1) $ 1,671 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 225 208 111 15 66 (26) 599 Notes payable to affiliated companies - 229 305 265 - (356) 443 Taxes accrued 117 43 74 145 81 5 465 Interest accrued 144 90 79 22 60 - 395 Current maturities of long-term debt 457 1,006 322 (26) 503 93 2,355 Asset retirement obligations 197 421 - 3 181 - 802 Regulatory liabilities 275 263 84 37 46 1 706 Other 478 429 383 65 92 16 1,463 Total current liabilities 2,498 3,008 1,769 706 1,186 (268) 8,899 Long-Term Debt 12,050 7,903 7,384 2,046 3,950 1,380 34,713 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 300 150 - 18 150 - 618 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 4,015 2,458 2,193 665 1,158 22 10,511 Asset retirement obligations 5,552 5,442 578 40 645 54 12,311 Regulatory liabilities 5,766 3,790 918 381 1,672 (4) 12,523 Operating lease liabilities 112 344 334 20 54 232 1,096 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 82 235 214 76 148 (165) 590 Investment tax credits 230 135 119 3 170 - 657 Other 641 85 50 66 30 (50) 822 Total other noncurrent liabilities 16,398 12,489 4,406 1,251 3,877 89 38,510 Equity 12,837 9,449 6,909 2,401 4,674 17,109 53,379 Total Liabilities and Equity 44,083 32,999 20,468 6,422 13,837 18,310 136,119 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (344) (136) (103) (184) (135) (379) (1,281) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 43,739 $ 32,863 $ 20,365 $ 6,238 $ 13,702 $ 17,931 $ 134,838 Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. 21 GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Duke Piedmont Midstream Eliminations/ Gas (In millions) Energy Natural Gas Pipelines and Utilities and Ohio(a) LDC Storage(b) Adjustments Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 152 $ 512 $ - $ - $ 664 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 37 162 - - 199 Operation, maintenance and other 29 79 2 - 110 Depreciation and amortization 21 45 - - 66 Property and other taxes 18 12 - - 30 Total operating expenses 105 298 2 - 405 Operating Income (Loss) 47 214 (2) - 259 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates - - 37 - 37 Other income and expenses, net 1 9 - 2 12 Total other income and expenses 1 9 37 2 49 Interest Expense 4 27 - - 31 Income Before Income Taxes 44 196 35 2 277 Income Tax Expense 8 28 - (8) 28 Segment Income $ 36 $ 168 $ 35 $ 10 $ 249 Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes earnings from investments in ACP, Sabal Trail, Constitution and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities. 22 GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Duke Piedmont Midstream Eliminations/ Gas (In millions) Energy Natural Gas Pipelines and Utilities and Ohio(a) LDC Storage Adjustments(b) Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4 $ 4 $ - $ (1) $ 7 Receivables, net (4) 191 - - 187 Receivables from affiliated companies 5 89 - (79) 15 Inventory 27 39 - (1) 65 Regulatory assets 1 96 - - 97 Other (1) 11 1 2 13 Total current assets 32 430 1 (79) 384 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 3,396 8,648 - - 12,044 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (852) (1,703) - - (2,555) Net property, plant and equipment 2,544 6,945 - - 9,489 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 324 49 - 1,551 1,924 Regulatory assets 226 263 - 147 636 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 23 - - 23 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 1,442 10 1,452 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries - - - 7 7 Other 10 132 16 1 159 Total other noncurrent assets 560 467 1,458 1,716 4,201 Total Assets 3,136 7,842 1,459 1,637 14,074 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (1) (18) (13) 56 24 Reportable Segment Assets $ 3,135 $ 7,824 $ 1,446 $ 1,693 $ 14,098 Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. 23 GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Duke Piedmont Midstream Eliminations/ Gas (In millions) Energy Natural Gas Pipelines and Utilities and Ohio(a) LDC Storage Adjustments(b) Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 44 $ 144 $ - $ 1 $ 189 Accounts payable to affiliated companies - 17 79 (80) 16 Notes payable to affiliated companies 134 486 - - 620 Taxes accrued 15 32 4 (1) 50 Interest accrued 8 32 - (1) 39 Current maturities of long-term debt 26 - - - 26 Regulatory liabilities 26 91 - - 117 Other 4 55 - 1 60 Total current liabilities 257 857 83 (80) 1,117 Long-Term Debt 549 2,385 - 132 3,066 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 7 - - - 7 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 288 727 114 (21) 1,108 Asset retirement obligations 38 17 - - 55 Regulatory liabilities 381 1,087 - 14 1,482 Operating lease liabilities - 22 - - 22 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 25 7 - - 32 Investment tax credits 2 - - - 2 Other 28 119 11 97 255 Total other noncurrent liabilities 762 1,979 125 90 2,956 Equity 1,561 2,621 1,251 1,495 6,928 Total Liabilities and Equity 3,136 7,842 1,459 1,637 14,074 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (1) (18) (13) 56 24 Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 3,135 $ 7,824 $ 1,446 $ 1,693 $ 14,098 Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. 24 Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a) Residential 20,874 22,218 (6.0%) (0.9%) General Service 17,682 17,917 (1.3%) 0.6% Industrial 11,983 12,048 (0.5%) -% Other Energy Sales 144 145 (0.7%) n/a Unbilled Sales (585) (1,336) 56.2% n/a Total Retail Sales 50,098 50,992 (1.8%) (0.2%) Wholesale and Other 8,854 9,702 (8.7%) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 58,952 60,694 (2.9%) Average Number of Customers (Electric) Residential 6,811,644 6,709,086 1.5% General Service 996,789 988,438 0.8% Industrial 17,314 17,398 (0.5%) Other Energy Sales 30,930 28,556 8.3% Total Retail Customers 7,856,677 7,743,478 1.5% Wholesale and Other 46 51 (9.8%) Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 7,856,723 7,743,529 1.5% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 7,152 11,486 (37.7%) Nuclear 18,804 18,590 1.2% Hydro 1,021 1,053 (3.0%) Oil and Natural Gas 19,587 17,649 11.0% Renewable Energy 215 125 72.0% Total Generation(d) 46,779 48,903 (4.3%) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 15,163 14,912 1.7% Total Sources of Energy 61,942 63,815 (2.9%) Less: Line Loss and Other 2,990 3,121 (4.2%) Total GWh Sources 58,952 60,694 (2.9%) Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c) Summer 50,635 50,888 Winter 54,175 54,574 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 97 98 Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations. 25 Duke Energy Carolinas Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 7,361 7,755 (5.1%) General Service 6,815 6,822 (0.1%) Industrial 4,875 4,934 (1.2%) Other Energy Sales 79 80 (1.3%) Unbilled Sales (75) (355) 78.9% Total Retail Sales 19,055 19,236 (0.9%) 0.8% Wholesale and Other 2,181 2,592 (15.9%) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas 21,236 21,828 (2.7%) Average Number of Customers Residential 2,285,112 2,244,914 1.8% General Service 364,075 360,183 1.1% Industrial 6,113 6,131 (0.3%) Other Energy Sales 22,787 20,522 11.0% Total Retail Customers 2,678,087 2,631,750 1.8% Wholesale and Other 24 20 20.0% Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas 2,678,111 2,631,770 1.8% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 2,459 3,222 (23.7%) Nuclear 11,522 11,466 0.5% Hydro 743 779 (4.6%) Oil and Natural Gas 4,868 4,081 19.3% Renewable Energy 44 34 29.4% Total Generation(d) 19,636 19,582 0.3% Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,415 2,902 (16.8%) Total Sources of Energy 22,051 22,484 (1.9%) Less: Line Loss and Other 815 656 24.2% Total GWh Sources 21,236 21,828 (2.7%) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 20,192 20,209 Winter 21,127 21,137 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 99 100 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 1,390 1,603 (13.3%) Cooling Degree Days 35 4 775.0% Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (19.6%) (6.9%) Cooling Degree Days 382.8% (46.0%) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations. 26 Duke Energy Progress Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 4,618 4,898 (5.7%) General Service 3,471 3,538 (1.9%) Industrial 2,497 2,501 (0.2%) Other Energy Sales 19 19 -% Unbilled Sales (355) (364) 2.5% Total Retail Sales 10,250 10,592 (3.2%) (0.3%) Wholesale and Other 5,420 5,756 (5.8%) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress 15,670 16,348 (4.1%) Average Number of Customers Residential 1,362,360 1,341,886 1.5% General Service 237,477 235,425 0.9% Industrial 4,002 4,047 (1.1%) Other Energy Sales 1,416 1,417 (0.1%) Total Retail Customers 1,605,255 1,582,775 1.4% Wholesale and Other 9 14 (35.7%) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress 1,605,264 1,582,789 1.4% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 615 1,781 (65.5%) Nuclear 7,282 7,124 2.2% Hydro 241 252 (4.4%) Oil and Natural Gas 5,891 5,438 8.3% Renewable Energy 52 46 13.0% Total Generation(d) 14,081 14,641 (3.8%) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,099 2,201 (4.6%) Total Sources of Energy 16,180 16,842 (3.9%) Less: Line Loss and Other 510 494 3.2% Total GWh Sources 15,670 16,348 (4.1%) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 12,442 12,779 Winter 13,497 13,942 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 93 92 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 1,186 1,483 (20.0%) Cooling Degree Days 52 6 766.7% Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (25.8%) (7.8%) Cooling Degree Days 349.1% (45.5%) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations. 27 Duke Energy Florida Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 4,060 4,214 (3.7%) General Service 3,285 3,273 0.4% Industrial 769 677 13.6% Other Energy Sales 6 6 -% Unbilled Sales 183 (232) 178.9% Total Retail Sales 8,303 7,938 4.6% 0.7% Wholesale and Other 314 383 (18.0%) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida 8,617 8,321 3.6% Average Number of Customers Residential 1,642,342 1,616,295 1.6% General Service 204,184 202,710 0.7% Industrial 2,010 2,039 (1.4%) Other Energy Sales 1,492 1,504 (0.8%) Total Retail Customers 1,850,028 1,822,548 1.5% Wholesale and Other 8 12 (33.3%) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida 1,850,036 1,822,560 1.5% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 35 618 (94.3%) Oil and Natural Gas 8,266 7,487 10.4% Renewable Energy 114 41 178.0% Total Generation(d) 8,415 8,146 3.3% Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 901 860 4.8% Total Sources of Energy 9,316 9,006 3.4% Less: Line Loss and Other 699 685 2.0% Total GWh Sources 8,617 8,321 3.6% Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 10,302 10,218 Winter 11,347 11,308 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 220 271 (18.8%) Cooling Degree Days 470 244 92.6% Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (9.8%) (26.9%) Cooling Degree Days 138.0% 27.8% Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. 28 Duke Energy Ohio Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 2,290 2,523 (9.2%) General Service 2,198 2,275 (3.4%) Industrial 1,365 1,394 (2.1%) Other Energy Sales 27 27 -% Unbilled Sales (152) (197) 22.8% Total Retail Sales 5,728 6,022 (4.9%) (0.8%) Wholesale and Other 95 142 (33.1%) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio 5,823 6,164 (5.5%) Average Number of Customers Residential 779,652 772,754 0.9% General Service 88,871 88,493 0.4% Industrial 2,491 2,481 0.4% Other Energy Sales 3,431 3,377 1.6% Total Retail Customers 874,445 867,105 0.8% Wholesale and Other 1 1 -% Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio 874,446 867,106 0.8% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 622 371 67.7% Oil and Natural Gas (1) 1 (200.0%) Total Generation(d) 621 372 66.9% Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 5,874 6,601 (11.0%) Total Sources of Energy 6,495 6,973 (6.9%) Less: Line Loss and Other 672 809 (16.9%) Total GWh Sources 5,823 6,164 (5.5%) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 1,076 1,076 Winter 1,164 1,164 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 2,186 2,571 (15.0%) Cooling Degree Days 5 - -% Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (15.1%) 0.6% Cooling Degree Days 45.7% (100.0%) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. 29 Duke Energy Indiana Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, % % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 Inc. Weather (Dec.) Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 2,545 2,828 (10.0%) General Service 1,913 2,009 (4.8%) Industrial 2,477 2,542 (2.6%) Other Energy Sales 13 13 -% Unbilled Sales (186) (188) (1.1%) Total Retail Sales 6,762 7,204 (6.1%) (3.1%) Wholesale and Other 844 829 1.8% Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana 7,606 8,033 (5.3%) Average Number of Customers Residential 742,178 733,237 1.2% General Service 102,182 101,627 0.5% Industrial 2,698 2,700 (0.1%) Other Energy Sales 1,804 1,736 3.9% Total Retail Customers 848,862 839,300 1.1% Wholesale and Other 4 4 -% Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana 848,866 839,304 1.1% Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 3,421 5,494 (37.7%) Hydro 37 22 68.2% Oil and Natural Gas 563 642 (12.3%) Renewable Energy 5 4 25.0% Total Generation(d) 4,026 6,162 (34.7%) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 3,874 2,348 65.0% Total Sources of Energy 7,900 8,510 (7.2%) Less: Line Loss and Other 294 477 (38.4%) Total GWh Sources 7,606 8,033 (5.3%) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 6,623 6,606 Winter 7,040 7,023 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 2,457 2,884 (14.8%) Cooling Degree Days - - -% Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (10.6%) 4.6% Cooling Degree Days (100.0%) (100.0%) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. 30 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Inc. (Dec.) Total Sales Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a) 148,503,995 151,662,741 (2.1%) Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf) 33,785,834 38,538,272 (12.3%) Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas Residential 998,267 983,440 1.5% Commercial 105,460 104,720 0.7% Industrial 974 966 0.8% Power Generation 17 17 -% Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas 1,104,718 1,089,143 1.4% Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest Residential 496,426 493,168 0.7% General Service 45,131 45,347 (0.5%) Industrial 1,622 1,679 (3.4%) Other 132 135 (2.2%) Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest 543,311 540,329 0.6% Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact. Commercial Renewables Quarterly Highlights March 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Inc. (Dec.) Renewable Plant Production, GWh 2,437 2,068 17.8% Net Proportional MW Capacity in Operation(a) 3,502 2,996 16.9% Includes 100% tax equity project capacity. 31 Attachments Original document

