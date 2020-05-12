Duke Energy : First Quarter 2020 Slides 0 05/12/2020 | 06:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Review & Business Update FIRST QUARTER 2020 Lynn Good Chair, President and CEO Steve Young Executive Vice President and CFO May 12, 2020 Safe Harbor statement This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward- looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed herein and in Duke Energy's SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov. Regulation G disclosure In addition, today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Appendix herein and on our Investor Relations website at www.duke-energy.com/investors/. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 22 Safe harbor statement This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices; The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate; The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process; The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process; Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims; Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies; Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs; Advancements in technology; Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation; The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change; The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources; The ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals and to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects in our natural gas business; Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities; The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply; The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers; The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets; The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions; Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected; Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds; Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all; Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants; The ability to control operation and maintenance costs; The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions; The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs; Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies; The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings; The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and the ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 33 Topics for today's call BUSINESS UPDATE Lynn Good, Chair, President & CEO Our community and operational response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Our financial response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Long-term company outlook FINANCIAL UPDATE Steve Young, Executive VP & CFO First-quarter 2020 earnings drivers

2020 earnings drivers Recent regulatory activities

Liquidity and balance sheet strength

Load growth and economic outlook

Key investor considerations FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE OUR PROFOUND THANKS TO THE HEALTHCARE WORKERS ON THE FRONT LINES, AS WELL AS TO THOSE WORKING COUNTLESS HOURS PROVIDING SUPPORT TO OUR FRONTLINE COMMUNITY HEROES //// 44 Our comprehensive response to COVID-19 ▪ Implemented rotating shifts and enhanced personal protective equipment, disinfectant cleaning, temperature checks and visitor restrictions to protect critical operational staff EMPLOYEES ▪ Our focus on operational excellence has not wavered ‒ New safety protocols particularly important during spring storms and nuclear outages ▪ Activated work at home protocols for ~18,000 employees since mid-March ▪ Providing paid time off for dependent care and incremental pay for eligible employees ▪ Waiving cost sharing and certain insurance costs for COVID-19 care ▪ Suspending service disconnections, waiving late payment and other fees CUSTOMERS ▪ Beginning proactive outreach to business and residential customers to offer deferred payment arrangements ▪ Accelerating flow back of fuel overcollections to Florida customers, resulting in ~20% residential bill reduction in May ▪ Supporting hunger relief, local health and human services and education initiatives with COMMUNITIES Foundation donations and grants of ~$6 million to our communities ‒ Includes bill assistance to support low-income customers in our jurisdictions HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES ARE OUR TOP PRIORITIES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 55 Duke Energy's business is financially resilient ACTIVATED 2020 MITIGATION PLAN TO SUBSTANTIALLY OFFSET EXPECTED REVENUE DEGRADATION AFFIRMING OUR 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.05 - $5.45 REAFFIRMING 4%-6% GROWTH THROUGH 2024(1) FUNDAMENTALLY STRONG BUSINESS MODEL… Results for Q1 2020 on track with the exception of mild weather and storm activity

Constructive regulatory environments are supportive over the long term

Size, scale and diversity of operations are essential to being able to deliver shareholder value in 2020 as well as the long-term …POSITIONS DUKE ENERGY TO RAPIDLY RESPOND TO UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS COVID-19 expected to have some negative impact on revenues in 2020

expected to have some negative impact on revenues in 2020 C&I load decreases partially offset by residential increases

Identified and actively managing mitigation plans

Affirming targeted full year 2020 earnings guidance range …AND LONG-TERM CAPITAL PLAN AND GUIDANCE REMAIN INTACT $56 billion, 5-year capital plan will provide important infrastructure for our communities

5-year capital plan will provide important infrastructure for our communities Reaffirming long-term growth rate of 4%-6% through 2024 (1) Based on adjusted EPS off the midpoint of the 2019 guidance range ($5.00) FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 66 Making progress on our strategic investment pillars 5-Year $56B Capital Plan Remains Intact 2% 3% 4% 10% 81% 5 year Plan Electric Gas - LDC Gas - Midstream Commercial Renewables Other GENERATE CLEANER ENERGY Steadfast commitment to carbon reduction goals of ≥ 50% reduction in CO 2 emissions from electricity generation by 2030 and net zero by 2050

emissions from electricity generation by 2030 and net zero by 2050 Second Duke Energy Climate Report issued in April 2020, providing greater clarity on pathway to achieve climate goals

Stakeholder process for North Carolina Clean Energy Plan underway

We look forward to hosting our ESG analysts day, tentatively set for early October MODERNIZE THE ENERGY GRID Florida Storm Protection Plan filed in April 2020, representing a 10-year, $6 billion capital plan EXPAND NATURAL GAS INFRASTRUCTURE Asheville combined-cycle plant brought online, enabling coal plant retirements

combined-cycle plant brought online, enabling coal plant retirements Natural gas distribution upgrades progressing as planned

Significant milestones for Atlantic Coast Pipeline expected in Q2/Q3 2020 OUR $56 BILLION CAPITAL PLAN REMAINS INTACT AND IS ESSENTIAL TO OUR GROWING COMMUNITIES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 77 Duke Energy has clear, distinguishing factors for shareholder value creation $56 B FIVE YEAR CAPITAL PLAN 310 K ELECTRIC T&D MILES 51 GWS TOTAL REGULATED GENERATING CAPACITY ~$5 B ANNUAL NON-RIDER O&M 24 M PEOPLE SERVED IN OUR 7 STATES Service Territory Counties Served* Duke Energy Indiana Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky Duke Energy Carolinas/Progress Piedmont Natural Gas Overlapping Territory Duke Energy Florida Constructive jurisdictions with strong economies

Diversity of operations, size and scale allow us to stay nimble to drive shareholder value

O&M agility and capital dexterity is a core competency T&D grid and regulated generation capacity are largest in the industry, driving long-term investments 5 year capital plan will drive long-term benefits for customers, communities and shareholders

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE //// 88 1Q 2020 adjusted EPS summary and primary drivers ADJUSTED SEGMENT RESULTS VS. PRIOR YEAR QUARTER(1) EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 $1.14 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24$1.24 Electric Utilities & Infrastructure, -$45 M (-$0.06 per share) Weather and storm costs (-$0.06 per share)

(-$0.06 per share) Higher depreciation and amortization, primarily due to a growing asset base ▲ Higher rider and other retail margins, including energy efficiency

▲ Contribution from base rate changes in SC and FL Gas Utilities & Infrastructure, +$23 M (+$0.03 per share) Contribution from base rate changes in NC

LDC margin expansion Favorable prior period tax adjustment

Commercial Renewables, +$44 M (+$0.06 per share) Continued benefit from 2019 projects

Higher wind production and pricing Other, -$98 M (-$0.12 per share) 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 Detailed drivers of adjusted segment income (loss) are available in the 1Q 2020 earnings release located on our Investor Relations website FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE Lower investment returns in non-qualified benefit plans (-$0.06 per share)

non-qualified benefit plans (-$0.06 per share) Holdco financing costs Share Dilution (-$0.01 per share) Q1 2020 RESULTS ARE ON PLAN WITH THE EXCEPTION OF MILD WINTER WEATHER AND STORMS OF ~$0.15 //// 99 Update on key regulatory activity DUKE ENERGY ▪ Storm Protection Plan filed April 2020 ▪ Multi-year rate plan and solar base rate adjustment mechanisms provide timely recovery FLORIDA of grid and clean generation investments through 2021; MYRP new rates eff. Jan. 2020 DUKE ENERGY ▪ Distribution Capital Investments extended through 2025; ~$200 million annual investment OHIO ▪ Transmission investments recovered via BTR rider; ~$100 million annual investment DUKE ENERGY ▪ T&D Infrastructure Modernization Plan; 7-year $1.4 billion investment through 2022 ▪ Base rate case: INDIANA ‒ Hearings concluded Feb. 7, 2020; expect IURC order mid-2020 ‒ Requested new rates effective mid-2020 DUKE ENERGY ▪ Order received April 27, 2020 ▪ Overall rate increase of $24 million, or 6.6% KENTUCKY ▪ New rates effective May 1, 2020 DUKE ENERGY ▪ Initial request for new rates effective Aug. 1, 2020 ▪ Partial settlement on storm costs to be securitized and other minor accounting items CAROLINAS ▪ Seeking to combine hearing with DEP in July 2020 DUKE ENERGY ▪ Initial request for new rates effective Sep. 1, 2020 PROGRESS ▪ Seeking to combine hearing with DEC in July 2020 OUR REGULATORY JURISDICTIONS HAVE A TRACK RECORD OF CONSTRUCTIVELY ADDRESSING EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 10 // 10 Enhanced liquidity position in response to COVID-19 $3B NEW DEBT FINANCED 1Q 2020 AT ~2.0% WEIGHTED-AVERAGE INTEREST RATE WELL TIMED AND EXCELLENT EXECUTION OF CAPITAL MARKETS TRANSACTIONS Opportunistically priced $2.5 billion of common equity in November 2019 pursuant to forward contract that can be settled anytime prior to the end of 2020

Completed $1.5 billion in Opco debt financing in Q1 prior to market dislocation

Entered into new $1.5 billion Holdco term loan, priced at 1-month LIBOR +60 bps ~$8.2B OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AS OF APRIL 30, 2020 $11B - $12B 2020 CAPITAL PLAN UNCHANGED, BUT FLEXIBILITY REMAINS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH AND AMPLE LIQUIDITY Strong liquidity position of $8.2 billion gives company flexibility in executing its 2020 financing plan

CARES Act provides for $400 million of 2020 liquidity, the majority of which is related to an acceleration of remaining AMT tax credits of $285 million into 2020, doubling the amount of AMT tax receipts for the year

Continue to expect 2020 FFO/debt of ~15%, incorporating our current assumptions, and expense reduction mitigation plan

Pension funded status of approximately 100% as of April 30, 2020 2020 FINANCING PLAN UPDATE No significant changes to our original debt and equity issuances plan for the year

Remaining public debt financing needs for 2020 include ~$1.5 billion at Holdco (to refinance term loan) and ~$2.3 billion across various Opcos FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 11 // 11 Strong customer growth and retail diversification ANNUAL GROWTH IN NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.1% 1.2% 0.7% Midwest Carolinas Florida Total Midwest Piedmont Total Electric Gas TOTAL ELECTRIC SALES BY CUSTOMER CLASS Majority in rural, heavily residential Wholesale areas 17% Residential 33% Industrial DUK 20% Commercial 30% RESIDENTIAL Strong customer growth continued through first quarter 2020

Stay at home activities will increase residential sales, especially during summer cooling season​

Diversity of operations is a fundamental strength

Strong retail sales in Florida help offset declines in C&I usage in other jurisdictions

COMMERCIAL Expecting significant declines in the second quarter due to mandatory closure of non-essential businesses

non-essential businesses Data centers and essential services expected to be resilient INDUSTRIAL Many customers announced suspension of operations in late March

Industrial customers in the Carolinas and Midwest are beginning to resume operations WHOLESALE Customer mix is heavily weighted toward residential FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 12 // 12 Expected COVID-19 impacts on retail volumes APRIL 2020 RETAIL ELECTRIC VOLUMES(1) 6% April results slightly favorable to forecast reflecting COVID (5%) (10%) (13%) Residential Commercial Industrial Total Retail Total Company EPS sensitivities to (+ or - ) 1% change in retail electric volumes Residential $0.08 Commercial $0.05 Industrial $0.02 Total Retail $0.15 2020 VOLUME EXPECTATIONS Expect declines in C&I in Q2 and Q3 with a gradual glide path towards more normal usage patterns

Expect retail volumes to decline 3-5% for full year 2020, but with increased, higher margin residential volumes

3-5% for full year 2020, but with increased, higher margin residential volumes Forecasting ~$0.25-$0.35 impact to 2020 EPS due to retail load declines, based on current estimates FORECASTED FULL YEAR 2020 RETAIL ELECTRIC VOLUMES (based on company's current economic assumptions) 2%-4% (3%-5%) (6%-9%)(7%-10%) Residential Commercial Industrial Total Retail Weather-normal, based on billed sales April 2020 compared to April 2019. Declines in commercial and industrial trending higher at the end of the month, along with continued strength in residential volumes. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 13 // 13 Actions underway to mitigate 2020 headwinds ANTICIPATING ($0.25-$0.35) COVID IMPACTS MITIGATION PLANS OF $0.35-$0.45 OF EPS ARE UNDERWAY AFFIRMING OUR 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.05 - $5.45 STRONG DIVIDEND 65%-75% LONG-TERM TARGET PAYOUT RATIO (1)(2) Based on adjusted EPS Subject to approval by the Board of Directors. EXPECTED EPS IMPACTS BASED ON CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS ~$0.25-$0.35 impact to 2020 EPS due to retail load declines from COVID-19 pandemic (based on current assumptions of a gradual economic recovery over the balance of the year) MITIGATION EFFORTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS IN 2020 Highly confident in achieving a $350-$450 million reduction in O&M and other expenses in 2020, including approximately 6%-7% reduction in O&M year-over-year

$350-$450 million reduction in O&M and other expenses in 2020, including approximately 6%-7% reduction in O&M year-over-year Clear line of sight of initiatives to achieve savings, including revised scope and timing of plant outages, contract and employee labor costs, reductions in overtime and employee expenses, as well as corporate costs such as IT expenditures

Benefitting from lower interest expense due to well timed capital market transactions STEADFAST COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING THE DIVIDEND 2020 marks the 94 th consecutive year of paying a cash dividend

consecutive year of paying a cash dividend Committed to paying and growing the dividend consistent with our long-term target payout ratio DEMONSTRATED TRACK RECORD OF CONSISTENTLY DELIVERING O&M AND OTHER COST SAVINGS IN AN AGILE FASHION SINCE 2015 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 14 // 14 Focused on investor value creation STRONG LONG-TERM RETURN PROPOSITION 4.6% ~8-10% 4-6% DIVIDEND YIELD(1) ATTRACTIVE HIGHLY WITH LONG-TERM RISK-ADJUSTED ACHIEVABLE DIVIDEND GROWTH TOTAL SHAREHOLDER EPS GROWTH COMMITMENT(2) RETURN(3) THROUGH 2024(4) CONSTRUCTIVE JURISDICTIONS, LOW-RISK REGULATED INVESTMENTS AND BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH As of May 8, 2020 Subject to approval by the Board of Directors. Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio Based on adjusted EPS off the midpoint of the 2019 guidance range ($5.00) FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 15 // 15 Our focus on customer service continues to be excellent Our purpose: Power the lives of our customers and the vitality of our communities No significant safety incidents through April while delivering exceptional operational results

Maintaining steadfast focus on keeping the lights on for our customers

Completed more than 30 generation outages, including two nuclear outages, while successfully managing COVID-19 risk Restored ~900,000 customers due to storm outages in Midwest and Carolinas in April Delivered strong customer services results; internal customer satisfaction scores jumped 25% from February to

March in response to the company's COVID-19 actions

Actively managing our supply chain for major projects and base operations

Regulated and renewable projects remain on track for 2020 Asheville combined-cycle facility successfully brought online Palmer 60MW solar site achieved COD April 2020

Frequently communicating with our state legislators, regulators and other stakeholders to keep them fully informed and engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic THANK YOU TO OUR 40,000+ EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS FOR THEIR TIRELESS COMMITMENT DURING COVID-19 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 16 // 16 Appendix FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 17 // 17 Atlantic Coast Pipeline - project update Appalachian Trail Atlantic Coast Pipeline (1) Represents total project cost, of which Duke Energy's share is 47%. Excludes AFUDC STATUS UPDATE Minimal impact expected due to COVID-19

COVID-19 AT - SCOTUS decision - expect by June 2020 Biological Opinion - work continues and expect permit reissuance mid-2020 NWP 12- awaiting clarity on recent non-ACP ruling in Montana

Customer negotiations - revised commercial terms with major customers finalized

Continue to expect full in-service in the first half of 2022

in-service in the first half of 2022 Estimated cost of approximately $8.0 billion (1)

ACP represents ~ 4% of Duke Energy's 5-year capital plan

PERMIT STATUS Status/expected resolution Agency Appalachian SCOTUS oral arguments Feb 24th / U.S. Forest Service Trail (AT) decision by June 2020 Biological In process / reissuance mid-2020 U.S. Fish and Opinion Wildlife Service Buckingham Vacated/Supplemental analysis Virginia Air Control County filed / reissuance 2H2020 Board Nationwide Voluntarily remanded / U.S. Army Corps of Twelve (NWP 12) reissuance timing under evaluation Engineers Blue Ridge Voluntarily remanded / U.S. National Park Crossing reissuance 2H2020 Service FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 18 // 18 Advancing our strategic vision TRANSFORM THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MODERNIZE THE GENERATE EXPAND NATURAL GAS ENERGY GRID CLEANER ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE ARE FOUNDATIONAL TO OUR SUCCESS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 19 // 19 2020 financial supplement FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 20 // 20 Key 2020 adjusted earnings guidance assumptions ($ in millions) Original 2020 2020 YTD Assumptions (1) (thru 3/31/2020) Adjusted segment income/(expense) (2): Electric Utilities & Infrastructure $3,640 $705 Gas Utilities & Infrastructure $530 $249 Commercial Renewables $240 $57 Other ($540) ($187) Duke Energy Consolidated $3,870 $824 Additional consolidated information: Effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and 11-13% 12.2% excluding special items AFUDC equity (excludes ACP) $138 $40 Capital expenditures (3)(4) $11,825 $2,932 Weighted-average shares outstanding - ~737 million 734 million basic Full year amounts for 2020, as disclosed on Feb. 13, 2020 Adjusted net income for 2020 assumptions is based upon the midpoint of the adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45 Includes debt AFUDC and capitalized interest 2020 YTD actual (through 03/31/20) includes coal ash closure spend of ~$130 million that was included in operating cash flows and excludes tax equity funding of Commercial Renewables projects of ~$100 million. 2020 Assumptions include ~$750 million of projected coal ash closure spend and $500 million projected to be funded under the ACP revolving credit facility . FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 21 // 21 Electric utilities quarterly weather impacts Weather segment 2020 2019 income to normal: Pretax Weighted EPS Pretax Weighted EPS impact avg. shares impact favor impact avg. shares impact favor able / able / (unfavorable) (unfavorable) First Quarter ($110) 734 ($0.11) ($55) 727 ($0.06) Second Quarter $80 728 $0.08 Third Quarter $145 729 $0.15 Fourth Quarter $30 731 $0.03 Year-to-Date(1) ($110) 734 ($0.11) $200 729 $0.20 1Q 2020 Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Carolinas Progress Florida Indiana Ohio/KY Heating degree days / 1,390 (19.6%) 1,186 (25.8%) 220 (9.8%) 2,457 10.6% 2,186 (15.1%) Variance from normal Cooling degree days / 35 382.8% 52 349.1% 470 138% - - 5 45.7% Variance from normal 1Q 2019 Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Carolinas Progress Florida Indiana Ohio/KY Heating degree days / 1,603 (6.9%) 1,483 (7.8%) 271 (26.9%) 2,884 4.6% 2,571 0.6% Variance from normal Cooling degree days / 4 (46.0%) 6 (45.5%) 244 27.8% - - - - Variance from normal Year-to-date amounts may not foot due to differences in weighted-average shares outstanding and/or rounding. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 22 // 22 Key 2020 earnings sensitivities Driver EPS Impact 1% change in earned return on equity +/- $0.52 Electric Utilities & $1 billion change in rate base +/- $0.07 Infrastructure 1% change in retail volumes: Industrial +/- $0.02 +/- $0.15(1) Commercial +/- $0.05 Residential +/- $0.08 1% change in earned return on equity +/- $0.07 Gas Utilities & $200 million change in rate base +/- $0.01 Infrastructure 1% change in number of new customers +/- $0.01 Consolidated 1% change in interest rates(2) +/- $0.10 Note: EPS amounts based on forecasted 2020 basic share count of ~737 million shares Assumes 1% change across all customer classes; EPS impact for the industrial class is lower due to lower margins Based on average variable-rate debt outstanding throughout the year. There was $8.6 billion in floating rate debt as of December 31. 2019. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 23 // 23 Weather normalized volume trends, by electric jurisdiction Rolling Twelve Months, as of March 31, 2020 Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Duke Energy Electric Carolinas Progress Florida Indiana Ohio/Kentucky Utilities Earnings contribution as a percentage of EU&I segment income(1) 40% 23% 20% 12% 5% Up ~0.7% exclusive of UEE programs 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% -0.2% -0.4% -0.2% -0.3% -0.3% -0.5%-0.5% -0.6% -0.6% -0.7% -0.9% -1.5% -1.4% -1.5%-1.6% -1.7% -1.6% -2.7%-2.5% -2.4% -3.3% Residential Commercial Industrial Total Retail Utility-sponsored Energy Efficiency (UEE) programs residential impact: DEC 1.0% to 1.5% DEP 0.5% to 1.0% DEF N/A DEI 0.5% to 1.0% DEOK 1.5% to 1.0% Electric ~1.0% Utilities (1) Based on 2019 segment income. LOAD RESULTS IN OUR JURISDICTIONS REPRESENTING ~83% OF SEGMENT INCOME HAVE BEEN SOLID THROUGH 1Q 2020 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 24 // 24 Diverse customer mix across our jurisdictions Industrial Commercial 32% 38% Commercial Industrial 26% DEO DEI Wholesale 23% 13% Residential Majority in Residential Wholesale 37% rural, heavily 2% 29% residential Industrial areas 15% Wholesale Industrial Commercial DEP 35% 33% 24% Commercial DEC 23% Wholesale Residential 11% Residential 27% 32% Commercial Wholesale 37% Service Territory 17% Residential Counties Served* DEF Industrial Total 33% Duke Energy Indiana 7% Industrial Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky Duke Energy Carolinas/Progress 20% DUK Piedmont Natural Gas Residential Wholesale Overlapping Territory 49% Duke Energy Florida 7% Commercial 30% CUSTOMER DIVERSITY POSITIONS COMPANY WELL IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 25 // 25 Renewables projects announcements REGULATED Solar Site Megawatts COD Location Lake Placid 45 Dec 2019 FL Trenton 74.9 Dec 2019 FL Columbia 74.9 Mar 2020 FL DeBary 74.5 Q2 2020 FL Twin Rivers 74.9 Q4 2020 FL Santa Fe 74.9 Q4 2020 FL Catawba County(1) 69 2020 NC (DEC) Gaston County(1) 25 2020 NC (DEC) PPA projects(1)(2) 331 2020/2021 NC/SC Total 844 COMMERCIAL RENEWABLES Megawatts Site Solar Wind Fuel Cell Total COD Location Cleveland County(1) 50 - - 50 2020 NC Surry County(1) 23 - - 23 2020 NC Cabarrus County(1) 23 - - 23 2020 NC Rosamond 150 - - 150 Jun 2019 CA Lapetus 100 - - 100 Dec 2019 TX Palmer 60 - - 60 Apr 2020 CO Holstein 200 - - 200 Mid-2020 TX Rambler 200 - - 200 Mid-2020 TX Mesteno - 200 - 200 Dec 2019 TX Frontier II - 350 - 350 2020 OK Maryneal - 180 - 180 2020 TX Bloom Energy - - 37 37 2019/2020 Various Total 806 730 37 1,573 Projects that cleared the first RFP under HB589 (521 MW in total of which Duke Energy owns 190MW). Dates may vary depending upon local approvals Projects procured on behalf of customers but not owned by Duke Energy ANNOUNCED A NEW GOAL TO DOUBLE OUR OWNERSHIP, OPERATION OR CONTRACTING OF SOLAR, WIND AND BIOMASS TO 16,000 MEGAWATTS BY 2025 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 26 // 26 Financing plan update and current liquidity FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 27 // 27 2020 Financing plan(1) Issuer Planned Amount Security Completed Date Issued Term Rate 2020 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Maturities(4) Senior Notes or other LT $350 Holding Company $1,000 - $1,500 securities (excludes bank - - - - (June, 2020) loan borrowings in Q1) Holding Company $500 Common Equity $85 - ATM YTD - - - (ATM/DRIP)(2) $67 - DRIP DE Carolinas $800 - $1,000 Senior Debt $500 Jan. 2019 10-year Fixed - 2.45% $450 $400 30-year(3) Fixed - 3.20% (June, 2020) DE Progress $500 - $700 Senior Debt - - - - $1,000 (Sept. & Dec. 2020) DE Florida $400 - $600 Senior Debt - - - - $500 (Jan. & April 2020) DE Indiana $450 - $650 Senior Debt $550 March 2020 30-year 2.75% $500 (July 2020) DE Ohio $300 - $500 Senior Debt - - - - - Piedmont $300 - $500 Senior Debt - - - - - DE Kentucky $50 - $70 Senior Debt - - - - - Includes expected long-term financings and excludes various planned structured / other financings at Commercial Renewables The common equity figure for 2020 represents new issuance of common stock via the company's DRIP and ATM program. Additionally, the Company intends to physically settle the ~$2.5 billion equity forward transaction that priced in November 2019 by no later than December 31, 2020. Reopened the existing 3.20% 2049s Excludes amortization of noncash purchase accounting adjustments and CR3 securitization FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 28 // 28 Liquidity summary (as of April 30, 2020) ($ in millions) Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke Piedmont Duke Energy Energy Energy Energy Energy Energy Natural Energy Carolinas Progress Florida Indiana Ohio Kentucky Gas Total Master Credit Facility (1) $ 2,650 $ 1,500 $ 1,250 $ 800 $ 600 $ 450 $ 150 $ 600 $ 8,000 Less: Notes payable and commercial paper (2) (390) (300) (322) (390) (150) (203) (86) (306) (2,146) Coal Ash Set-Aside(3) - (250) (250) - - - - - (500) Outstanding letters of credit (LOCs) (42) (4) (2) - - - - (2) (49) Tax-exempt bonds - - - - (81) - - - (81) Available capacity $ 2,218 $ 946 $ 676 $ 410 $ 369 $ 247 $ 64 $ 292 $ 5,224 Funded Revolver and Term Loan (4) $ 2,688 $ 700 $ 3,388 Less: Borrowings Under Credit Facilities (2,688) (700) (3,388) Available capacity $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Equity Forwards $ 2,535 $ 2,535 Cash & short-term investments 433 Total available liquidity $ 8,192 Duke Energy's master credit facility supports Tax-Exempt Bonds, LOCs and the Duke Energy CP program of $6 billion. Includes permanent layer of commercial paper of $625 million, which is classified as long-term debt Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress are required to each maintain $250 million of available capacity under the Master Credit Facility as security to meet obligations under plea agreements reached with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 related to violations at North Carolina facilities with ash basins. This requirement expires in May 2020. Duke Energy Corp 3-year funded revolver of $1B and term loan of $1.6875B. Borrowings under these facilities will be used for general corporate purposes. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 29 // 29 Sustainability / Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 30 // 30 Duke Energy issued updated Climate Report in April 2020 PATH TO A LOW- CARBON FUTURE Collaborate and align with our states and stakeholders as we transform Accelerate transition to cleaner energy solutions Modernize our electric grid Continue to operate existing carbon-free technologies, including nuclear and renewables Advocate for sound public policy that advances technology and innovation DUKE ENERGY'S CLIMATE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS Updated report informed by new carbon reduction goals announced Sept. 2019

Reduce CO2 emissions by at least 50% by 2030 (1) and achieve net zero by 2050 Significantly expand renewables throughout this transition

Utilizes Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework

Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework Major findings of scenario analysis show we are on track to achieve our goals See more at: www.duke-energy.com/_/media/pdfs/our-company/climate-report-2020 From 2005 levels in electricity generation. 2030 estimate and year to year reductions will be influenced by customer demand for electricity, weather, fuel and purchased power prices, and other factors FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 31 // 31 Duke Energy's long-term culture of sustainability 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CUSTOMERS Reached a cumulative, multiyear reduction in customer energy consumption of ~19,000 GWH and reduction in peak demand of 6,700 MW CHARITABLE GIVING The Duke Energy Foundation contributed $31.3 million to our communities, and our employees and retirees volunteered over 136,000 hours RENEWABLES Announced a new goal to own, operate or contract 16,000 megawatts of solar, wind and biomass by 2025 (1) OPERATIONS Remained one of the electric utility industry's top leaders in safety performance for fifth year in a row with a

Total Incident Case Rate of 0.38

Total Incident Case Rate of 0.38 Since 2005, decreased CO 2 emissions by 39%, sulfur dioxide emissions by 97% and nitrogen oxides emissions by 79% EMPLOYEES Increased female representation in the workforce to 23.7% and increased minority representation to 18.8% see more at: www.duke-energy.com/our-company/sustainability (1) Includes 100% of the capacity of majority-owned assets that Duke Energy operates. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE 2019/2020 RECOGNITIONS For the 14th consecutive year, Duke Energy was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list in 2020 for the third consecutive year.

Forbes magazine named Duke Energy one of "America's Best Employers" in

2019.

2019. Labrador Advisory Services ranked Duke Energy No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency.

Duke Energy was recognized for ethics and compliance excellence by the Ethisphere Institute with its

"Compliance Leader Verification" designation for 2019 and 2020.

"Compliance Leader Verification" designation for 2019 and 2020. Duke Energy received a "HIRE Vets Medallion Award" in 2019 from the U.S.

Department of labor for recruiting, employing and retaining veterans. //// 3232 Employees, customers and communities are foundational to our success Focused on health and safety as our top priority Activated unprecedented work at home protocols for ~18,000 employees

Implemented rotating shifts and enhanced personal protective equipment, CDC-approved disinfectant cleaning; temperature checks and visitor restrictions to protect critical operational staff ▪ Implemented social distancing procedures for customer interaction and employee protection EMPLOYEES ▪ Delayed non-essential customer appointments in the home for customers' protection Augmented benefits to assist employees through this crisis 40 hours of paid time off for dependent care and incremental pay to certain eligible employees

Waived cost sharing and other insurance costs for COVID-19 care and enhanced assistance to eligible employees experiencing hardship

COVID-19 care and enhanced assistance to eligible employees experiencing hardship Sound stewardship of employee pension funds has resulted in a fully funded plan with lower risk investments Providing financial and other assistance to our customers and communities during the crisis CUSTOMERS Suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment and various fees

Accelerating flow back of fuel overcollections to Florida customers, resulting in ~20% residential bill reduction in May

Working with C&I customers experiencing financial hardship to potentially provide relaxed payment arrangements

Supporting hunger relief, local health and human services and education initiatives with Foundation donations and grants of ~$3 million

Offering bill assistance to support low-income customers in our jurisdictions through Home Energy Fund and Share the Warmth programs COMMUNITIES HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES IS OUR TOP PRIORITY FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 33 // 33 Governance and transparency BOARD DIVERSITY Diverse(1) (5 directors) ~40% Diverse rep. Other (8 directors) BOARD TENURE 0 - 4 Years 5 - 9 Years (7 directors) (4 directors) Avg. Tenure: ~4 years 10+ Years (2 directors) Racial, gender and ethnic diversity As of January 29, 2020 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE OTHER DISCLOSURES Bloomberg ESG disclosure score of 57.4, the third-best score and in the top quartile of U.S. utilities (2)

third-best score and in the top quartile of U.S. utilities EEI / AGA reporting template provides investors greater uniformity and consistency in reporting of ESG metrics

www.duke-energy.com/_/media/pdfs/our-company/duke-energy-eei-esg- sustainability-reporting-pilot.pdf

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) disclosure: www.duke-energy.com/our- company/sustainability/global-reporting-initiative-index

Coal ash management: www.duke-energy.com/our-company/about-us/power- plants/ash-management

Lobby and political disclosures: www.duke-energy.com/our- company/investors/corporate-governance/political-expenditures-policy GOVERNANCE Duke Energy has increased its representation of women on the BOD to over 30%

Highest possible ISS Governance score see more at: www.duke-energy.com/our-company/sustainability //// 3434 Upcoming events & other FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 35 // 35 Upcoming events Event Date 2Q 2020 earnings call Early August 2020 2020 ESG Investor day Fall 2020 3Q 2020 earnings call Early November 2020 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 36 // 36 Investor relations contact information BRYAN BUCKLER, VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS Bryan.Buckler@duke-energy.com

(704) 382-2640 CINDY LEE, DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS Cynthia.Lee@duke-energy.com

(980) 373-4077 FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REVIEW AND BUSINESS UPDATE // 37 // 37 For additional information on Duke Energy, please visit: duke-energy.com/investors Duke Energy Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliations First Quarter Earnings Review & Business Update May 12, 2020 Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS) The materials for Duke Energy Corporation's (Duke Energy) First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of adjusted EPS for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. The non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EPS, represents basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), adjusted for the per share impact of special items. As discussed below, special items represent certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EPS provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of Duke Energy's performance across periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for planning and forecasting and for reporting financial results to the Duke Energy Board of Directors (Board of Directors), employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. Adjusted EPS is also used as a basis for employee incentive bonuses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EPS is reported basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019 adjusted EPS equals reported basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders. Accordingly, there is no reconciliation of adjusted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A reconciliation of adjusted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included herein. Special items for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, include the following item, which management believes does not reflect ongoing costs: Severance represents a reversal of 2018 severance costs which were deferred as a result of the partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas 2019 North Carolina rate case. Adjusted EPS Guidance The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a reference to the forecasted 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45 per share and the midpoint of forecasted 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.25. The materials also reference the long-term range of annual growth of 4% - 6% through 2024 off the original midpoint of 2019 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.00. The forecasted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure as it represents basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), adjusted for the per share impact of special items (as discussed above under Adjusted EPS). Due to the forward-looking nature of this non-GAAP financial measure for future periods, information to reconcile it to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods, such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments. Adjusted Segment Income and Adjusted Other Net Loss The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a discussion of 2020 forecasted adjusted segment income and forecasted adjusted other net loss. Adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss are non-GAAP financial measures, as they represent reported segment income and other net loss adjusted for special items (as discussed above under Adjusted EPS). Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net expense provides useful information to investors, as it provides an additional relevant comparison of a segment's or Other's performance across periods. When a per share impact is provided for a segment income driver, the after-tax driver is derived using the pretax amount of the item less income taxes based on the segment statutory tax rate of 24% for Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, 23% for Gas Utilities and Infrastructure and Other, or an effective tax rate for Commercial Renewables. The after-tax earnings drivers are divided by the Duke Energy weighted average shares outstanding for the period. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss are reported segment income and other net loss, which represents segment income and other net loss from continuing operations, including any special items. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019 adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss equal reported segment income and reported other net loss. Accordingly, there is no reconciliation of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A reconciliation of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included herein. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income and forecasted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS guidance. Effective Tax Rate Including Impacts of Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of the effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The materials also include a discussion of the 2020 forecasted effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is a non-GAAP financial measure as the rate is calculated using pretax income and income tax expense, both adjusted for the impact of special items, noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is reported effective tax rate, which includes the impact of special items and excludes the impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included herein. Due to the forward-looking nature of the forecasted effective tax rates including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items, information to reconcile it to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS Guidance. Available Liquidity The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of Duke Energy's available liquidity balance. The available liquidity balance presented is a non- GAAP financial measure as it represents cash and cash equivalents, excluding certain amounts held in foreign jurisdictions and cash otherwise unavailable for operations, the remaining availability under Duke Energy's available credit facilities, including the master credit facility and available equity forwards as of April 30, 2020. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for available liquidity is cash and cash equivalents. A reconciliation of available liquidity as of April 30, 2020, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included herein. Dividend Payout Ratio The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of Duke Energy's forecasted dividend payout ratio of 65% - 75% based upon adjusted EPS. This payout ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure as it is based upon forecasted basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported EPS), adjusted for the per-share impact of special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EPS is reported basic EPS available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders. Due to the forward- looking nature of this non-GAAP financial measure for future periods, information to reconcile it to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS Guidance. Funds From Operations ("FFO") Ratios The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020 include a reference to expected 2020 FFO to Total Debt ratios. These ratios reflect non-GAAP financial measures. The numerator of the FFO to Total Debt ratio is calculated principally by using net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis, adjusted for changes in working capital, ARO spend, depreciation and amortization of operating leases and reduced for capitalized interest (including any AFUDC interest) and AMT refunds. The denominator for the FFO to Total Debt ratio is calculated principally by using the balance of long-term debt (excluding purchase accounting adjustments and long-term debt associated with the CR3 Securitization), including current maturities, imputed operating lease liabilities, plus notes payable, commercial paper outstanding, underfunded pension, guarantees on joint-venture debt, and adjustments to hybrid debt and preferred equity issuances based on how credit rating agencies view the instruments. Due to the forward- looking nature of this non-GAAP financial measure for future periods, information to reconcile it to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS Guidance. Non-Rider O&M The materials for Duke Energy's First Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update on May 12, 2020, include a discussion of Duke Energy's non-rider operating, maintenance and other expenses (O&M) for the forecasted year-to-date period ended December 31, 2020. Non-rider O&M expenses are non-GAAP financial measures, as they represent reported O&M expenses adjusted for special items and expenses recovered through riders. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-rider O&M expenses is reported operating, maintenance and other expenses. A reconciliation of non-rider O&M expenses for the forecasted year-to-date period ended December 31, 2020, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included here-in. Due to the forward-looking nature of this non-GAAP financial measure for future periods, information to reconcile it to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items, as discussed above under Adjusted EPS Guidance; however, projected non- rider O&M costs have been forecasted for the year ended December 31, 2020 and are presented in the reconciliation herein. DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Special Item Reported Severance Total Adjusted Earnings Adjustments Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 705 $ - $ - $ 705 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 249 - - 249 Commercial Renewables 57 - - 57 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,011 - - 1,011 Other (112) (75) A (75) (187) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 899 $ (75) $ (75) $ 824 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.24 $ (0.10) $ (0.10) $ 1.14 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02. A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million 8 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION March 2020 (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 1,027 Severance (98) Noncontrolling Interests 48 Preferred Dividends (39) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 938 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 137 13.3% Severance (23) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 114 12.2% Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 988 Noncontrolling Interests 7 Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests $ 995 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 95 9.6% Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests $ 95 9.5% 9 Duke Energy Corporation Available Liquidity Reconciliation As of April 30, 2020 (In millions) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 572 Less: Certain Amounts Held in Foreign Jurisdictions (10) Less: Unavailable Domestic Cash (129) 433 Plus: Remaining Availability under Master Credit Facilities and other facilities 5,224 Plus: Remaining Availablity from Equity Forward 2,451 Plus: Remaining Availability from ATM Forward 84 Total Available Liquidity (a), April 30, 2020 $ 8,192 approximately 8.2 billion The available liquidity balance presented is a non-GAAP financial measure as it represents Cash and cash equivalents, excluding certain amounts held in foreign jurisdictions and cash otherwise unavailable for operations, and remaining availability under Duke Energy's available credit facilities, including the master credit facility and available equity forwards as of April 30, 2020. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for available liquidity is Cash and cash equivalents. Duke Energy Corporation Operations, Maintenance and Other Expense (In millions) Original 2020 Assumptions(b) Operation, maintenance and other $ 6,061 Adjustments: Reagents Recoverable(a) (102) Energy Efficiency Recoverable(a) (424) Other Deferrals and Recoverable(a) (382) Margin based O&M for Commercial Businesses (202) Non-Rider operation, maintenance and other $ 4,950 Primarily represents expenses to be deferred or recovered through rate riders. Full year amount for 2020, as disclosed on Feb. 13, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:24:10 UTC 0 Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 06:38a DUKE ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:31a DUKE ENERGY : reports first-quarter 2020 financial results PR 06:25a DUKE ENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliation PU 06:25a DUKE ENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Slides PU 06:25a DUKE ENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Earnings release PU 06:04a DUKE ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 05/11 DUKE ENERGY : Carolinas proposes accelerating fuel savings to North Carolina cus.. AQ 05/08 DUKE ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 05/08 DUKE ENERGY : standing by customers, employees during pandemic, company also mov.. AQ 05/08 DUKE ENERGY : Carolinas proposes accelerating fuel savings to North Carolina cus.. PR