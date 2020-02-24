Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : Florida to Have 515 MW of Solar Under Construction, Operating by Mid-2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:48pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Florida said it will have a total of almost 515 megawatts of solar under construction or operating by mid-2020.

The subsidiary of Duke Energy said Monday it installed its one-millionth solar panel in the state at the company's Columbia Solar Power Plant in Fort White, Fla., and plans to install a significant amount of additional solar energy over the next 10 years across the state.

"By mid-year, our solar plants are expected to eliminate nearly 1.5 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year. That's the equivalent of taking 130,000 passenger cars off Florida roads," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president.

The company said it is investing an estimated $1 billion to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of solar power facilities from 2018 through 2022 in Florida. Duke Energy Florida said it plans to potentially install more than 1,500 MW of solar generation by 2028.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.34% 102.75 Delayed Quote.12.30%
WTI -1.20% 51.455 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
02:48pDUKE ENERGY : Florida to Have 515 MW of Solar Under Construction, Operating by M..
DJ
01:58pDUKE ENERGY : Florida announces installation of one-millionth solar panel in sta..
PR
12:21pSupreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline
DJ
02/22Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Update
DJ
02/21Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20DUKE ENERGY : Solar energy shines in North Carolina
PU
02/20DUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/13DUKE ENERGY : Net Profit Rose in 4Q; More Growth Ahead
DJ
02/13DUKE ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13DUKE ENERGY : reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 450 M
EBIT 2020 6 357 M
Net income 2020 3 767 M
Debt 2020 63 963 M
Yield 2020 3,78%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2021 5,25x
Capitalization 75 114 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 102,76  $
Last Close Price 102,43  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.30%75 114
NEXTERA ENERGY14.63%135 732
ENEL S.P.A.19.40%93 237
IBERDROLA21.79%78 365
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.92%73 568
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.30%72 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group