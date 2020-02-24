Duke Energy : Florida to Have 515 MW of Solar Under Construction, Operating by Mid-2020

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Florida said it will have a total of almost 515 megawatts of solar under construction or operating by mid-2020.

The subsidiary of Duke Energy said Monday it installed its one-millionth solar panel in the state at the company's Columbia Solar Power Plant in Fort White, Fla., and plans to install a significant amount of additional solar energy over the next 10 years across the state.

"By mid-year, our solar plants are expected to eliminate nearly 1.5 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year. That's the equivalent of taking 130,000 passenger cars off Florida roads," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president.

The company said it is investing an estimated $1 billion to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of solar power facilities from 2018 through 2022 in Florida. Duke Energy Florida said it plans to potentially install more than 1,500 MW of solar generation by 2028.

