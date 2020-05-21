Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Energy : Foundation encourages grant requests to fund programs that preserve, enhance South Carolina's natural places

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:01am EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer quickly approaches and thoughts turn from staying at home to enjoying the great outdoors, the Duke Energy Foundation invites South Carolina nonprofit organizations focused on preserving and promoting our natural world to apply for grant funding to support these efforts.

In addition to the focus on preserving nature and habitats, the Foundation is also announcing a portion of its funding will be earmarked for public park and trail enhancements. Now through July 31, the Foundation encourages qualified nonprofit and government entities to submit requests up to $10,000 for funding of projects such as trail upkeep and maintenance; park beautification; and safety enhancements.

"People are looking for mental and physical outlets in a social-distanced world and are using natural environments like parks and trails for exercise and relaxation," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "With more and more people enjoying these public spaces, we think it's important to work alongside our community partners to ensure our communities can enjoy these beautiful places around us for years to come."

In addition to the focus on parks and trails, grant requests will also be considered from South Carolina organizations to fund environmental projects, wildlife and habitat conservation efforts and projects focused on water quality across Duke Energy's footprint. 

Organizations interested in applying for these grants should visit the Foundation website.

The Foundation funds more than $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina. In addition, the Foundation has focused on ways to assist customers and communities with more than $400,000 in direct COVID-19 relief in the Palmetto State. These funds support hunger relief, local health and human services, education initiatives and bill assistance for low-income customers.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-foundation-encourages-grant-requests-to-fund-programs-that-preserve-enhance-south-carolinas-natural-places-301062660.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
10:01aDUKE ENERGY : Foundation encourages grant requests to fund programs that preserv..
PR
05/15DUKE ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15DUKE ENERGY : reports first-quarter 2020 financial results
AQ
05/14DUKE ENERGY : Foundation funds $200,000 in crisis relief grants for small busine..
PR
05/14DUKE ENERGY : City of Charlotte team up on solar power project in North Carolina
PR
05/14DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13DUKE ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/12DUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing’s dire prediction
05/12DUKE ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group