Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Energy : Generating Progress Toward Our Energy Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

By Julie Janson
Duke Energy's executive vice president of external affairs and president of the Carolinas region

Julie Janson

We have always embraced our responsibility to work closely with customers, colleagues, community organizations and others to learn from the past and plan, implement and secure a better future. The COVID-19 crisis is a sharp reminder that collaboration is a critical element for supporting the states where we operate, and now we've created a platform to help us transparently share and track progress toward our goals.

These priorities involve working to achieve our clean energy goals and lower carbon emissions, driving the resilience of our communities through ongoing investment and economic growth, and collaborating to modernize the way we do business. Generating Progress, with Duke Energy, is a platform for North Carolinians to have the information they need and opportunities to act on what's important for the future of our state. Together, we strive to listen closely to the specific needs of communities so we can partner together to make progress on our commitments:

  • Reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.
    • We have reduced CO2 emissions in the Carolinas by 39% since 2005, and plan to double our renewable portfolio within five years.
  • Donate approximately $20 million in Foundation grants to NC non-profits in 2020.
    • As of this April, we donated $9 million to charitable causes in NC in 2020, including $1.9 million in grants to non-profits for COVID-19 relief.
  • Maintain a strong, resilient energy system.
    • We restored 95%+ of customers' power in less than 48 hours after a major storm during the COVID-19 crisis and will do all we can to protect the state's electricity infrastructure as we head into hurricane season.

Achieving these goals and other priorities takes much more than any one person, organization or business to accomplish. Our new platform gives those who are interested in clean energy, resiliency, local investment and economic growth in North Carolina the opportunity to join a community to act on these interests and make an even greater impact than any of us could alone.

I'm excited for us to continue collaborating closely with and listening to a wide variety of communities and individuals across North Carolina to help accomplish these goals and secure a brighter energy future.

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
12:53pDUKE ENERGY : Generating Progress Toward Our Energy Future
PU
05/21DUKE ENERGY : Foundation encourages grant requests to fund programs that preserv..
PR
05/15DUKE ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15DUKE ENERGY : reports first-quarter 2020 financial results
AQ
05/14DUKE ENERGY : Foundation funds $200,000 in crisis relief grants for small busine..
PR
05/14DUKE ENERGY : City of Charlotte team up on solar power project in North Carolina
PR
05/14DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13DUKE ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/12DUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing’s dire prediction
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 993 M
EBIT 2020 6 424 M
Net income 2020 3 753 M
Debt 2020 64 464 M
Yield 2020 4,66%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 61 162 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,19 $
Last Close Price 83,23 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.75%61 162
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.43%114 458
ENEL S.P.A.-7.95%72 110
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.79%67 568
IBERDROLA-0.39%64 061
SOUTHERN COMPANY-14.32%57 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group