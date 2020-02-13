Duke Energy : Net Profit Rose in 4Q; More Growth Ahead

By Carlo Martuscelli

Duke Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a 42% rise in fourth-quarter profit, and guided for further growth in the medium-term.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based electric power company earned a quarterly profit of $660 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $464 million, or 65 cents, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy reported an adjusted profit of 91 cents a share for the quarter, compared with 84 cents last year and analysts forecasts of 87 cents.

The company attributed the rise in adjusted earnings to growth derived from investments in electric and gas utilities, as well as new renewable projects coming into service.

Sales fell to $6.10 billion from $6.12 billion, it said.

The company guided for adjusted EPS of between $5.05 to $5.45 in 2020. It also extended its 4% to 6% growth rate target through 2024.

