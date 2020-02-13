Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 07:51:57 am
97.445 USD   -0.49%
07:33aDUKE ENERGY : Net Profit Rose in 4Q; More Growth Ahead
DJ
07:12aDUKE ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aDUKE ENERGY : reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : Net Profit Rose in 4Q; More Growth Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:33am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Duke Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a 42% rise in fourth-quarter profit, and guided for further growth in the medium-term.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based electric power company earned a quarterly profit of $660 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $464 million, or 65 cents, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy reported an adjusted profit of 91 cents a share for the quarter, compared with 84 cents last year and analysts forecasts of 87 cents.

The company attributed the rise in adjusted earnings to growth derived from investments in electric and gas utilities, as well as new renewable projects coming into service.

Sales fell to $6.10 billion from $6.12 billion, it said.

The company guided for adjusted EPS of between $5.05 to $5.45 in 2020. It also extended its 4% to 6% growth rate target through 2024.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@wsj.com; @carlomartu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.96% 97.92 Delayed Quote.7.36%
WTI -0.80% 50.98 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
07:33aDUKE ENERGY : Net Profit Rose in 4Q; More Growth Ahead
DJ
07:12aDUKE ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aDUKE ENERGY : reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial results
PR
06:57aDUKE ENERGY : Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings release
PU
06:57aDUKE ENERGY : Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
06:48aDUKE ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03:21aDUKE ENERGY : 5
PU
03:21aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
02/13DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11DUKE ENERGY : Renewables donates $12,000 to Creswell, N.C., Volunteer Fire Depar..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 365 M
EBIT 2019 5 755 M
Net income 2019 3 612 M
Debt 2019 61 907 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,25x
EV / Sales2020 5,25x
Capitalization 71 387 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,39  $
Last Close Price 97,92  $
Spread / Highest target 7,23%
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.36%71 387
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.11.60%132 097
ENEL S.P.A.14.99%90 066
IBERDROLA13.62%73 331
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.72%71 964
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.90%70 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group