Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Energy : Piedmont Natural Gas implements additional steps to protect customers and employees during virus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Piedmont Natural Gas today implemented additional steps to protect customers and employees in the communities it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actions taken by the company include:

  • Piedmont Natural Gas will not disconnect any customer's service for non-payment, to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. This applies to all home and business accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company will continue to read meters and send bills; customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.
  • Through a carefully planned and strategically implemented process, Piedmont has directed most employees - who are not involved in the distribution of natural gas - to work from home, where possible.
  • Piedmont technicians will continue to perform emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Technicians will maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from customers, avoid handshaking, and follow best hygiene practices in accordance with guidelines by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
  • Piedmont is urging customers to use online tools for billing and payment or to request to start, stop or move service. Customers with special circumstances can call customer service at 800.752.7504.

Staffing for Piedmont's natural gas distribution facilities has been reduced; however, this will not affect the reliable delivery of natural gas to customers. In addition, the company's customer service call center operations remain unaffected at this time.

We will continue to monitor the pandemic and respond accordingly.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: 877.348.3612

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
06:21pDUKE ENERGY : implements additional steps to protect customers and employees dur..
PR
05:27pDUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas implements additional steps to protect custom..
PU
03/13Gas, Electric Utilities Suspending Service Shutoffs
DJ
03/12DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas bills to significantly decrease for Tennessee..
AQ
03/12DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas offers assistance to Nashville residents and ..
AQ
03/12DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
03/11DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas bills to significantly decrease for Tennessee..
PU
03/10DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
03/09DUKE ENERGY : 424b3
PU
03/09DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas offers assistance to Nashville residents and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 060 M
EBIT 2020 6 303 M
Net income 2020 3 801 M
Debt 2020 63 820 M
Yield 2020 4,52%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
EV / Sales2021 4,82x
Capitalization 62 897 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103,75  $
Last Close Price 85,77  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.96%62 897
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.51%108 335
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.66%65 607
ENEL S.P.A.-26.10%63 260
IBERDROLA-6.75%60 953
SOUTHERN COMPANY-18.76%56 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group