DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/06 01:42:30 pm
79.705 USD   -2.61%
01:27pDominion Energy Shares Down 10% After Pipeline Project Cancelled
DJ
01:16pDUKE ENERGY : Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
12:47pDUKE ENERGY : announces dividend payments to shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Duke Energy : Raises Quarterly Dividend

07/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy said Monday it was raising its quarterly dividend on its common stock to 96 and a half cents, an increase of 2 cents.

The dividend will be payable to on Sept. 16 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 14.

The company also said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Sept. 16, and a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share payable the same day.

Duke said it has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -2.74% 79.58 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
WTI 0.33% 40.5 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 674 M - -
Net income 2020 3 761 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 60 140 M 60 140 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 28 793
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,69 $
Last Close Price 81,84 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.27%60 140
NEXTERA ENERGY1.75%120 600
ENEL S.P.A.11.34%89 983
IBERDROLA16.88%77 555
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.16%69 398
SOUTHERN COMPANY-17.13%55 744
