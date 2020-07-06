Duke Energy : Raises Quarterly Dividend

By Stephen Nakrosis



Duke Energy said Monday it was raising its quarterly dividend on its common stock to 96 and a half cents, an increase of 2 cents.

The dividend will be payable to on Sept. 16 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 14.

The company also said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Sept. 16, and a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share payable the same day.

Duke said it has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

