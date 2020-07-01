Duke Energy : Unit Files for Solar Plan in Florida

By Josh Beckerman

A Duke Energy Corp. unit filed a proposed new Clean Energy Connection program with the Florida Public Service Commission to provide access to solar power.

If approved by the commission, the program will provide Duke Energy Florida customers with about 750 megawatts of new solar power.

Under the program, participating customers would pay a subscription fee and receive bill credits.

Duke Energy plans to invest about estimated $1 billion in new solar power plants across Florida in the next three years. The first plants will go online in 2022.

