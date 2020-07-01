Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Duke Energy : Unit Files for Solar Plan in Florida

07/01/2020

By Josh Beckerman

A Duke Energy Corp. unit filed a proposed new Clean Energy Connection program with the Florida Public Service Commission to provide access to solar power.

If approved by the commission, the program will provide Duke Energy Florida customers with about 750 megawatts of new solar power.

Under the program, participating customers would pay a subscription fee and receive bill credits.

Duke Energy plans to invest about estimated $1 billion in new solar power plants across Florida in the next three years. The first plants will go online in 2022.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.55% 81.93 Delayed Quote.-12.41%
WTI 0.11% 39.585 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 674 M - -
Net income 2020 3 766 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 60 206 M 60 206 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 28 793
Free-Float 94,7%
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,31 $
Last Close Price 81,93 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.41%58 707
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.82%117 551
ENEL S.P.A.8.57%87 832
IBERDROLA12.42%74 667
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.98%68 130
SOUTHERN COMPANY-19.06%54 751
