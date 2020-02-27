Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : awards $114,500 in Marketing Partnership Program grants to 24 Indiana economic development groups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:01am EST

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $114,500 to 24 Indiana economic development groups for the 2020 Marketing Partnership Program. Each program was awarded up to $5,000.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"Again this year, local and regional economic development groups can take advantage of the grants to help improve and strengthen their marketing efforts to attract business investment and bring jobs to their areas," said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy.

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant must submit a marketing plan that has a direct impact on the community's economic growth and supports Duke Energy's economic development goals. Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.

The economic development organizations receiving the 2020 grants include:

  • City of Batesville Economic Development Commission
  • Bloomington Economic Development Corporation
  • City of Westfield Economic Development
  • Crawford County Economic Development Corporation
  • Daviess County Economic Development Foundation, Inc.
  • Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County
  • East Central Indiana Regional Partnership
  • Grow Wabash County
  • Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation
  • Indiana Technology Corridor
  • Indy Partnership
  • Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation
  • Lawrence County Economic Growth Council
  • One Dearborn, Inc.
  • Orange County Economic Development Partnership
  • Pike County Economic Development Corporation
  • Radius Indiana
  • Scott County Economic Development Corporation
  • Shelby County Development Corporation
  • Southwest Indiana Development Council, Inc. (SWIDC)
  • Success Warrick County
  • Terre Haute Regional Airport
  • Vermillion Rise Mega Park
  • Whitley County Economic Development Corporation

About Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.    

Contact: Lew Middleton 
Office: 317.838.1505 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-awards-114-500-in-marketing-partnership-program-grants-to-24-indiana-economic-development-groups-301012796.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
11:01aDUKE ENERGY : awards $114,500 in Marketing Partnership Program grants to 24 Indi..
PR
02:53aInvestment Funds Move to Exit From Sector -- WSJ
DJ
02/26As Investors Cast Off Coal Stakes, Miners Rely on a Few Big Funds
DJ
02/24Supreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline -- Updat..
DJ
02/24DUKE ENERGY : Florida to Have 515 MW of Solar Under Construction, Operating by M..
DJ
02/24DUKE ENERGY : Florida announces installation of one-millionth solar panel in sta..
PR
02/24Supreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline
DJ
02/22Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Update
DJ
02/21Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20DUKE ENERGY : Solar energy shines in North Carolina
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group