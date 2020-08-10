Log in
Duke Energy : reports second-quarter 2020 financial results

08/10/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today posted its second-quarter 2020 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today. The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website, or by dialing 800-458-4121 in the U.S. or 323-794-2093 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 1877808. Please call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, Aug. 20, 2020 by calling 888-203-1112 in the U.S. or 719-457-0820 outside the U.S., and using the code 1877808. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors' section of the company's website.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Catherine Butler
800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Bryan Buckler
704.382.2640   

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-reports-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301108992.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
