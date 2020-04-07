Duke Energy : to announce first-quarter 2020 financial results on May 12

Log in
04/07/2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy will announce its first-quarter 2020 financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET that day to discuss first-quarter 2020 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800-458-4148 in the U.S. or 323-794-2093 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 1555838. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 22, 2020, by calling 888-203-1112 in the U.S. or 719-457-0820 outside the U.S. and using the code 1555838. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors' section of the company's website.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Catherine Butler
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 14:52:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 046 M
EBIT 2020 6 256 M
Net income 2020 3 771 M
Debt 2020 63 471 M
Yield 2020 4,87%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2021 4,65x
Capitalization 58 275 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,50  $
Last Close Price 79,39  $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.92%59 368
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.16%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-13.18%70 810
IBERDROLA1.82%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.52%60 515
SOUTHERN COMPANY-21.08%57 022
