DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Duke Energy : to announce third-quarter 2019 financial results on Nov. 8

10/07/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy will announce its third-quarter 2019 financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 8, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET that day to discuss third-quarter 2019 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 888-254-3590 in the U.S. or 323-994-2093 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 8996655. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 18, 2019, by calling 888-203-1112 in the U.S. or 719-457-0820 outside the U.S. and using the code 8996655. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors' section of the company's website.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact: Catherine Butler
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Bryan Buckler
Office: 704.382.2640

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-announce-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-nov-8-300933123.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
