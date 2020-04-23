Log in
Duke Energy : to hold annual shareholders meeting online May 7

04/23/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will hold its annual shareholders meeting online on Thursday, May 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Duke Energy Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good will provide an overview of the company's 2019 performance and response to COVID-19.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote on company and shareholder proposals and, through a website, submit questions.

Questions will be answered either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Information about how shareholders can access the meeting online, or by phone, is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan
800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Bryan Buckler
704.382.2640

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-hold-annual-shareholders-meeting-online-may-7-301046379.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
