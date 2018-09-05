Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms For $450 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), a leading industrial property REIT, announced today that its operating partnership, Duke Realty Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced an underwritten public offering of $450 million of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2028. The notes were priced at 98.926% of their face amount to yield 4.132% to maturity. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay $224 million of secured debt, fund development, repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on September 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Regions Securities LLC, and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as joint book-running managers. BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Before making an investment in the securities, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Operating Partnership has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Operating Partnership and the offering. Copies of these documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, or by calling 1-800-645-3751; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling 1-888-603-5847; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, or by calling 1-212-834-4533; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attn: Transaction Management, or by calling 1-866-375-6829; and UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by calling 1-888-827-7275.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is included in the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com .

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding the company’s future financial position or results, future dividends, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and generally are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should," or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the company’s abilities to control or predict. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions; (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms, or at all; (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets; (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations; (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (vii) valuation of joint venture investments, (viii) valuation of marketable securities and other investments; (ix) valuation of real estate; (x) increases in operating costs; (xi) changes in the dividend policy for the company’s common stock; (xii) the reduction in the company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants; (xiii) impairment charges, (xiv) the effects of geopolitical instability and risks such as terrorist attacks; (xv) the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornados and hurricanes; and (xvi) the effect of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments relating to any of items (i) – (xv). Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company refers you to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The risks included here are not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company, its management, or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time unless otherwise required by law.

