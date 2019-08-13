Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), a leading industrial property REIT, announced today that its operating partnership, Duke Realty Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced an underwritten public offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture pursuant to which the Issuer previously issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027 on December 12, 2017 (the “Initial Notes”). The Notes will have substantially identical terms as the Initial Notes, will be treated as a single series with the Initial Notes and will have the same CUSIP number as the Initial Notes. The Notes were priced at 104.162% of par value, plus accrued interest from June 15, 2019 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes, with a re-offer yield of 2.796%. Interest is payable semiannually at an interest rate per annum of 3.375% on June 15 and December 15 of each year with the first interest payment due December 15, 2019. The Notes mature on December 15, 2027. The Notes will be the senior unsecured obligations of the Operating Partnership.

The company expects to use the net proceeds to repay borrowings under its unsecured senior line of credit and for general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as co-managers.

Duke Realty and the Operating Partnership have filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates, which became effective upon filing with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. You may get these documents for free by searching the SEC online database on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Duke Realty, the Operating Partnership, or any underwriter participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and prospectus if you request it from (i) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, (ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, (iii) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll free at 1-877-558-2607 or (iv) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751.

Before making an investment in the securities, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Operating Partnership has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Operating Partnership and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding the company’s future financial position or results, future dividends, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and generally are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the company’s abilities to control or predict. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions; (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms, if at all; (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets; (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations; (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (vii) valuation of joint venture investments; (viii) valuation of marketable securities and other investments; (ix) valuation of real estate; (x) increases in operating costs; (xi) changes in the dividend policy for the company’s common stock; (xii) the reduction in the company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants; (xiii) impairment charges, (xiv) the effects of geopolitical instability and risks such as terrorist attacks; (xv) the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes; and (xvi) the effect of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments relating to any of items (i) – (xv). Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company refers you to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The risks included here are not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company, its management, or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time unless otherwise required by law.

