Duke Realty Becomes the 1st Industrial REIT to Issue a “Green Bond” in the United States

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, recently closed a $400 million green bond offering as part of its commitment to sustainability. This offering is the first of its kind in the United States by an industrial REIT.



"Duke Realty’s issuance of its inaugural green bond demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainability and environmentally respectful development," said Jim Connor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duke Realty. "As a developer, we believe that we have a responsibility to minimize the impact our properties have on the environment, our customers and the communities in which we operate and live. We appreciate the interest and participation of the green investment community in this bond.”

Duke Realty plans to use the net proceeds from its $400 million, 2.875 percent senior unsecured green bond due 2029 to finance future or refinance recently completed “Eligible Green Projects”. This may include green buildings, energy efficiency projects, sustainable water and wastewater management systems, renewable energy projects, clean transportation solutions and pollution prevention and control.

The company, which has long been a proponent of sustainable development, plans to deliver more than $1 billion in industrial assets with LEED® certifications over the next three years and to continue looking for and implementing sustainable practices, processes and products in its existing portfolio of properties. LEED® ‒ an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ – is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information about Duke Realty’s environmental practices, which are part of its comprehensive ESG initiative, please visit www.dukerealty.com to read its most recent Corporate Responsibility report.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 155 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

