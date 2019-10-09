Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Realty Corporation    DRE

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Realty : Chicago Team Leases 860,296 SF in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

(Chicago, IL - October 9, 2019) The Chicago office of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the nation's largest, domestic-only, pure-play logistics real estate company, announces that it signed five leases totaling 860,296 square feet in September in four of its properties. The transactions include two full-building leases of recently delivered spec buildings, a new lease and renewal that took another building to full occupancy, and a new lease in another building.

'We are pleased with the interest we continue to see in our Chicago-area properties and the decisions of our valued tenants to locate or keep their operations in a Duke Realty building,' said Susan Bergdoll, Vice President of Leasing and Development for Duke Realty in Chicago. 'Our Chicago metro portfolio is comprised of modern, well-located properties which, in turn, align with the needs of companies looking for efficiency-enhancing warehouse and distribution space in this high-demand market.'

Transactions inked in the month of September include:

Airport Logistics Center, Romeoville - RJW Logistics signed a lease for the entire 543,780-square-foot spec building which delivered in August. Dominic Carbonari and Frank Griffin with JLL represented the tenant while Jason West and Sean Henrick with Cushman & Wakefield were the listing brokers.

990 North Avenue, Glendale Heights - Coda Resources leased all of the 183,296-square-foot spec building which was completed in December 2018. Frank Melchert with Cawley Chicago represented the tenant and Kelly Disser, Eric Tresslar and Michael Freitag with NAI Hiffman served as the listing brokers.

375 W. South Frontage Road, Bolingbrook - Battery Systems signed a new lease for 17,850 square feet while Corrosion Materials renewed its 17,850-square-foot lease. Brian Kling and John Bolster with Colliers represented Battery Systems in its lease. Ryan Earley and Terry Grapenthin with Lee & Associates were the listing brokers for the building.

1835 West Jefferson, Naperville - Black Horse Carriers signed a new lease for 97,520 square feet. George Pappas with Hartford Associates represented the tenant and Brian Kling and David Bercu with Colliers were the listing brokers.

Duke Realty was represented by Ms. Bergdoll and Casey Grant in all of the transactions.

Parties interested in leasing or build-to-suit opportunities with Duke Realty in the Chicago metro area are invited to contact Ms. Bergdoll at 847.232.5420 or Ms. Grant at 847.232.5487.

About Duke Realty

In the greater Chicago area, Duke Realty owns, manages or has under development more than 15 million square feet of industrial properties and has strategic land positions available for future development. Duke Realty's local office is located at 1301 West 22nd Street, Suite 800, Oak Brook, Illinois, 60523. The office phone number is 847.232.5400.

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 158 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 18:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
02:16pDUKE REALTY : Chicago Team Leases 860,296 SF in September
PU
10/04DUKE REALTY : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PU
10/04Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Co..
GL
10/01DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/24DUKE REALTY : S jim connor becomes first reit leader to sign ceo action for dive..
AQ
09/18DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/09DUKE REALTY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/04DUKE REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
09/04DUKE REALTY : Steven W. Schnur Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Op..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 856 M
EBIT 2019 276 M
Net income 2019 217 M
Debt 2019 2 917 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 55,8x
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
EV / Sales2019 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 17,4x
Capitalization 12 220 M
Chart DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,86  $
Last Close Price 33,81  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Schnur Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ngaire E. Cuneo Independent Director
William D. Cavanaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION30.62%12 220
PROLOGIS, INC.44.99%53 734
GOODMAN GROUP34.52%17 590
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST46.75%7 183
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.29.45%6 626
GLP J-REIT37.57%5 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group