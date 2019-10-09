Duke Realty : Chicago Team Leases 860,296 SF in September

(Chicago, IL - October 9, 2019) The Chicago office of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the nation's largest, domestic-only, pure-play logistics real estate company, announces that it signed five leases totaling 860,296 square feet in September in four of its properties. The transactions include two full-building leases of recently delivered spec buildings, a new lease and renewal that took another building to full occupancy, and a new lease in another building.

'We are pleased with the interest we continue to see in our Chicago-area properties and the decisions of our valued tenants to locate or keep their operations in a Duke Realty building,' said Susan Bergdoll, Vice President of Leasing and Development for Duke Realty in Chicago. 'Our Chicago metro portfolio is comprised of modern, well-located properties which, in turn, align with the needs of companies looking for efficiency-enhancing warehouse and distribution space in this high-demand market.'

Transactions inked in the month of September include:

Airport Logistics Center, Romeoville - RJW Logistics signed a lease for the entire 543,780-square-foot spec building which delivered in August. Dominic Carbonari and Frank Griffin with JLL represented the tenant while Jason West and Sean Henrick with Cushman & Wakefield were the listing brokers.

990 North Avenue, Glendale Heights - Coda Resources leased all of the 183,296-square-foot spec building which was completed in December 2018. Frank Melchert with Cawley Chicago represented the tenant and Kelly Disser, Eric Tresslar and Michael Freitag with NAI Hiffman served as the listing brokers.

375 W. South Frontage Road, Bolingbrook - Battery Systems signed a new lease for 17,850 square feet while Corrosion Materials renewed its 17,850-square-foot lease. Brian Kling and John Bolster with Colliers represented Battery Systems in its lease. Ryan Earley and Terry Grapenthin with Lee & Associates were the listing brokers for the building.

1835 West Jefferson, Naperville - Black Horse Carriers signed a new lease for 97,520 square feet. George Pappas with Hartford Associates represented the tenant and Brian Kling and David Bercu with Colliers were the listing brokers.

Duke Realty was represented by Ms. Bergdoll and Casey Grant in all of the transactions.

