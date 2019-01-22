Log in
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION (DRE)
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends

01/22/2019 | 07:14pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2018 common share dividends.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation’s dividends. 

Common Share Dividends:
Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

 

Payment
Date		Total 2018
Distribution
Per Share
Total
Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends
(1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
(2)		Section
199A
Dividends
(3)
Form 1099-DIV
Box Number		  

1a		1b2a2b5
2/28/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
5/31/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
8/31/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
11/30/2018 0.215000 0.1686380.015756 0.046362 0.0135500.152882
2018 Totals$0.815000$0.639257$0.059727$0.175743$0.051362$0.579530
Percentage100.0000%78.4364% 21.5636%  
  1. Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.
  2. Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.
  3. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.2604% of total dividend distributions.  The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2018.  For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 152 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.  More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Tax Contact:
   
Ron Hubbard
(317) 808-6060
 Tracy D. Swearingen
(317) 808-6133

 

Duke_Realty_Logo_Stacked.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
