Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Realty Corporation    DRE

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION (DRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
26.635 USD   +0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 05:01pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 operating results on Wednesday, January 30th, after the market close.  The company will host its operating results conference call on Thursday, January 31st, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.  Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 152 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.


Contact Information:

Investors:
Ron Hubbard
317.808.6060

Media:
Helen McCarthy
317.708.8010

Duke_Realty_Logo_Stacked.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
05:01pDuke Realty Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Confere..
GL
2018DUKE REALTY : Preleases 64% of its new industrial building at 5 ethel boulevard ..
AQ
2018DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DUKE REALTY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2018DUKE REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2018DUKE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to ..
AQ
2018DUKE REALTY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Duke Realty Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
2018DUKE REALTY : Signs 322,500 sf lease with sofamania in savannah
AQ
2018DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 781 M
EBIT 2018 284 M
Net income 2018 345 M
Debt 2018 2 510 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 26,37
P/E ratio 2019 61,30
EV / Sales 2018 15,0x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 9 180 M
Chart DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ngaire E. Cuneo Independent Director
Jack R. Shaw Independent Director
William D. Cavanaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-1.08%9 180
PROLOGIS INC3.71%37 104
GOODMAN GROUP0.94%13 923
GLP J-REIT1.18%3 923
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST3.48%3 796
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-0.38%3 631
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.