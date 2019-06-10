Duke Realty : Named American Red Cross Disaster Responder Member

(Indianapolis, IN - June 10, 2019) Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), the leading domestic-focused industrial property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the country, has been named an American Red Cross Disaster Responder Member as a result of the company and its employees' generosity. This elite designation is reserved for the largest supporters nationwide of the organization's annual disaster program, a proactive effort to ensure that the Red Cross can immediately respond to and prepare for disasters well in advance. The American Red Cross recently recognized Disaster Responder Members, as well as Annual Disaster Giving Program Members, in the '100 Most Influential People' issue of Time magazine.

'We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross and support their efforts to be ready to respond when a disaster happens,' said Jim Connor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Our associates' generosity is the real key to Duke Realty being named a Disaster Responder Member, and we thank them for their contributions to this worthwhile cause.'

Disaster Responder member donations are used to ensure that the American Red Cross can provide help and hope by:

• securing shelter locations across the United States;

• purchasing food and emergency supplies;

• warehousing materials in strategic locations;

• maintaining vehicles for distributing food and emergency supplies; and

• pursuing next generation technology.

An American Red Cross Partner since 2017, Duke Realty has participated in the organization's Sound the Alarm campaign, blood drives and military kit builds. Steve Schnur, Senior Executive Vice President with the company, serves on the Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross' Board of Directors, and Melanie Sabelhaus, a member of Duke Realty's Board of Directors, served as Vice Chair of the National Board of the American Red Cross for 12 years. In 2018, she was presented with the Clara Barton Award by the American Red Cross for her outstanding service and support of the American Red Cross.

