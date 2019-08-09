Duke Realty : Two preleased warehouses under construction on remaining sites at Duke Realty's Turnpike Crossing

(Weston, FL - August 8, 2019) The South Florida office of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the nation's leading pure-play, domestic-only, industrial property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), announces that the last two buildings in Turnpike Crossing, its industrial park located on and fronting the east side of Florida's Turnpike at Jog Road in West Palm Beach, Florida, are under construction and fully leased. With the development of these two warehouses, the 800,200-square-foot, master-planned logistics hub on which Duke Realty began development in 2016, is completely built out.

'Our ability to develop all six buildings in Turnpike Crossing in just three years is indicative of the appeal of our properties and the high demand we continue to see in South Florida, particularly for modern, well-located space,' said Stephanie Rodriguez, Vice President of Leasing and Development for Duke Realty. 'These Class A facilities have been very attractive to companies looking for direct access to Florida's Turnpike as well as to I-95, the South Florida ports and Palm Beach International Airport.'

The final two buildings under development in the park include Turnpike Crossing 6717 and 6711, with 161,725 square feet and 96,759 square feet, respectively. A lease was signed for Turnpike Crossing 6717 before construction began, while Turnpike Crossing 6711 is a build-to-suit facility for an e-commerce company.

Turnpike Crossing 6729, a 146,253-square-foot, rear-load building located at 6729 Belvedere Road, does have 36,730 square feet available for lease. The building offers 32′ clear height, 50′ x 60′ column spacing, dock-high doors, LED lighting, 480-volt/3-phase power, an ESFR sprinkler system and hurricane-impact glass. The space also has direct access to both Belvedere and Jog Roads.

Parties interested in leasing the remaining space in Turnpike Crossing 6729 or other leasing and build-to-suit opportunities with Duke Realty in South Florida are invited to contact Stephanie Rodriguez at 954.453.5671.

About Duke Realty

In South Florida, Duke Realty owns, operates or has under construction more than 8.0 million square feet of industrial properties. Its local office is at 2400 North Commerce Parkway, Suite 405, Weston, FL 33326. The phone number is 954.453.5660.

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 158 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.