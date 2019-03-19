Duke Royalty : Dividend Declaration

19 March 2019

Duke Royalty Limited

('Duke Royalty', 'Duke' or the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Duke Royalty Limited (AIM: DUKE), a provider of alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of profitable and long-established businesses in Europe and abroad, is pleased to announce that the Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.7 pence (sterling) per share with the ex-dividend date being 4 April 2019, the record date being 5 April 2019 and a payment date of 17 April 2019.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited provides alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of profitable and long-established businesses in Europe and abroad. Duke Royalty's experienced team provide financing solutions to private companies that are in need of capital but whose owners wish to maintain equity control of their business. Duke Royalty's royalty investments are intended to provide robust, stable, long term returns to its shareholders. Duke Royalty is listed on the AIM market under the ticker DUKE and is headquartered in Guernsey.

