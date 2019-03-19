Log in
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Royalty : Dividend Declaration

03/19/2019 | 03:21am EDT

19 March 2019

Duke Royalty Limited

('Duke Royalty', 'Duke' or the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Duke Royalty Limited (AIM: DUKE), a provider of alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of profitable and long-established businesses in Europe and abroad, is pleased to announce that the Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.7 pence (sterling) per share with the ex-dividend date being 4 April 2019, the record date being 5 April 2019 and a payment date of 17 April 2019.

***ENDS***

For further information, please contact www.dukeroyalty.com, or contact:

Duke Royalty Limited

Neil Johnson / Charlie Cannon-Brookes

+44 (0) 1481 741 240

Cenkos Securities plc

Stephen Keys / Callum Davidson (Nominated Adviser)

Julian Morse / Michael Johnson (Broker)

+44 (0) 207 397 8900

Newgate Communications

(PR)

Elisabeth Cowell / Ian Silvera / Tom Carnegie

+44 (0) 20 3757 6880

Dukeroyalty@newgatecomms.com

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited provides alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of profitable and long-established businesses in Europe and abroad. Duke Royalty's experienced team provide financing solutions to private companies that are in need of capital but whose owners wish to maintain equity control of their business. Duke Royalty's royalty investments are intended to provide robust, stable, long term returns to its shareholders. Duke Royalty is listed on the AIM market under the ticker DUKE and is headquartered in Guernsey.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Duke Royalty Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:19:09 UTC
