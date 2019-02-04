Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dukemount Capital PLC    DKE   GB00B6WZDF03

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC (DKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/04 11:35:04 am
0.315 GBp   +3.28%
07:59pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
07:44pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Board Change
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Planning Permission Granted on Second Property
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dukemount Capital : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:59pm EST

RNS Number : 9136O Dukemount Capital PLC 04 February 2019

04 February 2019

Dukemount Capital Plc

("Dukemount" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 01 February 2019, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Walbrook PR (Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 207 933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Gary Middleton

dukemountcapital@walbrookpr.com

Optiva Securities Ltd

Christian Dennis - Corporate Broker

Jeremy King - Corporate Broker

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 203 137 1906

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Dukemount Capital plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
07:59pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
07:44pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Board Change
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Planning Permission Granted on Second Property
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Joint Venture With Rascasse Developments
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : 30 Year Agreement-to-Lease on Second Acquisition
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Value of Second Acquisition Potentially Enhanced
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Update on Proposed Second Acquisition
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2017DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Chart DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Dukemount Capital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Gilbert Dart Executive Chairman
Timothy Vincent Le Druillenec Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC0.00%0
CBRE GROUP14.69%15 653
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.11%6 912
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.35%6 539
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.58%3 144
FIRSTSERVICE CORP14.40%2 835
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.