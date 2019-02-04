Dukemount Capital : Result of AGM

RNS Number : 9136O Dukemount Capital PLC 04 February 2019
04 February 2019
Dukemount Capital Plc
("Dukemount" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 01 February 2019, all resolutions were duly passed.
For further information, please contact:
Walbrook PR (Media and Investor Enquiries
Tel: +44 (0) 207 933 8780
Paul Cornelius / Gary Middleton
dukemountcapital@walbrookpr.com
Optiva Securities Ltd
Christian Dennis - Corporate Broker
Jeremy King - Corporate Broker
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 203 137 1906
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930
Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer
Dukemount Capital plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:09 UTC