Dukemount Capital : Result of AGM

Dukemount Capital PLC

23 March 2020

Dukemount Capital Plc

("Dukemount" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2020, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please visit www.dukemountcapitalplc.comor contact:

Dukemount Capital Plc Via St Swithins PR Geoffrey Dart St Swithins PR (Media and Investor Tel: +44 (0) 1732 521132 Enquiries) Gary Middleton gary@swithins.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

