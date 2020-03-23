Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dukemount Capital Plc    DKE   GB00B6WZDF03

DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC

(DKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:35:18 pm
0.375 GBp   -25.00%
12:35pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
03/19DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Statement re AGM
PU
02/26DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dukemount Capital : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

RNS Number : 2652H

Dukemount Capital PLC

23 March 2020

23 March 2020

Dukemount Capital Plc

("Dukemount" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2020, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please visit www.dukemountcapitalplc.comor contact:

Dukemount Capital Plc

Via St Swithins PR

Geoffrey Dart

St Swithins PR (Media and Investor

Tel: +44 (0) 1732 521132

Enquiries)

Gary Middleton

gary@swithins.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Dukemount Capital plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
12:35pDUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
03/19DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Statement re AGM
PU
02/26DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Notice of AGM
PU
01/29DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Half-year Report
PU
2019DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : West Derby Development Update
PU
2019DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Completion of West Derby Building Contract
PU
2019DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Completion of Wavertree Building Contract
PU
2019DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
2019DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Board Change
PU
2018DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL : Planning Permission Granted on Second Property
PU
More news
Chart DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Dukemount Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Gilbert Dart Executive Chairman
Stuart James Adam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKEMOUNT CAPITAL PLC-37.50%2
CBRE GROUP, INC.-44.10%11 206
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.09%5 645
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-48.61%4 613
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED6.31%2 623
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-48.92%2 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group