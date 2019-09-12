Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Duluth Holdings Inc    DLTH

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC

(DLTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 4, 2019.

Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended August 4, 2019

  • Net sales increased 10.2% to $122.0 million compared to $110.7 million in the prior-year second quarter
  • Gross margin decreased 310 basis points to 53.1% compared to 56.2% in the prior-year second quarter
  • Operating income of $3.7 million compared to operating income of $9.9 million in the prior-year second quarter
  • Net income of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year second quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $9.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year second quarter
  • The Company opened four retail stores in Rogers, AR; Danbury, CT; Madison, AL; and Kennesaw, GA; totaling approximately 61,000 gross square feet
  • 38th consecutive quarter of increased net sales year-over-year

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

Since reassuming the role of CEO following the resignation of Stephanie L. Pugliese on August 29th, I have had the complete support of our talented and dedicated leadership team, and together, we have achieved a quick and smooth transition without disruption to our business,” said Stephen L. Schlecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “We know that our performance in the first half of this fiscal year fell below our expectations, and that now all our attention and resources must be completely focused on delivering a successful fourth quarter, which accounts for the lion’s share of our sales and profitability for the entire year.”

Schlecht added, “I also want to recognize that we have had some growing pains over the past year and a half.  In response, we plan to slow down the pace of our retail expansion in 2020 and direct our focus to improving asset productivity and thus our operating margin rate. We have made a number of improvements in our business that are expected to bear fruit in 2020, and we have a strong team in place focused on the long-term success of our Company.”

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended August 4, 2019

Net sales increased 10.2%, to $122.0 million, compared to $110.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales were driven by a 23.8% growth in retail net sales, with increases in both our men’s and women’s businesses, offset by a 0.9% decline in direct net sales. The increase in retail net sales was driven by new stores with 55 stores in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 39 stores in the same period a year ago, partially offset by existing stores.

Gross profit increased 4.1%, to $64.8 million, or 53.1% of net sales, compared to $62.2 million, or 56.2% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. The 310 basis point decrease in gross margin rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in product margins due to additional global promotions, coupled with recent clearance activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 16.7% to $61.1 million, compared to $52.3 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 280 basis points to 50.1%, compared to 47.3% in the corresponding prior-year period. As a percentage of net sales, advertising and marketing costs decreased 90 basis points to 13.4%, compared to 14.3% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to advertising leverage gained from a higher mix of retail sales. As a percentage of net sales, selling expenses decreased 30 basis points to 14.4%, compared to 14.7% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to a decrease in shipping expenses due to improved shipping rates, partially offset by an increase in store labor. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses increased 400 basis points to 22.3%, compared to 18.3% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in occupancy and equipment cost due to growth in the number of retail stores, an increase in depreciation expense due to investments in technology and corporate facilities, and an increase in personnel cost due to an increase in headcount to support the growth of the business.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $3.5 million, net working capital of $66.1 million, and $45.0 million outstanding on its $130.0 million revolving line of credit.

Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2019 outlook as follows:

  • Net sales in the range of $610.0 million to $620.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $51.0 million to $55.0 million
  • EPS in the range of $0.60 to $0.66 per diluted share
  • Capital expenditures of $38.0 million to $42.0 million2
  • 15 new store openings, adding approximately 215,000 of additional gross square footage

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

2Fiscal 2019 capital expenditures primarily include the opening of 15 retail stores, investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.


The table below recaps the Company’s fiscal 2019 stores opened and signed new store leases and the anticipated opening timeframe.

     
    Gross
Location Timing Square Footage
Friendswood, TX Opened March 7, 2019 16,026
Katy, TX Opened March 8, 2019 16,000
Wichita, KS Opened March 21, 2019 15,385
Spokane Valley, WA Opened April 11, 2019 15,656
Jacksonville, FL Opened May 2, 2019 14,557
Rogers, AR Opened May 16, 2019 15,656
Danbury, CT Opened May 23, 2019 9,792
Madison, AL Opened June 6, 2019 15,656
Kennesaw, GA Opened June 28, 2019 19,620
Round Rock, TX Opened September 5, 2019 15,536
Hoover, AL Q3 Fiscal 2019 15,656
Sandy, UT Q3 Fiscal 2019 15,602
Bloomington, MN Q4 Fiscal 2019 1,663
Franklin, TN Q4 Fiscal 2019 11,940
Knoxville, TN Q4 Fiscal 2019 15,385
Richmond, VA Q1 Fiscal 2020 16,828


Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through September 19, 2019: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10134140
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com              

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit http://dpregister.com/10134140 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience.  Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).  See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended August 4, 2019, versus the three and six months ended July 29, 2018. See also attached Table “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending February 2, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.  The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations.  While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duluth Trading’s ability to execute on its growth strategies, statements under the heading “Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook” and the forecasted results of operations in the Table “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.” You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand image; our ability to successfully open new stores; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; generating adequate cash from our existing stores to support our growth; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; our ability to attract and retain customers in the various retail venues and locations in which our stores are located; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:
Donni Case (310) 622-8224
Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Duluth@finprofiles.com 


(Tables Follow)

 
 DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 (Amounts in thousands)
  August 4, 2019 February 3, 2019
       
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash $3,468  $731 
Accounts receivable  372   28 
Other receivables  5,992   4,611 
Inventory, net  114,849   97,685 
Prepaid expenses & other current assets  12,225   12,640 
Prepaid catalog costs  568   2,503 
Total current assets  137,474   118,198 
Property and equipment, net  136,427   167,109 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  115,053    
Finance lease right-of-use assets  32,872    
Restricted cash  2,688   2,354 
Available-for-sale security  6,239   6,295 
Goodwill  402   402 
Other intangible asset, net  292   306 
Other assets, net  2,648   641 
Total assets $434,095  $295,305 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $36,255  $25,363 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  23,693   26,530 
Income taxes payable     218 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  9,825    
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  1,072    
Current maturities of long-term debt  525   500 
Total current liabilities  71,370   52,611 
Long-term line of credit  45,000   16,542 
Finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases     23,034 
Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities  101,173    
Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities  26,208    
Deferred rent obligations, less current maturities     5,003 
Deferred tax liabilities  9,028   9,722 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  28,016   28,283 
Total liabilities   280,795   135,195 
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders' equity:      
Treasury stock  (405)  (92)
Capital stock   91,075   89,849 
Retained earnings   63,032   70,592 
Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.   153,702    160,349 
Noncontrolling interest   (402)  (239)
Total shareholders' equity   153,300   160,110 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $434,095  $295,305 



 
DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018
Net sales $121,963  $110,653 $236,207  $210,860
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization)  57,159   48,413  110,485   92,680
Gross profit  64,804   62,240  125,722   118,180
Selling, general and administrative expenses  61,069   52,344  132,091   108,541
Operating income (loss)  3,735   9,896  (6,369)  9,639
Interest expense  1,203   1,234  1,631   2,055
Other (loss) income, net  (8)  2  196   165
Income (loss) before income taxes  2,524   8,664  (7,804)  7,749
Income tax expense (benefit)  678   2,212  (2,005)  1,980
Net income (loss)  1,846   6,452  (5,799)  5,769
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (90)  75  (163)  83
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $1,936  $6,377 $(5,636) $5,686
Basic earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B):            
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  32,288   32,065  32,253   32,056
Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.06  $ 0.20 $ (0.17) $ 0.18
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B):            
Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding  32,399   32,414  32,253   32,439
Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.06  $ 0.20 $ (0.17) $ 0.18



 
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
       
  August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $(5,799) $5,769 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  9,405   5,069 
Stock based compensation  1,029   858 
Deferred income taxes  (694)  (323)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (344)  6 
Other receivables  (1,381)  (63)
Inventory  (17,164)  (12,130)
Prepaid expense & other current assets  1,508   (2,265)
Deferred catalog costs  1,935   (1,483)
Trade accounts payable  10,766   818 
Income taxes payable  (218)  (5,544)
Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations  (7,088)  (3,297)
Net cash used in operating activities  (8,045)  (12,585)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (13,773)  (26,798)
Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores  (3,013)   
Principal receipts from available-for-sale security  56    
Change in other assets  17   (527)
Net cash used in investing activities  (16,713)  (27,325)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from line of credit  104,871   57,093 
Payments on line of credit  (76,413)  (22,093)
Payments on long term debt  (240)  (39)
Payments on finance lease obligations  (273)  (2)
Change in bank overdrafts     481 
Proceeds from finance lease obligations     941 
Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted shares  (313)  (35)
Other  197   58 
Net cash provided by financing activities  27,829   36,404 
Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash  3,071   (3,506)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period  3,085   7,083 
Cash and restricted cash at end of period $6,156  $3,577 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Interest paid $1,712  $1,925 
Income taxes paid $562  $7,852 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:      
Property and equipment acquired under build-to-suit leases $  $12,907 
Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $509  $2,452 



DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
             
  August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018
Net income (loss) $1,846 $6,452 $(5,799) $5,769
Depreciation and amortization  5,013  2,760  9,405   5,069
Interest expense  1,203  1,234  1,631   2,055
Amortization of build-to-suit leases
capital contribution		  265    479   
Income tax expense (benefit)  678  2,212  (2,005)  1,980
EBITDA $9,005 $12,658 $3,711  $14,873
Stock based compensation  555  449  1,029   858
Adjusted EBITDA $9,560 $13,107 $4,740  $15,731


 
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018
Net sales            
Direct $60,267  $60,833 $125,968  $127,045 
Retail  61,696   49,820  110,239   83,815 
Total net sales $121,963  $110,653 $236,207  $210,860 
Operating income (loss)            
Direct $(4,146) $1,123 $(16,825) $(1,005)
Retail  7,881   8,773  10,456   10,644 
Total operating income (loss)  3,735   9,896  (6,369)  9,639 
Interest expense  1,203   1,234  1,631   2,055 
Other (loss) income, net  (8)  2  196   165 
Income (loss) before income taxes $2,524  $8,664 $(7,804) $7,749 


 
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Net Sales by Business
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018
Net sales            
Men's $80,090 $75,434 $155,890 $143,354
Women's  35,742  29,625  67,915  56,785
Hard goods/other  6,131  5,594  12,402  10,721
Total net sales $121,963 $110,653 $236,207 $210,860



 
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA
For the Fiscal Year Ending February 2, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Low High
Forecasted      
Net income $19,500 $21,500
Depreciation and amortization  18,700  19,700
Interest expense  4,100  3,900
Amortization of build-to-suit leases capital contribution  1,000  1,300
Income tax expense  7,000  7,700
EBITDA $50,300 $54,100
Stock based compensation  700  900
Adjusted EBITDA $51,000 $55,000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DULUTH HOLDINGS INC
08:31aDuluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/05Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 56th Store in Round Rock, Texa..
GL
09/04DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/04Duluth Holdings Announces Resignation of CEO Stephanie L. Pugliese
GL
08/20Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Septe..
GL
06/28Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 55th Store in Kennesaw, Georgi..
GL
06/14DULUTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
06/13DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
06/13DULUTH HOLDINGS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/13Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 648 M
EBIT 2020 36,0 M
Net income 2020 22,6 M
Debt 2020 44,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart DULUTH HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Duluth Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DULUTH HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 11,02  $
Spread / Highest target 99,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie L. Pugliese President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Schlecht Executive Chairman
Allen L. Dittrich Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave Loretta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edgar David Coolidge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC-56.32%360
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.04%94 157
KERING13.58%64 269
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.74%61 369
ROSS STORES30.18%39 179
HENNES & MAURITZ49.56%32 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group