Duluth Holdings to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

(DLTH)
06/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, announced today that Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.  The Company’s fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 9.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at http://ir.duluthtrading.com/.  A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American.  Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience.  Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Donni Case (310) 622-8224
Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Duluth@finprofiles.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 M 238 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Duluth Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,33 $
Last Close Price 7,24 $
Spread / Highest target -3,31%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen L. Schlecht Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Loretta Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Edgar David Coolidge Independent Director
Francesca Maher Edwardson Independent Director
David Cole Finch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.-31.24%238
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-14.47%94 818
KERING-8.39%75 851
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.0.05%59 486
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.97%36 420
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-11.67%30 408
