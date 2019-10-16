Duluth : Trading's New Men's Underwear are ‘Dang Soft™'

Soft-as-clouds, sweat-wicking, no-stinking, air-flowing pair designed by the underwear experts

(Mount Horeb, WIS.) October 15, 2019 - The Wisconsin-based men's and women's lifestyle brand that brought you cooling Armachillo®, 'corralling' Bullpen®, and five-star-rated Buck Naked™ Underwear, expands its family this fall with the debut of its newest and softest men's underwear design to date, Dang Soft™ Underwear. Made with innovative fabric technology that combines functional performance with a silky-smooth and plush hand-feel, Dang Soft sets the bar sky-high for cloud-like comfort.

It starts with the ultra-fine yarns made of Micromodal® fibers that provide lightweight softness against the skin. Combined with 11% spandex and sweat-wicking capabilities, Dang Soft's fabric provides hugging yet free-moving wear. Topped with additional features such as strategically placed mesh vent panels that maximize airflow and an antimicrobial finish to fend off odors, Dang Soft bridges the gap between classic everyday comfort and hardworking performance.

'Really, we wanted to develop the softest freakin' underwear on the face of the earth - and that's what we did,' said Ricker Schlecht, Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. 'Because, while Duluth guys are tough as nails, there's one place no dude wants to get rubbed the wrong way. Ever.'

Duluth Trading's Dang Soft Underwear is priced from $24.50 to $29.50 and available in Boxers and Boxer Briefs in sizes small through 4XL. Additional underwear offerings range in price from $19.50 to $37.50 and can be found on www.duluthtrading.com or in any of the brand's 57 stores across the nation.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American.

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and 'store like no other' retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

