Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Duluth Holdings Inc. Investors (DLTH)

04/10/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Duluth Holdings Inc. (“Duluth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 4, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the period ended February 3, 2019, citing “challenges with systems implementation and late deliveries of product” and “inventory that was misaligned to the timing of sales and not distributed optimally throughout the network.”

On this news, shares of Duluth fell $5.94 per share, or over 25%, to close at $17.60 on April 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Duluth securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
