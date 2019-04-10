Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Duluth Holdings Inc. Investors (DLTH)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Duluth Holdings Inc. (“Duluth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On April 4, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results
for the period ended February 3, 2019, citing “challenges with systems
implementation and late deliveries of product” and “inventory that was
misaligned to the timing of sales and not distributed optimally
throughout the network.”
On this news, shares of Duluth fell $5.94 per share, or over 25%, to
close at $17.60 on April 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
