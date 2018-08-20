Log in
News

DUN & BRADSTREET INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation - DNB

08/20/2018

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (“D&B”) (NYSE: DNB) to an investor group led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of D&B will receive only $145.00 in cash for each share of D&B that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dnb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 760 M
EBIT 2018 467 M
Net income 2018 319 M
Debt 2018 1 062 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 16,51
P/E ratio 2019 17,23
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 5 265 M
Chart DUN & BRADSTREET CORP
Duration : Period :
Dun & Bradstreet Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUN & BRADSTREET CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 140 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Manning Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Veldran Chief Financial Officer
Curtis D. Brown Chief Content & Technology Officer
James N. Fernandez Lead Independent Director
Paul R. Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP19.90%5 265
S&P GLOBAL INC19.90%51 082
RELX-1.44%45 023
RELX N.V.-0.31%45 009
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.18%32 911
THOMSON REUTERS CORP2.37%30 175
