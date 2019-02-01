Dun & Bradstreet : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured and Senior Unsecured Notes Offerings by Star Merger Sub, Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) (the “Company”) today announced that Star Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), an affiliate of CC Capital Partners LLC, Bilcar, LLC, Cannae Holdings, Inc. and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (collectively, the “Investor Group”), formed in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the Company by the Investor Group pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 8, 2018 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Parent, L.P. and Merger Sub (the “Merger”), priced an offering of (i) $700 million in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Secured Notes”) and (ii) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Unsecured Notes” and, together with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The Secured Notes will be issued at 100%, bear interest at 6.875% and mature on August 15, 2026. The Unsecured Notes will be issued at 100%, bear interest at 10.250% and mature on February 15, 2027. The first interest payment date for the Notes will be August 15, 2019. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merger Sub intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offerings, together with borrowings under new senior secured credit facilities and cash equity contributions, to (i) finance the consummation of the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (ii) repay in full all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing credit facilities, (iii) fund the redemption of all the Company’s existing senior notes and (iv) pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses in connection with these transactions.

Upon consummation of the Merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation. The Notes will be guaranteed, in the case of the Secured Notes, on a senior secured basis, and, in the case of the Unsecured Notes, on a senior unsecured basis, in each case, by each of the Company’s existing and future wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries that will guarantee the Company’s new senior secured credit facilities. The Secured Notes and related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on all assets of the Company and the guarantors that secure the new senior secured credit facilities.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

