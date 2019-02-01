Dun & Bradstreet : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured and Senior Unsecured Notes Offerings by Star Merger Sub, Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) (the “Company”) today announced that Star
Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), an affiliate of CC Capital Partners
LLC, Bilcar, LLC, Cannae Holdings, Inc. and funds affiliated with Thomas
H. Lee Partners, L.P. (collectively, the “Investor Group”), formed in
connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the
Company by the Investor Group pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of
Merger, dated August 8, 2018 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the
Company, Star Parent, L.P. and Merger Sub (the “Merger”), priced an
offering of (i) $700 million in aggregate principal amount of its Senior
Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Secured Notes”) and (ii) $750 million in
aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Unsecured
Notes” and, together with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The Secured
Notes will be issued at 100%, bear interest at 6.875% and mature on
August 15, 2026. The Unsecured Notes will be issued at 100%, bear
interest at 10.250% and mature on February 15, 2027. The first interest
payment date for the Notes will be August 15, 2019. The offering is
expected to close on or about February 8, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Merger Sub intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offerings,
together with borrowings under new senior secured credit facilities and
cash equity contributions, to (i) finance the consummation of the Merger
and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (ii)
repay in full all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing
credit facilities, (iii) fund the redemption of all the Company’s
existing senior notes and (iv) pay related fees, costs, premiums and
expenses in connection with these transactions.
Upon consummation of the Merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into the
Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation. The
Notes will be guaranteed, in the case of the Secured Notes, on a senior
secured basis, and, in the case of the Unsecured Notes, on a senior
unsecured basis, in each case, by each of the Company’s existing and
future wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries that will guarantee the
Company’s new senior secured credit facilities. The Secured Notes and
related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on
all assets of the Company and the guarantors that secure the new senior
secured credit facilities.
The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered to persons
reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on
Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities
Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to
Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees
have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any
state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or
an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the
Securities Act and any applicable state or other jurisdiction’s
securities laws.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or
a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as
“expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“will” and other similar words or expressions. Statements regarding the
Notes offerings, the use of proceeds and the Merger contain
forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and
stockholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual
results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations as a
result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are
based upon management’s current expectations and include known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which the
Company is unable to predict or control, that may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any
future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, the ability to complete the offerings, the related
financings and the Merger in a timely manner or at all (which may
adversely affect the Company’s business).
Additional information concerning these and other important risks and
uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or
furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made
by the Company are not guarantees of future performance. The Company
disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce
publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking
statements to reflect future events or developments.
