Dun & Bradstreet : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to be Held November 7, 2018

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) (the “Company”), the global leader in
commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses, today announced
that it has established a meeting date of November 7, 2018, for a
special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of shareholders of record as of
September 28, 2018 to, among other things, consider and vote on a
proposal to adopt the previously announced agreement and plan of merger,
dated as of August 8, 2018, by and among the Company, Star Parent, L.P.
and Star Merger Sub, Inc. The Special Meeting will take place at 8:00
a.m. Eastern Time at The Hilton Short Hills, 41 John F. Kennedy Parkway,
Short Hills, NJ 07078.
D&B shareholders as of the close of business on the record date for the
Special Meeting will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the
Special Meeting.
The proposed transaction with Star Parent, L.P. and Star Merger Sub,
Inc. is expected to close no later than during the first quarter of
2019, subject to Dun & Bradstreet shareholder approval, regulatory
clearances and other customary closing conditions.
Additional information about the Special Meeting is included in the
preliminary proxy statement, which was filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on September 12, 2018, and in the definitive proxy
statement, which is expected to be mailed to shareholders of record in
the coming weeks.
About Dun & Bradstreet:
Dun & Bradstreet helps companies around the world improve their business
performance. The global leader in commercial data and analytics, we
glean insight from data to enable our customers to connect with the
prospects, suppliers, clients and partners that matter most. Since 1841,
companies of every size rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage
risk and reveal opportunity.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as
“anticipate,” “approximate,” “believe,” “commit,” “continue,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “hope,” “intend,”
“may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “would,”
“will,” and other similar words or expressions.
Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and
stockholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual
results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations as a
result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are
based upon management’s current expectations and include known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which the
Company is unable to predict or control, that may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any
future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the
proposed transaction include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of
any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement; the failure of the parties to
satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transaction, including
the failure of the Company’s stockholders to approve the proposed
transaction or the failure of the parties to obtain required regulatory
approvals; the risk that regulatory or other approvals are delayed or
are subject to terms and conditions that are not anticipated; reliance
on third parties to support critical components of the Company’s
business model; the Company’s ability to protect its information
technology infrastructure against cyber attack and unauthorized access;
risks associated with potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act and similar laws; customer demand for the Company’s
products; risks associated with recent changes in the Company’s
executive management team and Board of Directors; the integrity and
security of the Company’s global databases and data centers; the
Company’s ability to maintain the integrity of its brand and reputation;
future laws or regulations with respect to the collection, compilation,
storage, use, cross-border transfer, publication and/or sale of
information and adverse publicity or litigation concerning the
commercial use of such information; the effects of foreign and evolving
economies, exchange rate fluctuations, legislative or regulatory
requirements and the implementation or modification of fees or taxes to
collect, compile, store, use, transfer cross-border, publish and/or sell
data; the impact of the announcement of, or failure to complete, the
proposed transaction on our relationships with employees, customers,
suppliers, vendors and other business partners; and potential or actual
litigation. In addition, these statements involve risks, uncertainties,
and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports
on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”).
Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s control. The Company
cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the
Company are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims
any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the
results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to
reflect future events or developments.
Additional Information and Where to Find It:
The Company has filed with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement and
will file with the SEC and mail to its stockholders a definitive proxy
statement in connection with the proposed transaction. We urge investors
and security holders to read the preliminary proxy statement and the
definitive proxy statement when it becomes available, because the
preliminary proxy statement contains, and the definitive proxy statement
will contain, important information regarding the proposed transaction.
You may obtain a free copy of the documents filed by the Company with
the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
You also may obtain the documents filed by the Company with the SEC
relating to the proposed transaction for free by accessing the Company’s
website at www.dnb.com
by clicking on the link for “Investor Relations”, then clicking on the
link for “Financial Information” and selecting “SEC Filings.”
Participants in the Solicitation:
The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be
participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s
stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information
regarding the interests of these directors and executive officers in the
proposed transaction will be included in the definitive proxy statement
when it is filed with the SEC. You may also find information about the
interests of these directors and executive officers in the proposed
transaction in the Company’s preliminary proxy statement, which was
filed with the SEC on September 12, 2018. You can obtain free copies of
these documents from the Company using the information above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005673/en/