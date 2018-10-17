Log in
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT (DUNA)
Duna House : Half-yearly Report 2018.10.17.

10/17/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

30 June 2018

1

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Contents

  • 1. General......................................................................................................................... 9

  • 1.1 Introduction to the company....................................................................................... 9

  • 1.2 Basis of the financial statements............................................................................... 10

  • 2. Accounting Policy....................................................................................................... 12

  • 2.1 Main components of the accounting policy............................................................... 12

    Basis of consolidation......................................................................................... 12

    Reporting currency and FX balances.................................................................. 13

    Sales revenue..................................................................................................... 13

    Real estate, machines, equipment..................................................................... 14

    Impairment loss.................................................................................................. 15

    Intangible assets................................................................................................. 15

    Goodwill............................................................................................................. 15

    Inventories.......................................................................................................... 16

    Receivables......................................................................................................... 16

    Financial instruments......................................................................................... 16

    Financial liabilities.............................................................................................. 17

    Provisions........................................................................................................... 17

    Investment property.......................................................................................... 18

    Corporate tax..................................................................................................... 18

    Leasing................................................................................................................ 19

    Earning per share (EPS)...................................................................................... 20

    Off‐balance sheet items..................................................................................... 20

    Treasury shares.................................................................................................. 20

    Dividends............................................................................................................ 20

    Profit/Loss on financial transactions.................................................................. 20

    State aid.............................................................................................................. 21

    Events subsequent to the accounting reference date....................................... 21

  • 2.2 Changes in the Accounting Policy............................................................................... 21

  • 2.3 Uncertainties.............................................................................................................. 22

    Impairment on goodwill..................................................................................... 22

    Impairment recognised on uncollectible and doubtful receivables.................. 23

    Trail commission................................................................................................. 23

    Investment property.......................................................................................... 23

    Depreciation....................................................................................................... 23

  • 2.4 Business combination details, enterprises involved in the consolidation................. 24

    Presentation of the subsidiaries involved in the consolidation......................... 25

  • 3. Property, plant and equipment.................................................................................. 29

  • 4. Investment property.................................................................................................. 30

  • 5. Intangible assets......................................................................................................... 31

  • 6. Goodwill...................................................................................................................... 32

  • 7. Investments in associated companies and joint ventures......................................... 32

  • 8. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 32

  • 9. Deferred tax receivables............................................................................................ 33

  • 10. Inventories.................................................................................................................. 34

2

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 11. Trade receivables........................................................................................................ 34

  • 12. Amounts owed by related undertakings.................................................................... 34

  • 13. Other receivables....................................................................................................... 35

  • 14. Pre‐payments and accrued income............................................................................ 35

  • 15. Cash and cash equivalents......................................................................................... 36

  • 16. Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them........... 37

  • 17. Subscribed capital and profit reserve........................................................................ 38

  • 18. Exchange reserve........................................................................................................ 39

  • 19. Non‐controlling ownership interest........................................................................... 39

  • 20. Long‐term credit......................................................................................................... 39

  • 21. Deferred tax liabilities................................................................................................ 42

  • 22. Short‐term loans and borrowings.............................................................................. 42

  • 23. Accounts payable....................................................................................................... 43

  • 24. Liabilities to related companies................................................................................. 43

  • 25. Other liabilities........................................................................................................... 44

  • 26. Accruals and deferred income................................................................................... 44

  • 27. Sales revenue.............................................................................................................. 45

  • 28. Other operating income............................................................................................. 46

  • 29. Variation in self‐manufactured stock......................................................................... 46

  • 30. Consumables and raw materials................................................................................ 47

  • 31. Goods and services sold............................................................................................. 47

  • 32. Services purchased..................................................................................................... 48

  • 33. Personnel costs........................................................................................................... 49

  • 34. Other operating charges............................................................................................ 49

  • 35. Revenues of financial transactions............................................................................. 50

  • 36. Expenses of financial transactions............................................................................. 50

  • 37. Income taxes............................................................................................................... 50

  • 38. Earning per share (EPS).............................................................................................. 51

  • 39. Segment information................................................................................................. 52

  • 40. Risk management....................................................................................................... 55

  • 41. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 58

  • 42. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board.............................. 58

  • 43. Events after the balance sheet date........................................................................... 59

  • 44. Liability declaration and approval of the financial statements for disclosure........... 59

3

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

Consolidated balance sheet

data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise

Notes

30.06.2018

31.12.2017

ASSETS

Long‐term assets

Intangible assets

5

76,835

82,656

Investment property

4

1,109,800

1,061,613

Land and buildings

3

524,912

538,484

Machinery, equipment

3

129,555

108,082

Goodwill

6

1,050,061

1,048,936

Investments in associated companies and joint

7

195,110

206,009

ventures

Financial instruments

8

75,478

69,609

Deferred tax assets

9

162,122

160,322

Total long‐term assets

3,323,874

3,275,711

Current assets

Inventories

10

3,512,479

3,399,013

Trade receivables

11

588,122

482,247

Receivables from related parties

12

146,140

146,099

Other receivables

13

173,128

176,766

Actual income tax assets

32,685

35,405

Pre‐payments and accrued income

14

401,374

316,446

Cash and cash equivalents

15

1,548,921

1,428,343

Assets classified as held for sale

196,300

Total current assets

6,402,848

6,180,619

Total Assets

9,726,722

9,456,330

4

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise

Consolidated balance sheet

LIABILITIES

Notes

30.06.2018

31.12.2017

Equity

Subscribed capital

17

170,429

171,989

Capital reserves

17

1,375,096

1,490,536

Exchange reserves

18

19,352

27,518

Retained earnings

17

3,406,592

2,889,056

Total equity of the parent company

4,971,469

4,579,100

Non‐controlling ownership interest

19

(51,682)

(48,581)

Total share capital:

4,919,788

4,530,519

Long‐term liabilities

Long‐term loans

20

2,319,825

1,271,662

Deferred tax liabilities

21

157,265

144,087

Total long‐term liabilities

2,477,090

1,415,749

Current liabilities

Short‐term loans and borrowings

22

170,481

996,748

Accounts payable

23

537,776

388,240

Liabilities to related companies

24

133,161

581,775

Other liabilities

25

938,955

1,140,882

Actual income tax liabilities

121,971

8,799

Accruals and deferred income

26

427,499

388,136

Liabilities directly linked to assets classified as held

5,481

for sale

Total current liabilities

2,329,844

3,510,062

Total liabilities and equity

9,726,722

9,456,330

5

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:27:05 UTC
