Duna House : Half-yearly Report 2018.10.17.

30 June 2018
CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
30 June 2018
Contents
-
1. General......................................................................................................................... 9
-
1.1 Introduction to the company....................................................................................... 9
-
1.2 Basis of the financial statements............................................................................... 10
-
2. Accounting Policy....................................................................................................... 12
-
2.1 Main components of the accounting policy............................................................... 12
Basis of consolidation......................................................................................... 12
Reporting currency and FX balances.................................................................. 13
Sales revenue..................................................................................................... 13
Real estate, machines, equipment..................................................................... 14
Impairment loss.................................................................................................. 15
Intangible assets................................................................................................. 15
Goodwill............................................................................................................. 15
Inventories.......................................................................................................... 16
Receivables......................................................................................................... 16
Financial instruments......................................................................................... 16
Financial liabilities.............................................................................................. 17
Provisions........................................................................................................... 17
Investment property.......................................................................................... 18
Corporate tax..................................................................................................... 18
Leasing................................................................................................................ 19
Earning per share (EPS)...................................................................................... 20
Off‐balance sheet items..................................................................................... 20
Treasury shares.................................................................................................. 20
Dividends............................................................................................................ 20
Profit/Loss on financial transactions.................................................................. 20
State aid.............................................................................................................. 21
Events subsequent to the accounting reference date....................................... 21
-
2.2 Changes in the Accounting Policy............................................................................... 21
-
2.3 Uncertainties.............................................................................................................. 22
Impairment on goodwill..................................................................................... 22
Impairment recognised on uncollectible and doubtful receivables.................. 23
Trail commission................................................................................................. 23
Investment property.......................................................................................... 23
Depreciation....................................................................................................... 23
-
2.4 Business combination details, enterprises involved in the consolidation................. 24
Presentation of the subsidiaries involved in the consolidation......................... 25
-
3. Property, plant and equipment.................................................................................. 29
-
4. Investment property.................................................................................................. 30
-
5. Intangible assets......................................................................................................... 31
-
6. Goodwill...................................................................................................................... 32
-
7. Investments in associated companies and joint ventures......................................... 32
-
8. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 32
-
9. Deferred tax receivables............................................................................................ 33
-
10. Inventories.................................................................................................................. 34
-
11. Trade receivables........................................................................................................ 34
-
12. Amounts owed by related undertakings.................................................................... 34
-
13. Other receivables....................................................................................................... 35
-
14. Pre‐payments and accrued income............................................................................ 35
-
15. Cash and cash equivalents......................................................................................... 36
-
16. Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them........... 37
-
17. Subscribed capital and profit reserve........................................................................ 38
-
18. Exchange reserve........................................................................................................ 39
-
19. Non‐controlling ownership interest........................................................................... 39
-
20. Long‐term credit......................................................................................................... 39
-
21. Deferred tax liabilities................................................................................................ 42
-
22. Short‐term loans and borrowings.............................................................................. 42
-
23. Accounts payable....................................................................................................... 43
-
24. Liabilities to related companies................................................................................. 43
-
25. Other liabilities........................................................................................................... 44
-
26. Accruals and deferred income................................................................................... 44
-
27. Sales revenue.............................................................................................................. 45
-
28. Other operating income............................................................................................. 46
-
29. Variation in self‐manufactured stock......................................................................... 46
-
30. Consumables and raw materials................................................................................ 47
-
31. Goods and services sold............................................................................................. 47
-
32. Services purchased..................................................................................................... 48
-
33. Personnel costs........................................................................................................... 49
-
34. Other operating charges............................................................................................ 49
-
35. Revenues of financial transactions............................................................................. 50
-
36. Expenses of financial transactions............................................................................. 50
-
37. Income taxes............................................................................................................... 50
-
38. Earning per share (EPS).............................................................................................. 51
-
39. Segment information................................................................................................. 52
-
40. Risk management....................................................................................................... 55
-
41. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 58
-
42. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board.............................. 58
-
43. Events after the balance sheet date........................................................................... 59
-
44. Liability declaration and approval of the financial statements for disclosure........... 59
1.
Consolidated balance sheet
data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise
|
Notes
|
30.06.2018
|
31.12.2017
|
ASSETS
|
Long‐term assets
|
Intangible assets
|
5
|
76,835
|
82,656
|
Investment property
|
4
|
1,109,800
|
1,061,613
|
Land and buildings
|
3
|
524,912
|
538,484
|
Machinery, equipment
|
3
|
129,555
|
108,082
|
Goodwill
|
6
|
1,050,061
|
1,048,936
|
Investments in associated companies and joint
|
7
|
195,110
|
206,009
|
ventures
|
Financial instruments
|
8
|
75,478
|
69,609
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9
|
162,122
|
160,322
|
Total long‐term assets
|
3,323,874
|
3,275,711
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
10
|
3,512,479
|
3,399,013
|
Trade receivables
|
11
|
588,122
|
482,247
|
Receivables from related parties
|
12
|
146,140
|
146,099
|
Other receivables
|
13
|
173,128
|
176,766
|
Actual income tax assets
|
32,685
|
35,405
|
Pre‐payments and accrued income
|
14
|
401,374
|
316,446
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15
|
1,548,921
|
1,428,343
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
‐
|
196,300
|
Total current assets
|
6,402,848
|
6,180,619
|
Total Assets
|
9,726,722
|
9,456,330
data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise
Consolidated balance sheet
|
LIABILITIES
|
Notes
|
30.06.2018
|
31.12.2017
|
Equity
|
Subscribed capital
|
17
|
170,429
|
171,989
|
Capital reserves
|
17
|
1,375,096
|
1,490,536
|
Exchange reserves
|
18
|
19,352
|
27,518
|
Retained earnings
|
17
|
3,406,592
|
2,889,056
|
Total equity of the parent company
|
4,971,469
|
4,579,100
|
Non‐controlling ownership interest
|
19
|
(51,682)
|
(48,581)
|
Total share capital:
|
4,919,788
|
4,530,519
|
Long‐term liabilities
|
Long‐term loans
|
20
|
2,319,825
|
1,271,662
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
21
|
157,265
|
144,087
|
Total long‐term liabilities
|
2,477,090
|
1,415,749
|
Current liabilities
|
Short‐term loans and borrowings
|
22
|
170,481
|
996,748
|
Accounts payable
|
23
|
537,776
|
388,240
|
Liabilities to related companies
|
24
|
133,161
|
581,775
|
Other liabilities
|
25
|
938,955
|
1,140,882
|
Actual income tax liabilities
|
121,971
|
8,799
|
Accruals and deferred income
|
26
|
427,499
|
388,136
|
Liabilities directly linked to assets classified as held
|
‐
|
5,481
|
for sale
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,329,844
|
3,510,062
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
9,726,722
|
9,456,330
