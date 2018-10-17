Duna House : Half-yearly Report 2018.10.17.

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT.

30 June 2018

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

30 June 2018

Contents

1. General......................................................................................................................... 9

1.1 Introduction to the company....................................................................................... 9

1.2 Basis of the financial statements............................................................................... 10

2. Accounting Policy....................................................................................................... 12

2.1 Main components of the accounting policy............................................................... 12 Basis of consolidation......................................................................................... 12 Reporting currency and FX balances.................................................................. 13 Sales revenue..................................................................................................... 13 Real estate, machines, equipment..................................................................... 14 Impairment loss.................................................................................................. 15 Intangible assets................................................................................................. 15 Goodwill............................................................................................................. 15 Inventories.......................................................................................................... 16 Receivables......................................................................................................... 16 Financial instruments......................................................................................... 16 Financial liabilities.............................................................................................. 17 Provisions........................................................................................................... 17 Investment property.......................................................................................... 18 Corporate tax..................................................................................................... 18 Leasing................................................................................................................ 19 Earning per share (EPS)...................................................................................... 20 Off‐balance sheet items..................................................................................... 20 Treasury shares.................................................................................................. 20 Dividends............................................................................................................ 20 Profit/Loss on financial transactions.................................................................. 20 State aid.............................................................................................................. 21 Events subsequent to the accounting reference date....................................... 21

2.2 Changes in the Accounting Policy............................................................................... 21

2.3 Uncertainties.............................................................................................................. 22 Impairment on goodwill..................................................................................... 22 Impairment recognised on uncollectible and doubtful receivables.................. 23 Trail commission................................................................................................. 23 Investment property.......................................................................................... 23 Depreciation....................................................................................................... 23

2.4 Business combination details, enterprises involved in the consolidation................. 24 Presentation of the subsidiaries involved in the consolidation......................... 25

3. Property, plant and equipment.................................................................................. 29

4. Investment property.................................................................................................. 30

5. Intangible assets......................................................................................................... 31

6. Goodwill...................................................................................................................... 32

7. Investments in associated companies and joint ventures......................................... 32

8. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 32

9. Deferred tax receivables............................................................................................ 33

10. Inventories.................................................................................................................. 34

11. Trade receivables........................................................................................................ 34

12. Amounts owed by related undertakings.................................................................... 34

13. Other receivables....................................................................................................... 35

14. Pre‐payments and accrued income............................................................................ 35

15. Cash and cash equivalents......................................................................................... 36

16. Instruments classified as held for sale and liabilities directly linked to them........... 37

17. Subscribed capital and profit reserve........................................................................ 38

18. Exchange reserve........................................................................................................ 39

19. Non‐controlling ownership interest........................................................................... 39

20. Long‐term credit......................................................................................................... 39

21. Deferred tax liabilities................................................................................................ 42

22. Short‐term loans and borrowings.............................................................................. 42

23. Accounts payable....................................................................................................... 43

24. Liabilities to related companies................................................................................. 43

25. Other liabilities........................................................................................................... 44

26. Accruals and deferred income................................................................................... 44

27. Sales revenue.............................................................................................................. 45

28. Other operating income............................................................................................. 46

29. Variation in self‐manufactured stock......................................................................... 46

30. Consumables and raw materials................................................................................ 47

31. Goods and services sold............................................................................................. 47

32. Services purchased..................................................................................................... 48

33. Personnel costs........................................................................................................... 49

34. Other operating charges............................................................................................ 49

35. Revenues of financial transactions............................................................................. 50

36. Expenses of financial transactions............................................................................. 50

37. Income taxes............................................................................................................... 50

38. Earning per share (EPS).............................................................................................. 51

39. Segment information................................................................................................. 52

40. Risk management....................................................................................................... 55

41. Financial instruments................................................................................................. 58

42. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board.............................. 58

43. Events after the balance sheet date........................................................................... 59

44. Liability declaration and approval of the financial statements for disclosure........... 59

1.

Consolidated balance sheet

data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise

Notes 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 ASSETS Long‐term assets Intangible assets 5 76,835 82,656 Investment property 4 1,109,800 1,061,613 Land and buildings 3 524,912 538,484 Machinery, equipment 3 129,555 108,082 Goodwill 6 1,050,061 1,048,936 Investments in associated companies and joint 7 195,110 206,009 ventures Financial instruments 8 75,478 69,609 Deferred tax assets 9 162,122 160,322 Total long‐term assets 3,323,874 3,275,711 Current assets Inventories 10 3,512,479 3,399,013 Trade receivables 11 588,122 482,247 Receivables from related parties 12 146,140 146,099 Other receivables 13 173,128 176,766 Actual income tax assets 32,685 35,405 Pre‐payments and accrued income 14 401,374 316,446 Cash and cash equivalents 15 1,548,921 1,428,343 Assets classified as held for sale ‐ 196,300 Total current assets 6,402,848 6,180,619 Total Assets 9,726,722 9,456,330

data provided in thousands HUF, unless indicated otherwise

Consolidated balance sheet

LIABILITIES Notes 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 Equity Subscribed capital 17 170,429 171,989 Capital reserves 17 1,375,096 1,490,536 Exchange reserves 18 19,352 27,518 Retained earnings 17 3,406,592 2,889,056 Total equity of the parent company 4,971,469 4,579,100 Non‐controlling ownership interest 19 (51,682) (48,581) Total share capital: 4,919,788 4,530,519 Long‐term liabilities Long‐term loans 20 2,319,825 1,271,662 Deferred tax liabilities 21 157,265 144,087 Total long‐term liabilities 2,477,090 1,415,749 Current liabilities Short‐term loans and borrowings 22 170,481 996,748 Accounts payable 23 537,776 388,240 Liabilities to related companies 24 133,161 581,775 Other liabilities 25 938,955 1,140,882 Actual income tax liabilities 121,971 8,799 Accruals and deferred income 26 427,499 388,136 Liabilities directly linked to assets classified as held ‐ 5,481 for sale Total current liabilities 2,329,844 3,510,062 Total liabilities and equity 9,726,722 9,456,330

