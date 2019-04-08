Duna House : Other information Duna House estimation of the monthly residential property transaction volumes 2019.04.08.

Residential property transaction volume estimate: March 2019

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE), according to which 13 689 property sale and purchase transactions took place in March 2019 countrywide.

There seems to be no decrease in the number of buyers as 250 more sale and purchase transactions were completed this March than a year before. The first quarter of 2018 in total shows a nearly 37 thousand transaction volume on the residential property market, which is nearly the same as in Q1 last year. Duna House expects a continuing growth on the property market, with further positive effect of the governmental family support initiatives.

Budapest, April 1 2019.

Segédlet

Az alábbi táblázat a Duna House által, az aktuális hónapban becsült havi tranzakciómennyiségeket mutatja.

January February March April May June July August September October November December 2017 10 444 11 317 13 762 12 452 13 855 12 836 12 951 13 787 13 639 12 246 11 820 9 787 2018 10 918 12 869 13 426 13 180 13 967 13 098 14 246 13 869 12 787 12 689 12 033 9 721 2019 10 230 12 888 13 689

Methodology behind DH-TE

Regardless of the time, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the yearly sale-purchase transaction number. DH-TE is an estimate published by Duna House showing interim approximate data. The estimate is based on monthly transaction number of property brokered by Duna House and the estimated market ratio of Duna House. The estimate of the actual monthly market ratio of Duna House is based on the following indicators: data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with a months' delay, the correction of market ratio can be carried out retroactively with refining of the estimate as well; Amount of issued Energy certificates; Subjective assessment based on other management information from the Duna House Holding.

Please note that DH-TE data is not appropriate for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, neither for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding, or the making of any related conclusions