Duna House : Other information Duna House estimation of the monthly residential property transaction volumes 2019.04.08.

04/08/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Residential property transaction volume estimate: March 2019

Duna House presents its monthly Transaction Number Estimate (DH-TE), according to which 13 689 property sale and purchase transactions took place in March 2019 countrywide.

There seems to be no decrease in the number of buyers as 250 more sale and purchase transactions were completed this March than a year before. The first quarter of 2018 in total shows a nearly 37 thousand transaction volume on the residential property market, which is nearly the same as in Q1 last year. Duna House expects a continuing growth on the property market, with further positive effect of the governmental family support initiatives.

Budapest, April 1 2019.

Segédlet

Az alábbi táblázat a Duna House által, az aktuális hónapban becsült havi tranzakciómennyiségeket mutatja.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2017

10 444

11 317

13 762

12 452

13 855

12 836

12 951

13 787

13 639

12 246

11 820

9 787

2018

10 918

12 869

13 426

13 180

13 967

13 098

14 246

13 869

12 787

12 689

12 033

9 721

2019

10 230

12 888

13 689

Methodology behind DH-TE

Regardless of the time, the most important indicator of the real estate market is the yearly sale-purchase transaction number. DH-TE is an estimate published by Duna House showing interim approximate data. The estimate is based on monthly transaction number of property brokered by Duna House and the estimated market ratio of Duna House. The estimate of the actual monthly market ratio of Duna House is based on the following indicators: data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on transactions among private individuals. Since the Statistical Office publishes data with a months' delay, the correction of market ratio can be carried out retroactively with refining of the estimate as well; Amount of issued Energy certificates; Subjective assessment based on other management information from the Duna House Holding.

Please note that DH-TE data is not appropriate for defining the volume of transactions brokered by Duna House, neither for estimating the business profit of Duna House Holding, or the making of any related conclusions

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:22:07 UTC
